Configurable Markdown Components in React. Make your own components to do custom things like to:

Add line numbers and syntax highlighting to pre tags.

tags. Transform absolute and relative link paths on a tags.

tags. Add anchor links to all h1 and h2 tags.

Install

npm install react-mark --save

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import Markdown from 'react-mark' ; class Component extends React . Component { render() { return < Markdown text = "# React Mark" /> ; } } class OtherComponent extends React.Component { render() { return ( < Markdown replace = {{ pre: CodeWithNumbers }}> import React from 'react'; import Markdown from 'react-mark'; </ Markdown > ); } }

props

text, children

Type: string

The Markdown to be rendered in React components.

replace

Type: obj