A collection of magic animations for react components. Although React provides a way to implement arbitrary animations, it is not an easy task to do it, even for simple animations. That's where react-magic package comes in. It supports inline styles work with aphrodite. Most animations was implemented base on magic.

How to work with tailwindcss? Try tailwindcss-magic.

## Demo online

A demo is available on the Github Pages webpage for react-magic Check out demo!

Installation

React-magic is distributed via npm:

npm install --save react-magic

Usage

You can import each animation directly from the main package

import { swap } from "react-magic" ;

or you can import a specific animation directly

import swap from "react-magic/lib/magic/swap" ;

usage with Aphrodite

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from "react" ; import { StyleSheet, css } from "aphrodite" ; import { swap } from "react-magic" ; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ magic : { animationName : swap, animationDuration : "1s" , }, }); class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div > < div className = {css(styles.magic)} > < h2 > react-magic </ h2 > </ div > </ div > ); } } export default App;

Animations

. ├── magic │ |── magic │ |── twisterInDown │ |── twisterInUp │ └── swap ├── bling │ |── puffIn │ |── puffOut │ |── vanishIn │ └── vanishOut ├── staticEffects │ |── openDownLeft │ |── openDownLeftReturn │ |── openDownRight │ |── openDownRightReturn │ |── openUpLeft │ |── openUpLeftReturn │ |── openUpRight │ └── openUpRightReturn ├── staticEffectsOut │ |── openDownLeftOut │ |── openDownRightOut │ |── openUpLeftOut │ └── openUpRightOut ├── perspective │ |── perspectiveDown │ |── perspectiveDownReturn │ |── perspectiveLeft │ |── perspectiveLeftReturn │ |── perspectiveRight │ |── perspectiveRightReturn │ |── perspectiveUp │ └── perspectiveUpReturn ├── rotate │ |── rotateDownIn │ |── rotateDownOut │ |── rotateLeftIn │ |── rotateLeftOut │ |── rotateRightIn │ |── rotateRightOut │ |── rotateUpIn │ └── rotateUpOut ├── slide │ |── slideDown │ |── slideDownReturn │ |── slideLeft │ |── slideLeftReturn │ |── slideRight │ |── slideRightReturn │ |── slideUp │ └── slideUpReturn ├── math │ |── foolishIn │ |── foolishOut │ |── holeIn │ |── holeOut │ |── swashIn │ └── swashOut ├── tin │ |── tinDownIn │ |── tinDownOut │ |── tinLeftIn │ |── tinLeftOut │ |── tinRightIn │ |── tinRightOut │ |── tinUpIn │ └── tinUpOut ├── bomb │ |── bombLeftOut │ └── bombRightOut ├── boing │ |── boingInUp │ └── boingOutDown ├── space │ |── spaceInDown │ |── spaceInLeft │ |── spaceInRight │ |── spaceInUp │ |── spaceOutDown │ |── spaceOutLeft │ |── spaceOutRight │ └── spaceOutUp

License

MIT