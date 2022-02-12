An editing framework for deck.gl

nebula.gl provides editable and interactive map overlay layers, built using the power of deck.gl.

Getting started

Running the example

git clone git@github.com:uber/nebula.gl.git cd nebula.gl yarn cd examples/advanced yarn export MapboxAccessToken='<Add your key>' yarn start-local You can now view and edit geometry.

Installation

For npm

npm install @nebula.gl/layers npm install @nebula.gl/overlays npm install @deck.gl/core npm install @deck.gl/react npm install @deck.gl/layers

For yarn

yarn add @nebula.gl/layers yarn add @nebula.gl/overlays yarn add @deck.gl/core yarn add @deck.gl/react yarn add @deck.gl/layers

EditableGeoJsonLayer

EditableGeoJsonLayer is implemented as a deck.gl layer. It provides the ability to view and edit multiple types of geometry formatted as GeoJSON (an open standard format for geometry) including polygons, lines, and points.

import DeckGL from '@deck.gl/react' ; import { EditableGeoJsonLayer, DrawPolygonMode } from 'nebula.gl' ; const myFeatureCollection = { type : 'FeatureCollection' , features : [ ], }; const selectedFeatureIndexes = []; class App extends React . Component { state = { data : myFeatureCollection, }; render() { const layer = new EditableGeoJsonLayer({ id : 'geojson-layer' , data : this .state.data, mode : DrawPolygonMode, selectedFeatureIndexes, onEdit : ( { updatedData } ) => { this .setState({ data : updatedData, }); }, }); return < DeckGL { ...this.props.viewport } layers = {[layer]} /> ; } }

Useful examples (Codesandbox)