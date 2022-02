React Magic Move

Magic Move for React.JS

NOT A PRODUCTION MODULE

This was just a fun experiment, with some love, it could definitely be a real thing, but I don't have time. I will merge pull requests to keep it working, but I don't maintain this right now.

Usage

Wrap some ordered elements in <MagicMove/> Add a key to each element Add some CSS transitions and border-box sizing (so the code can measure it more easily)

.Something { transition : all 500ms ease; box-sizing : border-box; }