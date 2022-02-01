Draw tools for Mapbox with React: 🗺️ react-mapbox-gl + 🖌️ mapbox-gl-draw

This package is basically creating React bindings for mapbox-gl-draw so that it can be used with react-mapbox-gl.

❗ Important: This package does not work with Uber's react-map-gl. See this issue for more info.

Demo

See https://codesandbox.io/s/xenodochial-tu-pwly8.

Getting Started

yarn add react-mapbox-gl mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw yarn add react-mapbox-gl-draw

Note: this version of react-mapbox-gl-draw will only work with the latest react-mapbox-gl@^4.4.0 . If you wish to use Draw tools with react-mapbox-gl@2.x.x or react-mapbox-gl@v3.x.x , please use react-mapbox-gl-draw@1.0.6 .

import ReactMapboxGl from 'react-mapbox-gl' ; import DrawControl from 'react-mapbox-gl-draw' ; import '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw/dist/mapbox-gl-draw.css' ; const Map = ReactMapboxGl({ accessToken : 'pk.eyJ1IjoiZmFrZXVzZXJnaXRodWIiLCJhIjoiY2pwOGlneGI4MDNnaDN1c2J0eW5zb2ZiNyJ9.mALv0tCpbYUPtzT7YysA2g' , }); < Map style = "mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9" containerStyle = {{ height: ' 100vh ', width: ' 100vw ', }} > < DrawControl /> </ Map > ;

API

Here are the props you can pass to <DrawControl /> :

keybindings , boolean (default true ): Whether or not to enable keyboard interactions for drawing.

, boolean (default ): Whether or not to enable keyboard interactions for drawing. touchEnabled , boolean (default true ): Whether or not to enable touch interactions for drawing.

, boolean (default ): Whether or not to enable touch interactions for drawing. boxSelect , boolean (default true ): Whether or not to enable box selection of features with shift + click +drag. If false , shift + click +drag zooms into an area.

, boolean (default ): Whether or not to enable box selection of features with + +drag. If , + +drag zooms into an area. clickBuffer , number (default: 2 ): Number of pixels around any feature or vertex (in every direction) that will respond to a click.

, number (default: ): Number of pixels around any feature or vertex (in every direction) that will respond to a click. touchBuffer , number (default: 25 ): Number of pixels around any feature of vertex (in every direction) that will respond to a touch.

, number (default: ): Number of pixels around any feature of vertex (in every direction) that will respond to a touch. controls , Object: Hide or show individual controls. Each property's name is a control, and value is a boolean indicating whether the control is on or off. Available control names are point , line_string , polygon , trash , combine_features and uncombine_features . By default, all controls are on. To change that default, use displayControlsDefault .

, Object: Hide or show individual controls. Each property's name is a control, and value is a boolean indicating whether the control is on or off. Available control names are , , , , and . By default, all controls are on. To change that default, use . displayControlsDefault , boolean (default: true ): The default value for controls . For example, if you would like all controls to be off by default, and specify a whitelist with controls , use displayControlsDefault: false .

, boolean (default: ): The default value for . For example, if you would like all controls to be off by default, and specify a whitelist with , use . styles , Array\<Object>: An array of map style objects. By default, Draw provides a map style for you. To learn about overriding styles, see the Styling Draw section below.

, Array\<Object>: An array of map style objects. By default, Draw provides a map style for you. To learn about overriding styles, see the Styling Draw section below. modes , Object: over ride the default modes with your own. MapboxDraw.modes can be used to see the default values. More information on custom modes can be found here.

, Object: over ride the default modes with your own. can be used to see the default values. More information on custom modes can be found here. defaultMode , String (default: 'simple_select' ): the mode (from modes ) that user will first land in.

, String (default: ): the mode (from ) that user will first land in. userProperties , boolean (default: false ): properties of a feature will also be available for styling and prefixed with user_ , e.g., ['==', 'user_custom_label', 'Example']

Also see the API reference for mapbox-gl-draw .

Draw Events passed as props

These additional props are functions that receive the event data, see mapbox-gl-draw documentantion.

onDrawCreate

onDrawDelete

onDrawUpdate

onDrawCombine

onDrawUncombine

onDrawSelectionChange

onDrawModeChange

onDrawRender

onDrawActionable

To learn more about mapbox-gl-draw : https://github.com/mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw/blob/master/docs/API.md

To access the Draw object with all the API methods, you need to define a ref on the <DrawControl> component, and the Draw object will be in the draw field of this ref:

< Map style= "mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9" containerStyle={{ height : '100vh' , width : '100vw' }}> < DrawControl ref = {(drawControl) => { this.drawControl = drawControl; }} /> </ Map > handleButtonClick() { this .drawControl.draw.getAll(); }

Example

An example application of how to use react-mapbox-gl-draw can be found in the example/ folder. To run it, run:

yarn example

The example app should run on localhost:8080 . An online demo is also hosted on CodeSandbox: https://codesandbox.io/s/xenodochial-tu-pwly8.

Testing