openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rmg

react-mapbox-gl

by Alexandre Rieux
5.1.1 (see all)

A React binding of mapbox-gl-js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35.5K

GitHub Stars

1.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

86

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Map, React WebGL

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews
Aldres98

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community

Readme

Logo

React-mapbox-gl | Documentation | Demos

Build Status npm version npm downloads TypeScript

React wrapper for mapbox-gl-js.



London cycle example gif

Components

Proxy components (proxy between React and Mapbox API)

  • ReactMapboxGL
  • Layer & Feature
    • property symbol displays a mapbox symbol.
    • property line displays a lineString.
    • property fill displays a polygon.
    • property circle displays a mapbox circle.
    • property raster displays a mapbox raster tiles.
    • property fill-extrusion displays a layer with extruded buildings.
    • property background displays a mapbox background layer.
    • property heatmap displays a mapbox heatmap layer.
  • Source
  • GeoJSONLayer

DOM components (normal React components)

  • ZoomControl
  • ScaleControl
  • RotationControl
  • Marker (Projected component)
  • Popup (Projected component)
  • Cluster

Getting Started

npm install react-mapbox-gl mapbox-gl --save

Example:

Adding the css in your index.html:

<html>
  <head>
    ...
    <link
      href="https://api.mapbox.com/mapbox-gl-js/v1.10.1/mapbox-gl.css"
      rel="stylesheet"
    />
  </head>
</html>

// ES6
import ReactMapboxGl, { Layer, Feature } from 'react-mapbox-gl';
import 'mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css';

// ES5
var ReactMapboxGl = require('react-mapbox-gl');
var Layer = ReactMapboxGl.Layer;
var Feature = ReactMapboxGl.Feature;
require('mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css');

const Map = ReactMapboxGl({
  accessToken:
    'pk.eyJ1IjoiZmFicmljOCIsImEiOiJjaWc5aTV1ZzUwMDJwdzJrb2w0dXRmc2d0In0.p6GGlfyV-WksaDV_KdN27A'
});

// in render()
<Map
  style="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9"
  containerStyle={{
    height: '100vh',
    width: '100vw'
  }}
>
  <Layer type="symbol" id="marker" layout={{ 'icon-image': 'marker-15' }}>
    <Feature coordinates={[-0.481747846041145, 51.3233379650232]} />
  </Layer>
</Map>;

Why are zoom, bearing and pitch Arrays ?

If those properties changed at the mapbox-gl-js level and you don't update the value kept in your state, it will be unsynced with the current viewport. At some point you might want to update the viewport value (zoom, pitch or bearing) with the ones in your state but using value equality is not enough. Taking zoom as example, you will still have the unsynced zoom value therefore we can't tell if you want to update the prop or not. In order to explicitly update the current viewport values you can instead break the references of those props and reliably update the current viewport with the one you have in your state to be synced again.

Current version documentation

Version 3.0 documentation

Version 2.0 documentation

Contributions

Please try to reproduce your problem with the boilerplate before posting an issue.

mapbox-gl-draw compatibility

Try react-mapbox-gl-draw

Looking for an Angular alternative?

Try ngx-mapbox-gl

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Aldres9835 Ratings70 Reviews
October 20, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

It's a pure pleasure to use this with react. I mean, you can implement your own map component with standard mapbox gl js, but this is way easier! Well documented as well

0
Abdul WaheedPakistan1 Rating0 Reviews
November 26, 2020
Great Documentation
Mostafa zaied4 Ratings0 Reviews
November 10, 2020
Unwelcoming Community
Great Documentation
Josef VacekCzech Republic50 Ratings0 Reviews
A true master is an eternal student.
November 11, 2020
Nico StranquistSt. Louis31 Ratings0 Reviews
software developer, cryptocurrency & data science enthusiast. JavaScript, React.js, Node.js <3
November 5, 2020

Alternatives

deck.glWebGL2 powered visualization framework
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-map-glReact friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
160K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation
rl
react-leafletReact components for Leaflet maps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
193K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
google-map-reactGoogle map library for react that allows rendering components as markers :tada:
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
226K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rsw
react-svg-worldmapA simple, compact and free React SVG world map.
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pm
pigeon-mapsReactJS Maps without external dependencies
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial