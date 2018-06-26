A markdown editor using React/Reflux.

##TLDR Demo here: http://jrm2k6.github.io/react-markdown-editor/

Installation

npm install --save react-markdown-editor or yarn add react-markdown-editor

Features

From the UI:

Bold

Italic

Header

Subheader

Link

Unordered List

Inline Images

Of course it is a regular markdown editor (using the nice markdown-js library), so you are not limited to the UI.

Usage

To render the component:

var React = require ( 'react' ); var MarkdownEditor = require ( 'react-markdown-editor' ).MarkdownEditor; var TestComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < MarkdownEditor initialContent = "Test" iconsSet = "font-awesome" /> ); } }); React.render( < TestComponent /> , document.getElementById('content'));

<MarkdownEditor /> takes two required props:

- initialContent which is the text you want the textarea to contain on initialization. - iconsSet which is the icons provider you want to use. It can either be font-awesome or materialize-ui

Optional props:

onContentChange , function to be called on each content change, getting the new content as an argument (as the property name says!)

, function to be called on each content change, getting the new content as an argument (as the property name says!) styles , see Styling below

You can also listen to content changes on the editor. If you are using Reflux, by listening to the changes on MarkdownEditorContentStore . To be able to do so, just require('react-markdown-editor').MarkdownEditorContentStore;

Dependencies

You can modify the styles directly by modifying the styles declared in dist/MarkdownEditor.js . The pre-existing styles assume that you are using Bootstrap and Font Awesome.

Styling

<MarkdownEditor /> is styled using React's inline styling and can be styled by supplying a styles prop. The following keys are used to style each component, below are their default values:

- styleMarkdownEditorHeader : - display: 'flex' - flexDirection: 'column' - borderBottom: '1px solid #ddd' - marginLeft: '0px' - marginRight: '0px' - minHeight: '50px' - justifyContent: 'center' - position: 'relative' - styleMarkdownEditorContainer : - display: 'flex' - flexDirection: 'column' - marginTop: '2px' - paddingTop: '10px' - border: '1px solid #ddd' - backgroundColor: '#f7f7f7' - styleMarkdownMenu : - margin: '5px 0' - flex: '1' - display: 'flex' - position: 'absolute' - right: '20px' - top: '10px' - styleMarkdownTextArea : - height: '90%' - width: '100%' - padding: '30px 10px' - border: 'none' - styleMarkdownPreviewArea : - height: '90%' - width: '100%' - padding: '30px 10px' - backgroundColor: '#fff' - border: 'none' - styleMarkdownEditorTabs : - border: 'none' - display: 'flex' - justifyContent: 'flex-start' - styleTab : - padding: '0px 20px' - cursor: 'pointer' - display: 'flex' - justifyContent: 'center' - alignItems: 'center' - height: '50px' - styleActiveTab : - padding: '0px 20px' - cursor: 'pointer' - display: 'flex' - justifyContent: 'center' - alignItems: 'center' - height: '50px' - borderLeft: '1px solid #ddd' - borderRight: '1px solid #ddd' - borderTop: '1px solid #ddd' - backgroundColor: '#fff' - borderRadius: '3px'

TODO

Cross-browsers testing

Example

cd Example npm install webpack open index .html

You can open an issue on the github repo, or contact me directly by email.

Help

Please, if you are using this package, let me know. I am interested to know what you think of it, even if it was on a tiny side-project.

Screenshots