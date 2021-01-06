React hook to search a Lunr index.

Status

Installation

npm install --save react-lunr

API

useLunr

useLunr(query?: string | lunr.Index.QueryBuilder, index?: lunr.Index | JSON | string, store : object | string) => object[]

The useLunr hook takes your search query, index, and store and returns results as an array. Searches are memoized to ensure efficient searching.

Parameters

Name Type Description query string | lunr.Index.QueryBuilder The search query. As this value updates, the return value will be updated. This can be a string or a query builder. index lunr.Index \| JSON \| string The Lunr index. This can be an instance of a Lunr index or one that has been exported via index.toJSON or JSON.stringify . store JSON \| string Object mapping a result ref to an object of data. This can be an object or an object that has been exported via JSON.stringified .

If store is not provided, the raw results data from Lunr will be returned instead. This includes the ref used when creating the index.

Example

The following example renders a text input and queries the Lunr index on form submission.

Note: Formik is used in the following example to handle form state, but is not required. As long as your query is passed as the first parameter, you can manage how to store it.