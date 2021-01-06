React wrapper for mapboxgl-js API.
import React from 'react';
import MapboxMap from 'react-mapbox-wrapper';
export default function SimpleMap() {
return (
<div style={{ height: 400, width: 400 }}>
<MapboxMap
accessToken="<your acess token here>"
coordinates={{ lat: 48.872198, lng: 2.3366308 }}
/>
</div>
);
}
SimpleMap.displayName = 'SimpleMap';
See examples folder for more example.
Read carefully the getting started section of Mapbox GL API.
If you use Webpack, you should add the following parameter in order to properly build your app.
module: {
noParse: /(mapbox-gl)\.js$/,
}
react-mapbox-wrapper import the corresponding CSS stylesheet from Javascript, you don't have to do it.
React Component that render a Mapbox Map. Extra props are directly passed to the Map constructor. Following props are handled by wrapper for updating or handling behavior in the React philosophy.
Wrapper is CSS flex-ready for width but you have to set a height for having visible Mapbox.
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|accessToken
|String
|required
|Mapbox Access Token (find it here)
|coordinates
|Object
|required
|Coordinates of the map center
According to the LngLatLike model
|className
|string
''
className added to map's wrapper. Your should provide a height in order to render the map (default at 0)
|children
|Node
null
|Rendered children, typically a Marker and/or Circle
|minZoom
|number
undefined
|The minimum zoom level of the map (0-24).
|maxZoom
|number
undefined
|The maximum zoom level of the map (0-24).
|zoom
|number
15
|The viewport zoom
|onChange
|func
undefined
|Callback function called on every viewport change (
moveend,
zoomend)
Callback receives params as first argument with the following shape
{ zoom: 15, coordinates: { lng: 3.4, lat: 1.2 } } and Mapbox Map object as second argument
|onClick
|func
undefined
|Callback function called on map's click
|onLoad
|func
undefined
|Callback function called on map's load with current Mapbox instance param
|onZoomStart
|func
undefined
|Callback function called on map's zoomstart
|onZoomEnd
|func
undefined
|Callback function called on map's zoomend with a debounce of 300ms in order to avoid too many
render() call
Callback receives event object as first argument and Mapbox Map object as second argument
|renderNotSupported
|func
|Simple message
|Callback function called when browser does not support mapbox-gl
|mapboxStyle
|String
|Mapbox style layer
|withCompass
|bool
false
|Show compass Navigation Control
|withFullscreen
|bool
false
|Show Fullscreen Control
|withZoom
|bool
false
|Show zoom Navigation Control
|fullscreenControlPosition
|string
top-right
|Set Fullscreen Control position
|navigationControlPosition
|string
bottom-right
|Set Navigation Control position
|navigationType
|Object
{type: "jumpTo"}
|Set type of navigation when changing coordinates:
flyTo,
easeTo or
jumpTo. You can change speed and curve options for type
flyTo as follows:
{type: "flyTo", options: {curve: 1.42, speed: 1.2}}
React Component that render a Marker. Extra props are directly passed to the Marker constructor
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|children
|Node
null
|Marker HTML DOM, default marker will be used if not provided
|coordinates
|Object
|required
|Coordinates of the marker
According to the LngLatLike model
|draggable
|bool
false
|Allow user to drag'n'drop Marker
|getRef
|func
|Callback function called with marker's ref (useful for calling
#moveToTop() function)
|map
|Object
|required
|Mapbox Map where marker will be added (can be obtained with MapboxMap#onLoad props fn)
|onDragEnd
|func
|Callback function called on marker's dragend
|onMouseOut
|func
|Callback function called on marker or popup mouseOut
|onMouseOver
|func
|Callback function called on marker or popup mouseOver
|popup
|Node
|Popup attached to the marker, displayed on click to marker
|popupAnchor
|string
bottom
|Popup anchor param
|popupCloseButton
|bool
false
|Popup closeButton param
|popupOffset
|number
|Popup offset param
|popupOnOver
|bool
false
|Trigger popup show on mouse over (only available if children are provided, default marker cannot be bind)
React Component that render a Circle. Extra props are directly passed to the Marker constructor
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|coordinates
|Object
|required
|Coordinates of the marker
According to the LngLatLike model
|id
|string
|required
|Identifier of circle, used to name the underlying layer
|map
|Object
|required
|Mapbox Map where marker will be added (can be obtained with MapboxMap#onLoad props fn)
|onClick
|func
|Callback function called on circle's click
|paint
|Object
|Paint option of the layer
|radius
|number
|required
|Radius of circle, in kilometers
|unit
|string
kilometers
|Unit of the radius. values can be :
kilometers,
meters,
miles,
feet
We provide some helpers for interacting with Mapbox Map object, all in
Helpers import.
import { Helpers } from react-mapbox-wrapper;
Helpers.convertRadiusUnit(580, 'meters');
// > { radius: 0.58, unit: 'kilometers' }
Helpers.getCircleData({ lat: 48.868526, lng: 2.3434886 }, 800, 'meters')
// > Coordinates for drawing a circle with a 800meters radius at given coordinates
Helpers.coordinatesAreEqual({ lat: 48.868526, lng: 2.3434886 }, [2.3434886, 48.868526]);
// > Check if given coordinates are equal, even in different format
Helpers.newBounds(coordinatesSouthWest, coordinatesNorthEast);
// > Create a new LngLatBounds from Mapbox library
Helpers.newBound(coordinates);
// > Create a new LngLatLike from Mapbox library
Helpers.drawGeoJSON(map, 'foodTruck', data, { 'fill-opacity': 0.2 }, undefined, 'fill');
// > Draw a geoJSON with given data and type. Can be used to also update geoJSON if layer already exist
Helpers.removeGeoJSON(map, 'foodTruck');
// > Remove the layer previously added with #addGeoJSON method
npm install && npm run peers # install both dependencies and peers
You can use
npm link while developing new features on this repo for use in targeted repository.
npm link
You can use our
pre-commit hook for ensuring consistent format and linting before committing by running command:
./tools/install_hooks.sh