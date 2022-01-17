React component to render markdown.
This package is a React component that can be given a string of markdown that it’ll safely render to React elements. You can pass plugins to change how markdown is transformed to React elements and pass components that will be used instead of normal HTML elements.
react-markdown, see our demo
There are other ways to use markdown in React out there so why use this one?
The two main reasons are that they often rely on
dangerouslySetInnerHTML or
have bugs with how they handle markdown.
react-markdown uses a syntax tree to build the virtual dom which allows for
updating only the changing DOM instead of completely overwriting.
react-markdown is 100% CommonMark compliant and has plugins to support other
syntax extensions (such as GFM).
These features are supported because we use unified, specifically remark for markdown and rehype for HTML, which are popular tools to transform content with plugins.
This package focusses on making it easy for beginners to safely use markdown in
React.
When you’re familiar with unified, you can use a modern hooks based alternative
react-remark or
rehype-react manually.
If you instead want to use JavaScript and JSX inside markdown files, use
MDX.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install react-markdown
In Deno with Skypack:
import ReactMarkdown from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/react-markdown@7?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import ReactMarkdown from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/react-markdown@7?min'
</script>
A basic hello world:
import React from 'react'
import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown'
import ReactDom from 'react-dom'
ReactDom.render(<ReactMarkdown># Hello, *world*!</ReactMarkdown>, document.body)
<h1>
Hello, <em>world</em>!
</h1>
Here is an example that shows passing the markdown as a string and how
to use a plugin (
remark-gfm, which adds support for strikethrough,
tables, tasklists and URLs directly):
import React from 'react'
import ReactDom from 'react-dom'
import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
const markdown = `Just a link: https://reactjs.com.`
ReactDom.render(
<ReactMarkdown children={markdown} remarkPlugins={[remarkGfm]} />,
document.body
)
<p>
Just a link: <a href="https://reactjs.com">https://reactjs.com</a>.
</p>
This package exports the following identifier:
uriTransformer.
The default export is
ReactMarkdown.
props
children (
string, default:
'')\
markdown to parse
components (
Record<string, Component>, default:
{})\
object mapping tag names to React components
remarkPlugins (
Array<Plugin>, default:
[])\
list of remark plugins to use
rehypePlugins (
Array<Plugin>, default:
[])\
list of rehype plugins to use
className (
string?)\
wrap the markdown in a
div with this class name
skipHtml (
boolean, default:
false)\
ignore HTML in markdown completely
sourcePos (
boolean, default:
false)\
pass a prop to all components with a serialized position
(
data-sourcepos="3:1-3:13")
rawSourcePos (
boolean, default:
false)\
pass a prop to all components with their position
(
sourcePosition: {start: {line: 3, column: 1}, end:…})
includeElementIndex (
boolean, default:
false)\
pass the
index (number of elements before it) and
siblingCount (number
of elements in parent) as props to all components
allowedElements (
Array<string>, default:
undefined)\
tag names to allow (can’t combine w/
disallowedElements), all tag names
are allowed by default
disallowedElements (
Array<string>, default:
undefined)\
tag names to disallow (can’t combine w/
allowedElements), all tag names
are allowed by default
allowElement (
(element, index, parent) => boolean?, optional)\
function called to check if an element is allowed (when truthy) or not,
allowedElements or
disallowedElements is used first!
unwrapDisallowed (
boolean, default:
false)\
extract (unwrap) the children of not allowed elements, by default, when
strong is disallowed, it and it’s children are dropped, but with
unwrapDisallowed the element itself is replaced by its children
linkTarget (
string or
(href, children, title) => string, optional)\
target to use on links (such as
_blank for
<a target="_blank"…)
transformLinkUri (
(href, children, title) => string, default:
uriTransformer, optional)\
change URLs on links, pass
null to allow all URLs, see security
transformImageUri (
(src, alt, title) => string, default:
uriTransformer, optional)\
change URLs on images, pass
null to allow all URLs, see security
uriTransformer
Our default URL transform, which you can overwrite (see props above).
It’s given a URL and cleans it, by allowing only
http:,
https:,
mailto:,
and
tel: URLs, absolute paths (
/example.png), and hashes (
#some-place).
See the source code here.
This example shows how to use a remark plugin.
In this case,
remark-gfm, which adds support for strikethrough, tables,
tasklists and URLs directly:
import React from 'react'
import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown'
import ReactDom from 'react-dom'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
const markdown = `A paragraph with *emphasis* and **strong importance**.
> A block quote with ~strikethrough~ and a URL: https://reactjs.org.
* Lists
* [ ] todo
* [x] done
A table:
| a | b |
| - | - |
`
ReactDom.render(
<ReactMarkdown children={markdown} remarkPlugins={[remarkGfm]} />,
document.body
)
<>
<p>
A paragraph with <em>emphasis</em> and <strong>strong importance</strong>.
</p>
<blockquote>
<p>
A block quote with <del>strikethrough</del> and a URL:{' '}
<a href="https://reactjs.org">https://reactjs.org</a>.
