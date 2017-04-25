openbase logo
rm

react-mark

by case
0.0.4

⬇️ Configurable Markdown Components in React.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

380

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Client Markdown Rendering

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Mark

Configurable Markdown Components in React. Make your own components to do custom things like to:

  • Add line numbers and syntax highlighting to pre tags.
  • Transform absolute and relative link paths on a tags.
  • Add anchor links to all h1 and h2 tags.

Install

npm install react-mark --save

Usage

import React from 'react';
import Markdown from 'react-mark';

class Component extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return <Markdown text="# React Mark"/>;
  }
}

class OtherComponent extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <Markdown replace={{ pre: CodeWithNumbers }}>
        import React from 'react';
        import Markdown from 'react-mark';
      </Markdown>
    );
  }
}

props

text, children

Type: string

The Markdown to be rendered in React components.

replace

Type: obj

To wrap markdown with a custom component, pass an object down with the element name as the key and the component as the value. Tag names include: a blockquote code del em header hr img li list p pre ref span strong ul.

