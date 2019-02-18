A kind of UI technique
React implementation of what I call the Magic Hat UI technique [DEMO].
🚀 Blazing fast. 60+ FPS hardware-accelerated CSS transforms, using the FLIP technique. Fluid and performant. Thanks to react-flip-move for that.
🎈Extra light, only 6.5kb and no dependencies.
🧘Flexible, stateful or stateless (you get both components) it’s UI-less, you do the layouting and styling.
🎛 Highly configurable, check the API
The Magic Hat is a technique with the purpose of reducing the the total amount of mental effort that is required to complete a task involving processing of information, in short cognitive load, by limiting the amount of UI on the screen in favour of a runtime like linked list of sequential self sufficient UIs called MUVs (Minimum Usable Views) It's called like this because in a view the user can pick the next thing to put on screen. It’s pretty much it.
Read the article on medium.com
yarn add react-magic-hat
import YourMagicContainer from 'react-magic-hat'
import ComponentA, {id as CompA} from 'components'
import ComponentB from 'components'
const renderFrame = pageObject => {
// Please check the renderFrame(pageObject) documentation for all the properties passed to the pageObject.
const {id, actions, state} = pageObject
// We get the Component that is going to be rendered, the following is probably the most naive way.
const Muv = id === CompA ? ComponentA : ComponentB
// Another way to do it in the demo, using import-glob
// https://github.com/albinotonnina/demo-magic-hat/blob/master/src/Demo.js#L5-L21
return <Muv {...actions} {...state} />
}
const Layout = () => (
<div>
<YourMagicContainer renderFrame={renderFrame} />
</div>
)
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Arguments
|Description
|renderFrame
|Function
|✓
|Documentation
|Callback invoked when rendering the visible pages.
|onStartAnimation
|Function
|childElements, domElements, pageProps
|onEndAnimation
|Function
|childElements, domElements, pageProps
|flipMoveOptions
|Function
|{pagesLength, visiblePagesLength, singleFrame}
|Override react-flip-move configuration.
|singleFrame
|Boolean
|By default show two views. Set this to
true to show only one.
|moveSeed
|String
|Change this to force animations, it will be appended to the view keys read when we need this
import getComponentById from './your-components'
const renderFrame = pageObject => {
const {
id, // 'my-component-id'
page, // 4
activePage, // 5
state, // { roses: 'blue', violets: 'red', pass:'whetever', pleases: 'you' }
actions // see next paragraph for the actions methods
} = pageObject
const Muv = getComponentById(id) // return a Component
return <Muv {...state} {...actions} />
}
|Method
|Description
|setCurrentFrame(props:object)
|Merge props on the current page
|getCurrentFrame():object
|Get props of the current page
|closeCurrentFrame()
|Close the current page
|setNextFrame(id:string, props:object )
|Merge the next page and optionally pass props
|getNextFrame()
|Get props of the next page
|closeNextFrame()
|Close the next page
|setFrame(page:number, id:string, props:object)
|Merge the next page
|getFrame(page:number):props
|Get props of a page
|closeFrame(page:number)
|Close a page
Basic demo on codesandbox
https://codesandbox.io/s/r4v7onrpop
React-create-app Demo
https://albinotonnina.github.io/demo-magic-hat
https://github.com/albinotonnina/demo-magic-hat
PRs accepted.
MIT © 2018 Albino Tonnina