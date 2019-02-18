React Magic Hat 🎩✨

A kind of UI technique

React implementation of what I call the Magic Hat UI technique [DEMO].

Features

🚀 Blazing fast. 60+ FPS hardware-accelerated CSS transforms, using the FLIP technique. Fluid and performant. Thanks to react-flip-move for that.

🎈Extra light, only 6.5kb and no dependencies.

🧘‍Flexible, stateful or stateless (you get both components) it’s UI-less, you do the layouting and styling.

🎛 Highly configurable, check the API

Background

The Magic Hat is a technique with the purpose of reducing the the total amount of mental effort that is required to complete a task involving processing of information, in short cognitive load, by limiting the amount of UI on the screen in favour of a runtime like linked list of sequential self sufficient UIs called MUVs (Minimum Usable Views) It's called like this because in a view the user can pick the next thing to put on screen. It’s pretty much it.

Read the article on medium.com

Install

yarn add react-magic-hat

Usage

import YourMagicContainer from 'react-magic-hat' import ComponentA, {id as CompA} from 'components' import ComponentB from 'components' const renderFrame = pageObject => { const {id, actions, state} = pageObject const Muv = id === CompA ? ComponentA : ComponentB return <Muv {...actions} {...state} /> } const Layout = () => ( <div> <YourMagicContainer renderFrame={renderFrame} /> </div> )

API

Prop Types

Property Type Required? Arguments Description renderFrame Function ✓ Documentation Callback invoked when rendering the visible pages. onStartAnimation Function childElements, domElements, pageProps onEndAnimation Function childElements, domElements, pageProps flipMoveOptions Function {pagesLength, visiblePagesLength, singleFrame} Override react-flip-move configuration. singleFrame Boolean By default show two views. Set this to true to show only one. moveSeed String Change this to force animations, it will be appended to the view keys read when we need this

import getComponentById from './your-components' const renderFrame = pageObject => { const { id, page, activePage, state, actions } = pageObject const Muv = getComponentById(id) return < Muv { ...state } { ...actions } /> }

{actions} API

Method Description setCurrentFrame(props:object) Merge props on the current page getCurrentFrame():object Get props of the current page closeCurrentFrame() Close the current page setNextFrame(id:string, props:object ) Merge the next page and optionally pass props getNextFrame() Get props of the next page closeNextFrame() Close the next page setFrame(page:number, id:string, props:object) Merge the next page getFrame(page:number):props Get props of a page closeFrame(page:number) Close a page

Demos

Basic demo on codesandbox

https://codesandbox.io/s/r4v7onrpop

React-create-app Demo

https://albinotonnina.github.io/demo-magic-hat

https://github.com/albinotonnina/demo-magic-hat

Maintainers

@albinotonnina

Contribute

PRs accepted.

License

MIT © 2018 Albino Tonnina