React component for the mailcheck library. Reduce user-misspelled email addresses in your forms by suggesting a right domain when your users misspell it in an email address.
npm install --save react-mailcheck
import MailCheck from 'react-mailcheck'
<MailCheck email={this.state.inputText}>
{suggestion => (
<div>
<input
type="email"
value={this.state.inputText}
onChange={(e) => { this.setState({ inputText: e.target.value }); }}
/>
{suggestion &&
<div>
Did you mean {suggestion.full}?
</div>
}
</div>
)}
</MailCheck>
Required The input email that you want to check.
Required function.
suggestion: The suggestion object passed back to you, or null if mailcheck has nothing to suggest. The suggestion object has the following members:
{
address: 'test', // the address; part before the @ sign
domain: 'gmail.com', // the suggested domain
full: 'test@gmail.com' // the full suggested email
}
MIT