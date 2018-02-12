A heatmap overlay for react-map-gl built using webgl-heatmap originally created by Florian Boesch.

Usage

var HeatmapOverlay = require ( 'react-map-gl-heatmap-overlay' ); var cities = require ( 'example-cities' );

Where each element in cities looks like: {longitude, latitude} .

render() { return < MapGL { ...viewport }> < HeatmapOverlay locations = {cities} { ...viewport }/> </ MapGL > ; }

The locations prop can be an array or ImmutableJS List.

Accessors

Data accessors can be provided if your data doesn't fit the expected {longitude, latitude} form.

render() { return < MapGL ...viewport > < HeatmapOverlay locations = {houses} { ...viewport } lngLatAccessor = {(house) => [house.get('lng'), house.get('lat')]} /> </ MapGL > ; }

Other accessors and their defaults:

intensityAccessor: ( location ) => { 1 / 10 } sizeAccessor : ( location ) => 40 , gradientColors : Immutable.List([ 'blue' , 'red' ])

Installation

npm install react-map-gl-heatmap-overlay

Developing

npm run start

To run the example.

Attribution

The included example uses raster tiles by Stamen Design, under CC BY 3.0. Data by OpenStreetMap, under CC BY SA.