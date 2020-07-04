It provides an easy-to configure component to add a mailchimp form to your react project

Install

npm install react-mailchimp-form

Be sure to include the --save option to add this as a dependency in your application's package.json

Usage

First you have to configure your Mailchimp account:

Create a new account or use an existing one Add a new list or use an existing one Personalize the fields on your list on "Settings > List Fieds" Copy the HTML and extract the action from "Signup Forms > Embedded forms"

The action URL will look like this:

https :

We will use this URL to configure the component

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Mailchimp from 'react-mailchimp-form' class App extends Component { render() { return ( <Mailchimp action='https://<YOUR-USER>.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=XXXXXXXXXXXXX&id=XXXXXX' fields={[ { name: 'EMAIL', placeholder: 'Email', type: 'email', required: true } ]} /> ); } } export default App;

Options

Multiple fields

You can add all the fields you need for your Mailchimp form, just remember you have to configure them on "Settings > List Fields"

Messages

Personalize or change the message language by default

ClassName

Add a personalized class to personalize your form

<Mailchimp action= 'https://<YOUR-USER>.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=XXXXXXXXXXXXX&id=XXXXXX' fields={[ { name : 'EMAIL' , placeholder : 'Email' , type : 'email' , required : true }, { name : 'FNAME' , placeholder : 'name' , type : 'text' , required : true } ]} messages = { { sending : "Sending..." , success : "Thank you for subscribing!" , error : "An unexpected internal error has occurred." , empty : "You must write an e-mail." , duplicate : "Too many subscribe attempts for this email address" , button : "Subscribe!" } } className= '<YOUR_CLASSNAME>' />

Demo

Check here: react-mailchimp-form

Contributing

If someone wants to add or improve something, I invite you to collaborate directly in this repository: react-mailchimp-form

License

React-mailchimp-form is released under the MIT License.