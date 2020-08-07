Simple react autocomplete for geocoding locations using Mapbox API. You can use it with react-map-gl to pan to found locations.

Install

npm install --save react-mapbox-gl-geocoder yarn add react-mapbox-gl-geocoder

Usage

import React, {Component} from 'react' import Geocoder from 'react-mapbox-gl-geocoder' import ReactMapGL from 'react-map-gl' import './index.css' const mapAccess = { mapboxApiAccessToken : process.env.REACT_APP_MAPBOX_API_ACCESS_TOKEN } const mapStyle = { width : '100%' , height : 600 } const queryParams = { country : 'us' } class App extends Component { state = { viewport : {} } onSelected = ( viewport, item ) => { this .setState({viewport}); console .log( 'Selected: ' , item) } render() { const {viewport} = this .state return ( <div> <Geocoder {...mapAccess} onSelected={this.onSelected} viewport={viewport} hideOnSelect={true} queryParams={queryParams} /> <ReactMapGL {...mapAccess} {...viewport} {...mapStyle} onViewportChange={(newViewport) => this.setState({viewport: newViewport})} /> </div> ) } }

Props

Name Type Description Default mapboxApiAccessToken (required) string Mapbox Access Token - timeout int Debounce between pressing the key and quering the results 300 viewport object Map Viewport - onSelected (required) function(viewport, item) Receives selected item and the viewport to set for the selected item - transitionDuration int Duration of the smooth transition 0 hideOnSelect bool Whether to hide results on select or not false updateInputOnSelect bool Whether to set the input value to the selected location false pointZoom int Zoom to set if a specific location (without bbox) is selected 16 formatItem function(item) Function used for formatting results item => item.place_name className string Class to add to the top component - queryParams object Query parameters to use when searching of the results, you can see available options here - limit int Limit of the results 5 localGeocoder function(queryString) Function to supplement local results to geocoder - initialInputValue string The initial input value ''

Styling

This component does NOT come with any styles. You can style it yourself by using classes:

Class name Description .react-geocoder component wrapper class .react-geocoder-results results wrapper class .react-geocoder-item single result class

Replacing components

You can even supplement your own components:

Property name Passed Properties Properties description inputComponent onChange Function to call when the text changes itemComponent item, onClick, children children is item formatted to display

License

MIT © groinder