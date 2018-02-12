A heatmap overlay for react-map-gl built using webgl-heatmap originally created by Florian Boesch.
var HeatmapOverlay = require('react-map-gl-heatmap-overlay');
var cities = require('example-cities');
Where each element in cities looks like:
{longitude, latitude}.
render() {
return <MapGL {...viewport}>
<HeatmapOverlay locations={cities} {...viewport}/>
</MapGL>;
}
The
locations prop can be an array or ImmutableJS List.
Data accessors can be provided if your data doesn't fit the expected
{longitude, latitude} form.
render() {
return <MapGL ...viewport>
<HeatmapOverlay locations={houses} {...viewport}
lngLatAccessor={(house) => [house.get('lng'), house.get('lat')]} />
</MapGL>;
}
Other accessors and their defaults:
intensityAccessor: (location) => {1 / 10}
sizeAccessor: (location) => 40,
// If not specified, defaults to Viridis.
gradientColors: Immutable.List(['blue', 'red'])
npm install react-map-gl-heatmap-overlay
npm run start
To run the example.
The included example uses raster tiles by Stamen Design, under CC BY 3.0. Data by OpenStreetMap, under CC BY SA.