</p>
</blockquote>
<ul>
<li>Lists</li>
<li>
<input checked={false} readOnly={true} type="checkbox" /> todo
</li>
<li>
<input checked={true} readOnly={true} type="checkbox" /> done
</li>
</ul>
<p>A table:</p>
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<td>a</td>
<td>b</td>
</tr>
</thead>
</table>
</>
This example shows how to use a plugin and give it options.
To do that, use an array with the plugin at the first place, and the options
second.
remark-gfm has an option to allow only double tildes for strikethrough:
import React from 'react'
import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown'
import ReactDom from 'react-dom'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
ReactDom.render(
<ReactMarkdown remarkPlugins={[[remarkGfm, {singleTilde: false}]]}>
This ~is not~ strikethrough, but ~~this is~~!
</ReactMarkdown>,
document.body
)
<p>
This ~is not~ strikethrough, but <del>this is</del>!
</p>
This example shows how you can overwrite the normal handling of an element by
passing a component.
In this case, we apply syntax highlighting with the seriously super amazing
react-syntax-highlighter by
@conorhastings:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDom from 'react-dom'
import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown'
import {Prism as SyntaxHighlighter} from 'react-syntax-highlighter'
import {dark} from 'react-syntax-highlighter/dist/esm/styles/prism'
// Did you know you can use tildes instead of backticks for code in markdown? ✨
const markdown = `Here is some JavaScript code:
~~~js
console.log('It works!')
~~~
`
ReactDom.render(
<ReactMarkdown
children={markdown}
components={{
code({node, inline, className, children, ...props}) {
const match = /language-(\w+)/.exec(className || '')
return !inline && match ? (
<SyntaxHighlighter
children={String(children).replace(/\n$/, '')}
style={dark}
language={match[1]}
PreTag="div"
{...props}
/>
) : (
<code className={className} {...props}>
{children}
</code>
)
}
}}
/>,
document.body
)
<>
<p>Here is some JavaScript code:</p>
<pre>
<SyntaxHighlighter language="js" style={dark} PreTag="div" children="console.log('It works!')" />
</pre>
</>
This example shows how a syntax extension (through
remark-math)
is used to support math in markdown, and a transform plugin
(
rehype-katex) to render that math.
import React from 'react'
import ReactDom from 'react-dom'
import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown'
import remarkMath from 'remark-math'
import rehypeKatex from 'rehype-katex'
import 'katex/dist/katex.min.css' // `rehype-katex` does not import the CSS for you
ReactDom.render(
<ReactMarkdown
children={`The lift coefficient ($C_L$) is a dimensionless coefficient.`}
remarkPlugins={[remarkMath]}
rehypePlugins={[rehypeKatex]}
/>,
document.body
)
<p>
The lift coefficient (
<span className="math math-inline">
<span className="katex">
<span className="katex-mathml">
<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">{/* … */}</math>
</span>
<span className="katex-html" aria-hidden="true">
{/* … */}
</span>
</span>
</span>
) is a dimensionless coefficient.
</p>
We use unified, specifically remark for markdown and rehype for HTML, which are tools to transform content with plugins. Here are three good ways to find plugins:
awesome-remark and
awesome-rehype
— selection of the most awesome projects
remark-plugin and
rehype-plugin topics
— any tagged repo on GitHub
react-markdown follows CommonMark, which standardizes the differences between
markdown implementations, by default.
Some syntax extensions are supported through plugins.
We use
micromark under the hood for our parsing.
See its documentation for more information on markdown, CommonMark, and
extensions.
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
It exports
Options and
Components types, which specify the interface of the
accepted props and components.
Projects maintained by the unified collective are compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. Our projects sometimes work with older versions, but this is not guaranteed. They work in all modern browsers (essentially: everything not IE 11). You can use a bundler (such as esbuild, webpack, or Rollup) to use this package in your project, and use its options (or plugins) to add support for legacy browsers.
react-markdown
+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| |
| +----------+ +----------------+ +---------------+ +----------------+ +------------+ |
| | | | | | | | | | | |
markdown-+->+ remark +-mdast->+ remark plugins +-mdast->+ remark-rehype +-hast->+ rehype plugins +-hast->+ components +-+->react elements
| | | | | | | | | | | |
| +----------+ +----------------+ +---------------+ +----------------+ +------------+ |
| |
+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
To understand what this project does, it’s important to first understand what
unified does: please read through the
unifiedjs/unified readme (the
part until you hit the API section is required reading).
react-markdown is a unified pipeline — wrapped so that most folks don’t need
to directly interact with unified.
The processor goes through these steps:
react-markdown typically escapes HTML (or ignores it, with
skipHtml)
because it is dangerous and defeats the purpose of this library.
However, if you are in a trusted environment (you trust the markdown), and
can spare the bundle size (±60kb minzipped), then you can use
rehype-raw:
import React from 'react'
import ReactDom from 'react-dom'
import ReactMarkdown from 'react-markdown'
import rehypeRaw from 'rehype-raw'
const input = `<div class="note">
Some *emphasis* and <strong>strong</strong>!
