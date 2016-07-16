A react component to create and display a mailto link.
npm install --save react-mailto
var React = require('react');
var Mailto = require('react-mailto');
var Component = React.createClass({
render: function () {
return (
<Mailto email="j@sonbellamy.com" obfuscate={true}>
Email me!
</Mailto>
);
}
});
|Property
|Type
|Argument
|Default
|Description
string
<required>
null
|email address of the intended recipient.
|obfuscate
boolean
<optional>
false
|show the email address in the status bar.
|headers
object
<optional>
null
|any standard mail header fields. The most commonly-used of these are "subject", "cc", and "body" (which is not a true header field, but allows you to specify a short content message for the new email).
react-mailto is built using ES6. Run the following task to compile the
src/ into
dist/.
npm run build
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.
Copyright (c) 2015 Jason Bellamy Licensed under the MIT license.