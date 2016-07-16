React <Mailto>

A react component to create and display a mailto link.

Getting Started

Install with NPM - npm install --save react-mailto

Usage

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Mailto = require ( 'react-mailto' ); var Component = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < Mailto email = "j@sonbellamy.com" obfuscate = {true} > Email me! </ Mailto > ); } });

Options

Property Type Argument Default Description email string <required> null email address of the intended recipient. obfuscate boolean <optional> false show the email address in the status bar. headers object <optional> null any standard mail header fields. The most commonly-used of these are "subject", "cc", and "body" (which is not a true header field, but allows you to specify a short content message for the new email).

Developing

react-mailto is built using ES6. Run the following task to compile the src/ into dist/ .

npm run build

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jason Bellamy Licensed under the MIT license.