</div>`
ReactDom.render(
<ReactMarkdown rehypePlugins={[rehypeRaw]} children={input} />,
document.body
)
<div class="note">
<p>Some <em>emphasis</em> and <strong>strong</strong>!</p>
</div>
Note: HTML in markdown is still bound by how HTML works in CommonMark. Make sure to use blank lines around block-level HTML that again contains markdown!
You can also change the things that come from markdown:
<ReactMarkdown
components={{
// Map `h1` (`# heading`) to use `h2`s.
h1: 'h2',
// Rewrite `em`s (`*like so*`) to `i` with a red foreground color.
em: ({node, ...props}) => <i style={{color: 'red'}} {...props} />
}}
/>
The keys in components are HTML equivalents for the things you write with
markdown (such as
h1 for
# heading).
Normally, in markdown, those are:
a,
blockquote,
br,
code,
em,
h1,
h2,
h3,
h4,
h5,
h6,
hr,
img,
li,
ol,
p,
pre,
strong, and
ul.
With
remark-gfm, you can also use:
del,
input,
table,
tbody,
td,
th,
thead, and
tr.
Other remark or rehype plugins that add support for new constructs will also
work with
react-markdown.
The props that are passed are what you probably would expect: an
a (link) will
get
href (and
title) props, and
img (image) an
src (and
title), etc.
There are some extra props passed.
code
inline (
boolean?)
— set to
true for inline code
className (
string?)
— set to
language-js or so when using
```js
h1,
h2,
h3,
h4,
h5,
h6
level (
number between 1 and 6)
— heading rank
input (when using
remark-gfm)
checked (
boolean)
— whether the item is checked
disabled (
true)
type (
'checkbox')
li
index (
number)
— number of preceding items (so first gets
0, etc.)
ordered (
boolean)
— whether the parent is an
ol or not
checked (
boolean?)
—
null normally,
boolean when using
remark-gfm’s tasklists
className (
string?)
— set to
task-list-item when using
remark-gfm and the
item1 is a tasklist
ol,
ul
depth (
number)
— number of ancestral lists (so first gets
0, etc.)
ordered (
boolean)
— whether it’s an
ol or not
className (
string?)
— set to
contains-task-list when using
remark-gfm and the
list contains one or more tasklists
td,
th (when using
remark-gfm)
style (
Object?)
— something like
{textAlign: 'left'} depending on how the cell is
aligned
isHeader (
boolean)
— whether it’s a
th or not
tr (when using
remark-gfm)
isHeader (
boolean)
— whether it’s in the
thead or not
Every component will receive a
node (
Object).
This is the original hast element being
turned into a React element.
Every element will receive a
key (
string).
See React’s docs for more
info.
Optionally, components will also receive:
data-sourcepos (
string)
— see
sourcePos option
sourcePosition (
Object)
— see
rawSourcePos option
index and
siblingCount (
number)
— see
includeElementIndex option
target on
a (
string)
— see
linkTarget option
Use of
react-markdown is secure by default.
Overwriting
transformLinkUri or
transformImageUri to something insecure will
open you up to XSS vectors.
Furthermore, the
remarkPlugins,
rehypePlugins, and
components you use may
be insecure.
To make sure the content is completely safe, even after what plugins do,
use
rehype-sanitize.
It lets you define your own schema of what is and isn’t allowed.
MDX
— JSX in markdown
remark-gfm
— add support for GitHub flavored markdown support
react-remark
— modern hook based alternative
rehype-react
— turn HTML into React elements
See
contributing.md in
remarkjs/.github for ways
to get started.
See
support.md for ways to get help.
This project has a code of conduct. By interacting with this repository, organization, or community you agree to abide by its terms.
I was working on the blogs part of a project, and I saw this package react-markdown being used to show the each blog page that is written as an .md file. That made me curious as in, how effective a markdown will be aesthetic enough for the readers. Then I explored on the package and saw how the results were. With react-markdown, the blog pages looked stunning than the github markdown preview or even the bitbucket markdown preview. An awesome library indeed.
Having used a lot of packages in this space, I found React-markdown to be the best only because of its ability to used with different packages like react-mathjax. Apart from that, the community support has been awesome. Documentation is quite well written too. This is very stable and compatible with other plugins smoothly.
After searching, I finally found this package which solved my problem. Quite an effective package and is very flexible. Supports various plugins as I used it with react-mathjax. Very easy to get started with, thanks to its good documentation. No major issues until now. Definitely a 5 star.
I found this package after quite a bit of research I use it because of the following reasons It is compatible with other packages like react-mathjx and uses a syntax tree to build virtual DOM which allows for updating only the changed DOM instead of completely overwriting.
A great package that allows users to add custom renders to the markdown . It comes with a great documentation and also very simple to use . I have used it in my 3 projects so far and till now i am very satisfied with its performance , Therefore 5 star.