openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rmg

react-mapbox-gl-with-ts-types

by Alexandre Rieux
4.8.1 (see all)

A React binding of mapbox-gl-js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

88

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Logo

React-mapbox-gl | Documentation | Demos

Build Status npm version npm downloads TypeScript

React wrapper for mapbox-gl-js.



London cycle example gif

Components

Proxy components (proxy between React and Mapbox API)

  • ReactMapboxGL
  • Layer & Feature
    • property symbol displays a mapbox symbol.
    • property line displays a lineString.
    • property fill displays a polygon.
    • property circle displays a mapbox circle.
    • property raster displays a mapbox raster tiles.
    • property fill-extrusion displays a layer with extruded buildings.
    • property background displays a mapbox background layer.
    • property heatmap displays a mapbox heatmap layer.
  • Source
  • GeoJSONLayer

DOM components (normal React components)

  • ZoomControl
  • ScaleControl
  • RotationControl
  • Marker (Projected component)
  • Popup (Projected component)
  • Cluster

Getting Started

npm install react-mapbox-gl mapbox-gl --save

Example:

Adding the css in your index.html:

<html>
  <head>
    ...
    <link
      href="https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/v1.10.1/mapbox-gl.css"
      rel="stylesheet"
    />
  </head>
</html>

// ES6
import ReactMapboxGl, { Layer, Feature } from 'react-mapbox-gl';
import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css';

// ES5
var ReactMapboxGl = require('react-mapbox-gl');
var Layer = ReactMapboxGl.Layer;
var Feature = ReactMapboxGl.Feature;
require('mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css');

const Map = ReactMapboxGl({
  accessToken:
    'pk.eyJ1IjoiZmFicmljOCIsImEiOiJjaWc5aTV1ZzUwMDJwdzJrb2w0dXRmc2d0In0.p6GGlfyV-WksaDV_KdN27A'
});

// in render()
<Map
  style="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9"
  containerStyle={{
    height: '100vh',
    width: '100vw'
  }}
>
  <Layer type="symbol" id="marker" layout={{ 'icon-image': 'marker-15' }}>
    <Feature coordinates={[-0.481747846041145, 51.3233379650232]} />
  </Layer>
</Map>;

Why are zoom, bearing and pitch Arrays ?

If those properties changed at the mapbox-gl-js level and you don't update the value kept in your state, it will be unsynced with the current viewport. At some point you might want to update the viewport value (zoom, pitch or bearing) with the ones in your state but using value equality is not enough. Taking zoom as example, you will still have the unsynced zoom value therefore we can't tell if you want to update the prop or not. In order to explicitly update the current viewport values you can instead break the references of those props and reliably update the current viewport with the one you have in your state to be synced again.

Current version documentation

Version 3.0 documentation

Version 2.0 documentation

Contributions

Please try to reproduce your problem with the boilerplate before posting an issue.

mapbox-gl-draw compatibility

Try react-mapbox-gl-draw

Looking for an Angular alternative?

Try ngx-mapbox-gl

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial