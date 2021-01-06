openbase logo
react-lunr

by Angelo Ashmore
1.1.0 (see all)

React hook and component to search a Lunr index

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

926

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-lunr

React hook to search a Lunr index.

Status

Status

Installation

npm install --save react-lunr

API

useLunr

useLunr(query?: string | lunr.Index.QueryBuilder, index?: lunr.Index | JSON | string, store: object | string) => object[]

The useLunr hook takes your search query, index, and store and returns results as an array. Searches are memoized to ensure efficient searching.

Parameters

NameTypeDescription
querystring | lunr.Index.QueryBuilderThe search query. As this value updates, the return value will be updated. This can be a string or a query builder.
indexlunr.Index \| JSON \| stringThe Lunr index. This can be an instance of a Lunr index or one that has been exported via index.toJSON or JSON.stringify.
storeJSON \| stringObject mapping a result ref to an object of data. This can be an object or an object that has been exported via JSON.stringified.

If store is not provided, the raw results data from Lunr will be returned instead. This includes the ref used when creating the index.

Example

The following example renders a text input and queries the Lunr index on form submission.

Note: Formik is used in the following example to handle form state, but is not required. As long as your query is passed as the first parameter, you can manage how to store it.

import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useLunr } from 'react-lunr'
import { Formik, Form, Field } from 'formik'

const index = /* a lunr index */
const store = {
  1: { id: 1, title: 'Document 1' },
  2: { id: 2, title: 'Document 2' },
  3: { id: 3, title: 'Document 3' },
}

const SearchBar = () => {
  const [query, setQuery] = useState(null)
  const results = useLunr(query, index, store)

  return (
    <Formik
      initialValues={{ query: '' }}
      onSubmit={(values, { setSubmitting }) => {
        setQuery(values.query)
        setSubmitting(false)
      }}
    >
      <Form>
        <Field name="query" />
      </Form>
      <h1>Results</h1>
      <ul>
        {results.map(result => (
          <li key={result.id}>{result.title}</li>
        ))}
      </ul>
    </Formik>
  )
}

