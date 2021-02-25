openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-magic

by lit-forest
0.2.4 (see all)

A collection of magic animations for react components.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

266

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Animation, React CSS-in-JS

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-magic

npm version react react react

A collection of magic animations for react components. Although React provides a way to implement arbitrary animations, it is not an easy task to do it, even for simple animations. That's where react-magic package comes in. It supports inline styles work with aphrodite. Most animations was implemented base on magic.

How to work with tailwindcss? Try tailwindcss-magic.

## Demo online

A demo is available on the Github Pages webpage for react-magic Check out demo!

Installation

React-magic is distributed via npm:

npm install --save react-magic

Usage

You can import each animation directly from the main package

import { swap } from "react-magic";

or you can import a specific animation directly

import swap from "react-magic/lib/magic/swap";

usage with Aphrodite

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from "react";
import { StyleSheet, css } from "aphrodite";

import { swap } from "react-magic";

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  magic: {
    animationName: swap,
    animationDuration: "1s",
  },
});

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <div className={css(styles.magic)}>
          <h2>react-magic</h2>
        </div>
      </div>
    );
  }
}

export default App;

Animations

.
├── magic
│   |── magic
│   |── twisterInDown
│   |── twisterInUp
│   └── swap
├── bling
│   |── puffIn
│   |── puffOut
│   |── vanishIn
│   └── vanishOut
├── staticEffects
│   |── openDownLeft
│   |── openDownLeftReturn
│   |── openDownRight
│   |── openDownRightReturn
│   |── openUpLeft
│   |── openUpLeftReturn
│   |── openUpRight
│   └── openUpRightReturn
├── staticEffectsOut
│   |── openDownLeftOut
│   |── openDownRightOut
│   |── openUpLeftOut
│   └── openUpRightOut
├── perspective
│   |── perspectiveDown
│   |── perspectiveDownReturn
│   |── perspectiveLeft
│   |── perspectiveLeftReturn
│   |── perspectiveRight
│   |── perspectiveRightReturn
│   |── perspectiveUp
│   └── perspectiveUpReturn
├── rotate
│   |── rotateDownIn
│   |── rotateDownOut
│   |── rotateLeftIn
│   |── rotateLeftOut
│   |── rotateRightIn
│   |── rotateRightOut
│   |── rotateUpIn
│   └── rotateUpOut
├── slide
│   |── slideDown
│   |── slideDownReturn
│   |── slideLeft
│   |── slideLeftReturn
│   |── slideRight
│   |── slideRightReturn
│   |── slideUp
│   └── slideUpReturn
├── math
│   |── foolishIn
│   |── foolishOut
│   |── holeIn
│   |── holeOut
│   |── swashIn
│   └── swashOut
├── tin
│   |── tinDownIn
│   |── tinDownOut
│   |── tinLeftIn
│   |── tinLeftOut
│   |── tinRightIn
│   |── tinRightOut
│   |── tinUpIn
│   └── tinUpOut
├── bomb
│   |── bombLeftOut
│   └── bombRightOut
├── boing
│   |── boingInUp
│   └── boingOutDown
├── space
│   |── spaceInDown
│   |── spaceInLeft
│   |── spaceInRight
│   |── spaceInUp
│   |── spaceOutDown
│   |── spaceOutLeft
│   |── spaceOutRight
│   └── spaceOutUp

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

framer-motionOpen source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
962K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
40K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
react-spring✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
776K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
react-transition-groupAn easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
246K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkitA lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
29K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial