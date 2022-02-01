openbase logo
rmg

react-mapbox-gl-draw

by Amaury Martiny
2.0.4 (see all)

Draw tools for Mapbox with React: 🗺️ react-mapbox-gl + 🖌️ mapbox-gl-draw

Overview

Readme

This package is basically creating React bindings for mapbox-gl-draw so that it can be used with react-mapbox-gl.

❗ Important: This package does not work with Uber's react-map-gl. See this issue for more info.

Demo

See https://codesandbox.io/s/xenodochial-tu-pwly8.

Getting Started

yarn add react-mapbox-gl mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw # required peer dependencies
yarn add react-mapbox-gl-draw

Note: this version of react-mapbox-gl-draw will only work with the latest react-mapbox-gl@^4.4.0. If you wish to use Draw tools with react-mapbox-gl@2.x.x or react-mapbox-gl@v3.x.x, please use react-mapbox-gl-draw@1.0.6.

import ReactMapboxGl from 'react-mapbox-gl';
import DrawControl from 'react-mapbox-gl-draw';

// Don't forget to import the CSS
import '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw/dist/mapbox-gl-draw.css';

const Map = ReactMapboxGl({
    accessToken:
        'pk.eyJ1IjoiZmFrZXVzZXJnaXRodWIiLCJhIjoiY2pwOGlneGI4MDNnaDN1c2J0eW5zb2ZiNyJ9.mALv0tCpbYUPtzT7YysA2g',
});

<Map
    style="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9"
    containerStyle={{
        height: '100vh',
        width: '100vw',
    }}
>
    <DrawControl />
</Map>;

API

Here are the props you can pass to <DrawControl />:

  • keybindings, boolean (default true): Whether or not to enable keyboard interactions for drawing.
  • touchEnabled, boolean (default true): Whether or not to enable touch interactions for drawing.
  • boxSelect, boolean (default true): Whether or not to enable box selection of features with shift+click+drag. If false, shift+click+drag zooms into an area.
  • clickBuffer, number (default: 2): Number of pixels around any feature or vertex (in every direction) that will respond to a click.
  • touchBuffer, number (default: 25): Number of pixels around any feature of vertex (in every direction) that will respond to a touch.
  • controls, Object: Hide or show individual controls. Each property's name is a control, and value is a boolean indicating whether the control is on or off. Available control names are point, line_string, polygon, trash, combine_features and uncombine_features. By default, all controls are on. To change that default, use displayControlsDefault.
  • displayControlsDefault, boolean (default: true): The default value for controls. For example, if you would like all controls to be off by default, and specify a whitelist with controls, use displayControlsDefault: false.
  • styles, Array\<Object>: An array of map style objects. By default, Draw provides a map style for you. To learn about overriding styles, see the Styling Draw section below.
  • modes, Object: over ride the default modes with your own. MapboxDraw.modes can be used to see the default values. More information on custom modes can be found here.
  • defaultMode, String (default: 'simple_select'): the mode (from modes) that user will first land in.
  • userProperties, boolean (default: false): properties of a feature will also be available for styling and prefixed with user_, e.g., ['==', 'user_custom_label', 'Example']

Also see the API reference for mapbox-gl-draw.

Draw Events passed as props

These additional props are functions that receive the event data, see mapbox-gl-draw documentantion.

  • onDrawCreate
  • onDrawDelete
  • onDrawUpdate
  • onDrawCombine
  • onDrawUncombine
  • onDrawSelectionChange
  • onDrawModeChange
  • onDrawRender
  • onDrawActionable

To learn more about mapbox-gl-draw: https://github.com/mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw/blob/master/docs/API.md

To access the Draw object with all the API methods, you need to define a ref on the <DrawControl> component, and the Draw object will be in the draw field of this ref:

<Map
  style="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9"
  containerStyle={{
    height: '100vh',
    width: '100vw'
  }}>
    <DrawControl
      ref={(drawControl) => { this.drawControl = drawControl; }}
    />
</Map>

//...
handleButtonClick() {
  this.drawControl.draw.getAll(); // Or any other API method
}

Example

An example application of how to use react-mapbox-gl-draw can be found in the example/ folder. To run it, run:

yarn example

The example app should run on localhost:8080. An online demo is also hosted on CodeSandbox: https://codesandbox.io/s/xenodochial-tu-pwly8.

Testing

Only eslint is run for linting. Proper testing needs to be added, see #19 if you would like to help.

Amaury
October 2, 2020

