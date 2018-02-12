openbase logo
rmg

react-map-gl-heatmap-overlay

by Victor
1.1.4 (see all)

A heatmap overlay for [react-map-gl](https://github.com/uber/react-map-gl) built using [webgl-heatmap](https://github.com/vicapow/webgl-heatmap) originally created by [Florian Boesch](https://github.com/pyalot).

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

485

GitHub Stars

117

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-map-gl-heatmap-overlay

A heatmap overlay for react-map-gl built using webgl-heatmap originally created by Florian Boesch.

screen shot 2016-02-15 at 1 54 42 pm

Usage

var HeatmapOverlay = require('react-map-gl-heatmap-overlay');
var cities = require('example-cities');

Where each element in cities looks like: {longitude, latitude}.

    render() {
      return <MapGL {...viewport}>
        <HeatmapOverlay locations={cities} {...viewport}/>
      </MapGL>;
    }

The locations prop can be an array or ImmutableJS List.

Accessors

Data accessors can be provided if your data doesn't fit the expected {longitude, latitude} form.

    render() {
      return <MapGL ...viewport>
        <HeatmapOverlay locations={houses} {...viewport}
          lngLatAccessor={(house) => [house.get('lng'), house.get('lat')]} />
      </MapGL>;
    }

Other accessors and their defaults:

    intensityAccessor: (location) => {1 / 10}
    sizeAccessor: (location) => 40,
    // If not specified, defaults to Viridis.
    gradientColors: Immutable.List(['blue', 'red'])

Installation

npm install react-map-gl-heatmap-overlay

Developing

npm run start

To run the example.

Attribution

The included example uses raster tiles by Stamen Design, under CC BY 3.0. Data by OpenStreetMap, under CC BY SA.

