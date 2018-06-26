openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rme

react-markdown-editor

by Jeremy Dagorn
0.6.2 (see all)

A markdown editor using React/Reflux

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

999

GitHub Stars

208

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-markdown-editor

A markdown editor using React/Reflux.

Build Status Code Climate License Latest Version Total Downloads

##TLDR Demo here: http://jrm2k6.github.io/react-markdown-editor/

Installation

npm install --save react-markdown-editor or yarn add react-markdown-editor

Features

From the UI:

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Header
  • Subheader
  • Link
  • Unordered List
  • Inline Images

Of course it is a regular markdown editor (using the nice markdown-js library), so you are not limited to the UI.

Usage

To render the component:

var React = require('react');
var MarkdownEditor = require('react-markdown-editor').MarkdownEditor;

var TestComponent = React.createClass({
    render: function() {
        return (
            <MarkdownEditor initialContent="Test" iconsSet="font-awesome"/>
        );
    }
});

React.render(<TestComponent />, document.getElementById('content'));

<MarkdownEditor /> takes two required props:

- initialContent which is the text you want the textarea to contain on initialization.
- iconsSet which is the icons provider you want to use. It can either be font-awesome or materialize-ui

Optional props:

  • onContentChange, function to be called on each content change, getting the new content as an argument (as the property name says!)
  • styles, see Styling below

You can also listen to content changes on the editor. If you are using Reflux, by listening to the changes on MarkdownEditorContentStore. To be able to do so, just require('react-markdown-editor').MarkdownEditorContentStore;

Dependencies

You can modify the styles directly by modifying the styles declared in dist/MarkdownEditor.js. The pre-existing styles assume that you are using Bootstrap and Font Awesome.

Styling

<MarkdownEditor /> is styled using React's inline styling and can be styled by supplying a styles prop. The following keys are used to style each component, below are their default values:

- styleMarkdownEditorHeader : 
    - display: 'flex'
    - flexDirection: 'column'
    - borderBottom: '1px solid #ddd'
    - marginLeft: '0px'
    - marginRight: '0px'
    - minHeight: '50px'
    - justifyContent: 'center'
    - position: 'relative'
- styleMarkdownEditorContainer :
    - display: 'flex'
    - flexDirection: 'column'
    - marginTop: '2px'
    - paddingTop: '10px'
    - border: '1px solid #ddd'
    - backgroundColor: '#f7f7f7'
- styleMarkdownMenu :
    - margin: '5px 0'
    - flex: '1'
    - display: 'flex'
    - position: 'absolute'
    - right: '20px'
    - top: '10px'
- styleMarkdownTextArea : 
    - height: '90%'
    - width: '100%'
    - padding: '30px 10px'
    - border: 'none'
- styleMarkdownPreviewArea : 
    - height: '90%'
    - width: '100%'
    - padding: '30px 10px'
    - backgroundColor: '#fff'
    - border: 'none'
- styleMarkdownEditorTabs : 
    - border: 'none'
    - display: 'flex'
    - justifyContent: 'flex-start'
- styleTab :
    - padding: '0px 20px'
    - cursor: 'pointer'
    - display: 'flex'
    - justifyContent: 'center'
    - alignItems: 'center'
    - height: '50px'
- styleActiveTab :
    - padding: '0px 20px'
    - cursor: 'pointer'
    - display: 'flex'
    - justifyContent: 'center'
    - alignItems: 'center'
    - height: '50px'
    - borderLeft: '1px solid #ddd'
    - borderRight: '1px solid #ddd'
    - borderTop: '1px solid #ddd'
    - backgroundColor: '#fff'
    - borderRadius: '3px'

TODO

  • Cross-browsers testing
  • Move to Redux

Example

cd Example
npm install
webpack
open index.html

Issues/Contribution

You can open an issue on the github repo, or contact me directly by email.

Help

Please, if you are using this package, let me know. I am interested to know what you think of it, even if it was on a tiny side-project.

Screenshots

Editing tab Editing tab with custom styles Preview tab

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial