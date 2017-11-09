openbase logo
rm

react-mailcheck

by Eli Golding
1.2.0

React component for the mailcheck library.

Readme

React-Mailcheck

React component for the mailcheck library. Reduce user-misspelled email addresses in your forms by suggesting a right domain when your users misspell it in an email address.

Installation

npm install --save react-mailcheck

Usage

import MailCheck from 'react-mailcheck'

<MailCheck email={this.state.inputText}>
  {suggestion => (
    <div>
      <input
        type="email"
        value={this.state.inputText}
        onChange={(e) => { this.setState({ inputText: e.target.value }); }}
      />
      {suggestion &&
        <div>
          Did you mean {suggestion.full}?
        </div>
      }
    </div>
  )}
</MailCheck>

Props

- email: String

Required The input email that you want to check.

- children: (suggestion: Object | null) => ReactElement

Required function.

  • suggestion: The suggestion object passed back to you, or null if mailcheck has nothing to suggest. The suggestion object has the following members:
{
  address: 'test',        // the address; part before the @ sign
  domain: 'gmail.com',    // the suggested domain
  full: 'test@gmail.com'  // the full suggested email
}
  • Return: must return a React element to render.

Thanks

License

MIT

