Simple react autocomplete for geocoding locations using Mapbox API. You can use it with react-map-gl to pan to found locations.
npm install --save react-mapbox-gl-geocoder
# or
yarn add react-mapbox-gl-geocoder
import React, {Component} from 'react'
import Geocoder from 'react-mapbox-gl-geocoder'
import ReactMapGL from 'react-map-gl'
import './index.css'
const mapAccess = {
mapboxApiAccessToken: process.env.REACT_APP_MAPBOX_API_ACCESS_TOKEN
}
const mapStyle = {
width: '100%',
height: 600
}
const queryParams = {
country: 'us'
}
class App extends Component {
state = {
viewport: {}
}
onSelected = (viewport, item) => {
this.setState({viewport});
console.log('Selected: ', item)
}
render() {
const {viewport} = this.state
return (
<div>
<Geocoder
{...mapAccess} onSelected={this.onSelected} viewport={viewport} hideOnSelect={true}
queryParams={queryParams}
/>
<ReactMapGL
{...mapAccess} {...viewport} {...mapStyle}
onViewportChange={(newViewport) => this.setState({viewport: newViewport})}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Default
|mapboxApiAccessToken
|(required) string
|Mapbox Access Token
|-
|timeout
|int
|Debounce between pressing the key and quering the results
|300
|viewport
|object
|Map Viewport
|-
|onSelected
|(required) function(viewport, item)
|Receives selected item and the viewport to set for the selected item
|-
|transitionDuration
|int
|Duration of the smooth transition
|0
|hideOnSelect
|bool
|Whether to hide results on select or not
|false
|updateInputOnSelect
|bool
|Whether to set the input value to the selected location
|false
|pointZoom
|int
|Zoom to set if a specific location (without bbox) is selected
|16
|formatItem
|function(item)
|Function used for formatting results
|item => item.place_name
|className
|string
|Class to add to the top component
|-
|queryParams
|object
|Query parameters to use when searching of the results, you can see available options here
|-
|limit
|int
|Limit of the results
|5
|localGeocoder
|function(queryString)
|Function to supplement local results to geocoder
|-
|initialInputValue
|string
|The initial input value
|''
This component does NOT come with any styles. You can style it yourself by using classes:
|Class name
|Description
|.react-geocoder
|component wrapper class
|.react-geocoder-results
|results wrapper class
|.react-geocoder-item
|single result class
You can even supplement your own components:
|Property name
|Passed Properties
|Properties description
|inputComponent
|onChange
|Function to call when the text changes
|itemComponent
|item, onClick, children
|children is item formatted to display
MIT © groinder