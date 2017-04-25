Configurable Markdown Components in React. Make your own components to do custom things like to:
- Add line numbers and syntax highlighting to
pretags.
- Transform absolute and relative link paths on
atags.
- Add anchor links to all
h1and
h2tags.
npm install react-mark --save
import React from 'react';
import Markdown from 'react-mark';
class Component extends React.Component {
render() {
return <Markdown text="# React Mark"/>;
}
}
class OtherComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Markdown replace={{ pre: CodeWithNumbers }}>
import React from 'react';
import Markdown from 'react-mark';
</Markdown>
);
}
}
Type:
string
The Markdown to be rendered in React components.
Type:
obj
To wrap markdown with a custom component, pass an object down with the element name as the key and the component as the value. Tag names include:
a
blockquote
code
del
em
header
hr
img
li
list
p
pre
ref
span
strong
ul.