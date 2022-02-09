openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-map-gl

by visgl
6.1.18 (see all)

React friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

160K

GitHub Stars

6.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

155

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Map, React WebGL

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/54
Read All Reviews
bvego

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Hard to Use

Readme

version build downloads

react-map-gl | Docs

react-map-gl is a suite of React components designed to provide a React API for Mapbox GL JS-compatible libraries. More information in the online documentation.

See our Design Philosophy.

Installation

Using react-map-gl requires react >= 16.3.

npm install --save react-map-gl mapbox-gl

Example

import * as React from 'react';
import Map from 'react-map-gl';

function App() {
  return <Map
    initialViewState={{
      longitude: -100,
      latitude: 40,
      zoom: 3.5
    }}
    style={{width: 600, height: 400}}
    mapStyle="mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9"
  />;
}

Using Mapbox Tokens

Starting with v2.0, mapbox-gl requires a Mapbox token for any usage, with or without the Mapbox data service. See about Mapbox tokens for your options.

To show maps from a service such as Mapbox you will need to register on their website in order to retrieve an access token required by the map component, which will be used to identify you and start serving up map tiles. The service will be free until a certain level of traffic is exceeded.

There are several ways to provide a token to your app, as showcased in some of the example folders:

  • Provide a mapboxAccessToken prop to the map component
  • Set the MapboxAccessToken environment variable (or set REACT_APP_MAPBOX_ACCESS_TOKEN if you are using Create React App)
  • Provide it in the URL, e.g ?access_token=TOKEN

Contribute

See contribution guide.

Attributions

react-map-gl is part of vis.gl, an Urban Computing Foundation project.

Development is also supported by

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation2
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Bruno VegoSplit, Croatia141 Ratings129 Reviews
Developer at Toptal & SeekandHit
January 25, 2021
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Powerful mapping library. With the webgl wrapper you can draw impossible drawings. Even though it has a lot of documentation, I believe they could improve it by a lot. Would recommend as the best map library that I've used.

0
Greg36 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer at Cognizant
1 year ago
truongdinh222 Ratings0 Reviews
January 4, 2021
Hard to Use
Poor Documentation
Aldres9835 Ratings70 Reviews
October 16, 2020
HarshSonawaneNashik1 Rating0 Reviews
September 11, 2020
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant

Alternatives

deck.glWebGL2 powered visualization framework
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
rl
react-leafletReact components for Leaflet maps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
193K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
google-map-reactGoogle map library for react that allows rendering components as markers :tada:
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
226K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
rsw
react-svg-worldmapA simple, compact and free React SVG world map.
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pm
pigeon-mapsReactJS Maps without external dependencies
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

react-map-gl | Get Started
github.comreact-map-gl | Get StartedReact wrapper for Mapbox GL JS
react-map-gl examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-map-gl examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-map-gl by viewing and forking react-map-gl example apps on CodeSandbox
Using Mapbox GL with React - LogRocket Blog
blog.logrocket.com10 months agoUsing Mapbox GL with React - LogRocket BlogWant to build map interfaces with React? In this post, learn to use react-map-gl to build two variations of map components.
Building an Interactive Map with Mapbox & React
medium.com1 month agoBuilding an Interactive Map with Mapbox & ReactMapbox API is a great tool to build custom, interactive maps. However, integrating Mapbox into a bigger application might feel tricky at first — personally, I found myself spending some time…
yarnpkg.comFast, reliable, and secure dependency management.