react-map-gl-3

by visgl
3.0.0-alpha.13 (see all)

React friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS

0

GitHub Stars

6.3K

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

160

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

version build downloads

react-map-gl | Docs

react-map-gl is a suite of React components designed to provide a React API for Mapbox GL JS-compatible libraries. More information in the online documentation.

See our Design Philosophy.

Installation

Using react-map-gl requires react >= 16.3.

npm install --save react-map-gl mapbox-gl

Example

import * as React from 'react';
import Map from 'react-map-gl';

function App() {
  return <Map
    initialViewState={{
      longitude: -100,
      latitude: 40,
      zoom: 3.5
    }}
    style={{width: 600, height: 400}}
    mapStyle="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9"
  />;
}

Using Mapbox Tokens

Starting with v2.0, mapbox-gl requires a Mapbox token for any usage, with or without the Mapbox data service. See about Mapbox tokens for your options.

To show maps from a service such as Mapbox you will need to register on their website in order to retrieve an access token required by the map component, which will be used to identify you and start serving up map tiles. The service will be free until a certain level of traffic is exceeded.

There are several ways to provide a token to your app, as showcased in some of the example folders:

  • Provide a mapboxAccessToken prop to the map component
  • Set the MapboxAccessToken environment variable (or set REACT_APP_MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN if you are using Create React App)
  • Provide it in the URL, e.g ?access_token=TOKEN

Contribute

See contribution guide.

Attributions

react-map-gl is part of vis.gl, an Urban Computing Foundation project.

Development is also supported by

