mapRef Object Ref for react-map-gl map component.

containerRef Object This can be used to place the geocoder outside of the map. The position prop is ignored if this is passed in. Example: https://codesandbox.io/s/v0m14q5rly

onViewportChange Function () => {} Is passed updated viewport values after executing a query.

mapboxApiAccessToken String https://www.mapbox.com/

inputValue String Sets the search input value

origin String "https://api.mapbox.com" Use to set a custom API origin.

zoom Number 16 On geocoded result what zoom level should the map animate to when a bbox isn't found in the response. If a bbox is found the map will fit to the bbox .

placeholder String "Search" Override the default placeholder attribute value.

proximity Object A proximity argument: this is a geographical point given as an object with latitude and longitude properties. Search results closer to this point will be given higher priority.

trackProximity Boolean false If true, the geocoder proximity will automatically update based on the map view.

collapsed Boolean false If true, the geocoder control will collapse until hovered or in focus.

clearAndBlurOnEsc Boolean false If true, the geocoder control will clear it's contents and blur when user presses the escape key.

clearOnBlur Boolean false If true, the geocoder control will clear its value when the input blurs.

bbox Array A bounding box argument: this is a bounding box given as an array in the format [minX, minY, maxX, maxY]. Search results will be limited to the bounding box.

types String A comma seperated list of types that filter results to match those specified. See https://www.mapbox.com/developers/api/geocoding/#filter-type for available types.

countries String A comma separated list of country codes to limit results to specified country or countries.

minLength Number 2 Minimum number of characters to enter before results are shown.

limit Number 5 Maximum number of results to show.

language String Specify the language to use for response text and query result weighting. Options are IETF language tags comprised of a mandatory ISO 639-1 language code and optionally one or more IETF subtags for country or script. More than one value can also be specified, separated by commas.

filter Function A function which accepts a Feature in the Carmen GeoJSON format to filter out results from the Geocoding API response before they are included in the suggestions list. Return true to keep the item, false otherwise.

localGeocoder Function A function accepting the query string which performs local geocoding to supplement results from the Mapbox Geocoding API. Expected to return an Array of GeoJSON Features in the Carmen GeoJSON format.

localGeocoderOnly Boolean false If true, indicates that the localGeocoder results should be the only ones returned to the user. If false, indicates that the localGeocoder results should be combined with those from the Mapbox API with the localGeocoder results ranked higher.

reverseGeocode Boolean false Enable reverse geocoding. Defaults to false. Expects coordinates to be lat, lon.

enableEventLogging Boolean true Allow Mapbox to collect anonymous usage statistics from the plugin.

marker Boolean or Object true If true, a Marker will be added to the map at the location of the user-selected result using a default set of Marker options. If the value is an object, the marker will be constructed using these options. If false, no marker will be added to the map.

render Function A function that specifies how the results should be rendered in the dropdown menu. Accepts a single Carmen GeoJSON object as input and return a string. Any html in the returned string will be rendered. Uses mapbox-gl-geocoder's default rendering if no function provided.

position String "top-right" Position on the map to which the geocoder control will be added. Valid values are "top-left" , "top-right" , "bottom-left" , and "bottom-right" .

onInit Function () => {} Is passed Mapbox geocoder instance as param and is executed after Mapbox geocoder is initialized.

onClear Function () => {} Executed when the input is cleared.

onLoading Function () => {} Is passed { query } as a param and is executed when the geocoder is looking up a query.

onResults Function () => {} Is passed { results } as a param and is executed when the geocoder returns a response.

onResult Function () => {} Is passed { result } as a param and is executed when the geocoder input is set.