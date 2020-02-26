React image zoom component
→ Demo
Install the package using NPM:
npm install react-magnifier
Add the component to your React application:
import Magnifier from "react-magnifier";
import yourImage from "./path/to/image";
export default function ExampleComponent() {
return <Magnifier src={yourImage} width={500} />;
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
src (required)
|String
|–
|URL/path of the large image
height
|Number/String
'auto'
|Image height (absolute or relative values possible)
width
|Number/String
'100%'
|Image width (absolute or relative values possible)
className
|String
''
|Class which will be applied to the image wrapper
zoomImgSrc
|String
|–
|URL/path of the image inside the magnifying glass (if not specified, the large image will be used)
zoomFactor
|Number
1.5
|Factor by which the zoom image will be scaled (based on the size of the large image)
mgWidth
|Number
150
|Width of the magnifying glass in px
mgHeight
|Number
150
|Height of the magnifying glass in px
mgBorderWidth
|Number
2
|Border width of the magnifying glass in px
mgShape
|String
'circle'
|Shape of the magnifying glass (possible values:
'circle',
'square')
mgShowOverflow
|Boolean
true
|Set this to
false to cut off the magnifying glass at the image borders. When disabling
mgShowOverflow, it's recommended that you also set all offsets to
0
mgMouseOffsetX
|Number
0
|Horizontal offset of the magnifying glass in px when hovering with a mouse
mgMouseOffsetY
|Number
0
|Vertical offset of the magnifying glass in px when hovering with a mouse
mgTouchOffsetX
|Number
-50
|Horizontal offset of the magnifying glass in px when dragging on a touch screen
mgTouchOffsetY
|Number
-50
|Vertical offset of the magnifying glass in px when dragging on a touch screen
Any other props will be passed down to the
<img> element. This way, you can e.g. add an
alt attribute to the image.
.magnifier {
/* Styles for <div> around image and magnifying glass */
}
.magnifier-image {
/* Styles for large image */
}
.magnifying-glass {
/* Styles for magnifying glass */
}
Requirements: Node.js, Yarn
git clone [repo-url]
yarn install
yarn start to generate the library bundle using Rollup and see the component in action using Storybook
Suggestions and contributions are always welcome! Please first discuss changes via issue before submitting a pull request.