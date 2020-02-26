openbase logo
react-magnifier

by Samuel Meuli
3.0.4

🔍 React image zoom component

Overview

Readme

  • Simple and customizable
  • Supports touch screens
  • Allows different files for large image and magnifying glass (e.g. thumbnail and high-resolution image)

Demo

Demo

Usage

Install the package using NPM:

npm install react-magnifier

Add the component to your React application:

import Magnifier from "react-magnifier";
import yourImage from "./path/to/image";

export default function ExampleComponent() {
  return <Magnifier src={yourImage} width={500} />;
}

Configuration

PropTypeDefaultDescription
src (required)StringURL/path of the large image
heightNumber/String'auto'Image height (absolute or relative values possible)
widthNumber/String'100%'Image width (absolute or relative values possible)
classNameString''Class which will be applied to the image wrapper
zoomImgSrcStringURL/path of the image inside the magnifying glass (if not specified, the large image will be used)
zoomFactorNumber1.5Factor by which the zoom image will be scaled (based on the size of the large image)
mgWidthNumber150Width of the magnifying glass in px
mgHeightNumber150Height of the magnifying glass in px
mgBorderWidthNumber2Border width of the magnifying glass in px
mgShapeString'circle'Shape of the magnifying glass (possible values: 'circle', 'square')
mgShowOverflowBooleantrueSet this to false to cut off the magnifying glass at the image borders. When disabling mgShowOverflow, it's recommended that you also set all offsets to 0
mgMouseOffsetXNumber0Horizontal offset of the magnifying glass in px when hovering with a mouse
mgMouseOffsetYNumber0Vertical offset of the magnifying glass in px when hovering with a mouse
mgTouchOffsetXNumber-50Horizontal offset of the magnifying glass in px when dragging on a touch screen
mgTouchOffsetYNumber-50Vertical offset of the magnifying glass in px when dragging on a touch screen

Any other props will be passed down to the <img> element. This way, you can e.g. add an alt attribute to the image.

Custom styling

.magnifier {
  /* Styles for <div> around image and magnifying glass */
}

.magnifier-image {
  /* Styles for large image */
}

.magnifying-glass {
  /* Styles for magnifying glass */
}

Development

Requirements: Node.js, Yarn

  1. Clone this repository: git clone [repo-url]
  2. Install all dependencies: yarn install
  3. Run yarn start to generate the library bundle using Rollup and see the component in action using Storybook

Suggestions and contributions are always welcome! Please first discuss changes via issue before submitting a pull request.

