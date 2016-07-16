openbase logo
rm

react-mailto

by Jason Bellamy
0.4.0 (see all)

A react component to create and display a mailto link.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

730

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React <Mailto> Build Status

A react component to create and display a mailto link.

Getting Started

  • Install with NPM - npm install --save react-mailto

Usage

var React  = require('react');
var Mailto = require('react-mailto');

var Component = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    return (
      <Mailto email="j@sonbellamy.com" obfuscate={true}>
        Email me!
      </Mailto>
    );
  }
});

Options

PropertyTypeArgumentDefaultDescription
emailstring<required>nullemail address of the intended recipient.
obfuscateboolean<optional>falseshow the email address in the status bar.
headersobject<optional>nullany standard mail header fields. The most commonly-used of these are "subject", "cc", and "body" (which is not a true header field, but allows you to specify a short content message for the new email).

Developing

react-mailto is built using ES6. Run the following task to compile the src/ into dist/.

npm run build

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jason Bellamy Licensed under the MIT license.

