React image zoom component

Simple and customizable

Supports touch screens

Allows different files for large image and magnifying glass (e.g. thumbnail and high-resolution image)

→ Demo

Usage

Install the package using NPM:

npm install react-magnifier

Add the component to your React application:

import Magnifier from "react-magnifier" ; import yourImage from "./path/to/image" ; export default function ExampleComponent ( ) { return < Magnifier src = {yourImage} width = {500} /> ; }

Configuration

Prop Type Default Description src (required) String – URL/path of the large image height Number/String 'auto' Image height (absolute or relative values possible) width Number/String '100%' Image width (absolute or relative values possible) className String '' Class which will be applied to the image wrapper zoomImgSrc String – URL/path of the image inside the magnifying glass (if not specified, the large image will be used) zoomFactor Number 1.5 Factor by which the zoom image will be scaled (based on the size of the large image) mgWidth Number 150 Width of the magnifying glass in px mgHeight Number 150 Height of the magnifying glass in px mgBorderWidth Number 2 Border width of the magnifying glass in px mgShape String 'circle' Shape of the magnifying glass (possible values: 'circle' , 'square' ) mgShowOverflow Boolean true Set this to false to cut off the magnifying glass at the image borders. When disabling mgShowOverflow , it's recommended that you also set all offsets to 0 mgMouseOffsetX Number 0 Horizontal offset of the magnifying glass in px when hovering with a mouse mgMouseOffsetY Number 0 Vertical offset of the magnifying glass in px when hovering with a mouse mgTouchOffsetX Number -50 Horizontal offset of the magnifying glass in px when dragging on a touch screen mgTouchOffsetY Number -50 Vertical offset of the magnifying glass in px when dragging on a touch screen

Any other props will be passed down to the <img> element. This way, you can e.g. add an alt attribute to the image.

Custom styling

.magnifier { } .magnifier-image { } .magnifying-glass { }

Development

Requirements: Node.js, Yarn

Clone this repository: git clone [repo-url] Install all dependencies: yarn install Run yarn start to generate the library bundle using Rollup and see the component in action using Storybook

Suggestions and contributions are always welcome! Please first discuss changes via issue before submitting a pull request.