Add map like zooming and panning to any React element. This works on both touch devices (pinch to zoom, drag to pan) as well as with a mouse or trackpad (wheel scroll to zoom, mouse drag to pan).

Install

npm install --save react-map-interaction

Usage

Basic

import { MapInteractionCSS } from 'react-map-interaction' ; const ThingMap = () => { return ( < MapInteractionCSS > < img src = "path/to/thing.png" /> </ MapInteractionCSS > ); }

Usage without CSS

import { MapInteraction } from 'react-map-interaction' ; const NotUsingCSS = () => { return ( < MapInteraction > { ({ translation, scale }) => { /* Use the passed values to scale content on your own. */ } } </ MapInteraction > ); }

Controlled

import { MapInteractionCSS } from 'react-map-interaction' ; class Controlled extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { value : { scale : 1 , translation : { x : 0 , y : 0 } } }; } render() { const { scale, translation } = this .state; return ( < MapInteractionCSS value = {this.state.value} onChange = {(value) => this.setState({ value })} > < img src = "path/to/thing.png" /> </ MapInteractionCSS > ); } }

Controlled vs Uncontrolled

Similar to React's <input /> component, you can either control the state of MapInteraction yourself, or let it handle that for you. It is not recommended, however, that you change this mode of control during the lifecycle of a component. Once you have started controlling the state, keep controlling it under you unmount MapInteraction (likewise with uncontrolled). If you pass value prop, we assume you are controlling the state via a onChange prop.

Click and drag handlers on child elements

This component lets you decide how to respond to click/drag events on the children that you render inside of the map. To know if an element was clicked or dragged, you can attach onClick or onTouchEnd events and then check the e.defaultPrevented attribute. MapInteraction will set defaultPrevented to true if the touchend/mouseup event happened after a drag, and false if it was a click. See index.stories.js for an example.

Prop Types for MapInteractionCSS (all optional)

MapInteraction doesn't require any props. It will control its own internal state, and pass values to its children. If you need to control the scale and translation then you can pass those values as props and listen to the onChange event to receive updates.

{ value : PropTypes.shape({ scale : PropTypes.number, translation : PropTypes.shape({ x : PropTypes.number, y : PropTypes.number }), }), defaultValue : PropTypes.shape({ scale : PropTypes.number, translation : PropTypes.shape({ x : PropTypes.number, y : PropTypes.number }), }), disableZoom : PropTypes.bool, disablePan : PropTypes.bool, translationBounds : PropTypes.shape({ xMin : PropTypes.number, xMax : PropTypes.number, yMin : PropTypes.number, yMax : PropTypes.number }), onChange : PropTypes.func, minScale : PropTypes.number, maxScale : PropTypes.number, showControls : PropTypes.bool, plusBtnContents : PropTypes.node, minusBtnContents : PropTypes.node, controlsClass : PropTypes.string, btnClass : PropTypes.string, plusBtnClass : PropTypes.string, minusBtnClass : PropTypes.string, };

Prop Types for MapInteraction (all optional)

{ children : PropTypes.func, ...MapInteractionCSS.propTypes, }

Development

Please feel free to file issues or put up a PR. Note the node version in .nvmrc file.

yarn install

yarn test