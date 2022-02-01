Draw tools for Mapbox with React: 🗺️ react-mapbox-gl + 🖌️ mapbox-gl-draw
This package is basically creating React bindings for mapbox-gl-draw so that it can be used with react-mapbox-gl.
❗ Important: This package does not work with Uber's react-map-gl. See this issue for more info.
See https://codesandbox.io/s/xenodochial-tu-pwly8.
yarn add react-mapbox-gl mapbox-gl @mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw # required peer dependencies
yarn add react-mapbox-gl-draw
Note: this version of
react-mapbox-gl-drawwill only work with the latest
react-mapbox-gl@^4.4.0. If you wish to use Draw tools with
react-mapbox-gl@2.x.xor
react-mapbox-gl@v3.x.x, please use
react-mapbox-gl-draw@1.0.6.
import ReactMapboxGl from 'react-mapbox-gl';
import DrawControl from 'react-mapbox-gl-draw';
// Don't forget to import the CSS
import '@mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw/dist/mapbox-gl-draw.css';
const Map = ReactMapboxGl({
accessToken:
'pk.eyJ1IjoiZmFrZXVzZXJnaXRodWIiLCJhIjoiY2pwOGlneGI4MDNnaDN1c2J0eW5zb2ZiNyJ9.mALv0tCpbYUPtzT7YysA2g',
});
<Map
style="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9"
containerStyle={{
height: '100vh',
width: '100vw',
}}
>
<DrawControl />
</Map>;
Here are the props you can pass to
<DrawControl />:
keybindings, boolean (default
true): Whether or not to enable keyboard interactions for drawing.
touchEnabled, boolean (default
true): Whether or not to enable touch interactions for drawing.
boxSelect, boolean (default
true): Whether or not to enable box selection of features with
shift+
click+drag. If
false,
shift+
click+drag zooms into an area.
clickBuffer, number (default:
2): Number of pixels around any feature or vertex (in every direction) that will respond to a click.
touchBuffer, number (default:
25): Number of pixels around any feature of vertex (in every direction) that will respond to a touch.
controls, Object: Hide or show individual controls. Each property's name is a control, and value is a boolean indicating whether the control is on or off. Available control names are
point,
line_string,
polygon,
trash,
combine_features and
uncombine_features. By default, all controls are on. To change that default, use
displayControlsDefault.
displayControlsDefault, boolean (default:
true): The default value for
controls. For example, if you would like all controls to be off by default, and specify a whitelist with
controls, use
displayControlsDefault: false.
styles, Array\<Object>: An array of map style objects. By default, Draw provides a map style for you. To learn about overriding styles, see the Styling Draw section below.
modes, Object: over ride the default modes with your own.
MapboxDraw.modes can be used to see the default values. More information on custom modes can be found here.
defaultMode, String (default:
'simple_select'): the mode (from
modes) that user will first land in.
userProperties, boolean (default:
false): properties of a feature will also be available for styling and prefixed with
user_, e.g.,
['==', 'user_custom_label', 'Example']
Also see the API reference for
mapbox-gl-draw.
These additional props are functions that receive the event data, see mapbox-gl-draw documentantion.
onDrawCreate
onDrawDelete
onDrawUpdate
onDrawCombine
onDrawUncombine
onDrawSelectionChange
onDrawModeChange
onDrawRender
onDrawActionable
To learn more about
mapbox-gl-draw: https://github.com/mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw/blob/master/docs/API.md
To access the Draw object with all the API methods, you need to define a ref on the
<DrawControl> component, and the Draw object will be in the
draw field of this ref:
<Map
style="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9"
containerStyle={{
height: '100vh',
width: '100vw'
}}>
<DrawControl
ref={(drawControl) => { this.drawControl = drawControl; }}
/>
</Map>
//...
handleButtonClick() {
this.drawControl.draw.getAll(); // Or any other API method
}
An example application of how to use
react-mapbox-gl-draw can be found in the
example/ folder. To run it, run:
yarn example
The example app should run on
localhost:8080. An online demo is also hosted on CodeSandbox: https://codesandbox.io/s/xenodochial-tu-pwly8.
Only
eslint is run for linting. Proper testing needs to be added, see #19 if you would like to help.