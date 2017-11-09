React component for the mailcheck library. Reduce user-misspelled email addresses in your forms by suggesting a right domain when your users misspell it in an email address.

Installation

npm install --save react-mailcheck

Usage

import MailCheck from 'react-mailcheck' <MailCheck email={ this .state.inputText}> {suggestion => ( < div > < input type = "email" value = {this.state.inputText} onChange = {(e) => { this.setState({ inputText: e.target.value }); }} /> {suggestion && < div > Did you mean {suggestion.full}? </ div > } </ div > )} </ MailCheck >

Props

- email: String

Required The input email that you want to check.

- children: (suggestion: Object | null) => ReactElement

Required function.

suggestion : The suggestion object passed back to you, or null if mailcheck has nothing to suggest. The suggestion object has the following members:

{ address : 'test' , domain : 'gmail.com' , full : 'test@gmail.com' }

Return: must return a React element to render.

Thanks

License

MIT