React hook to search a Lunr index.
npm install --save react-lunr
useLunr
useLunr(query?: string | lunr.Index.QueryBuilder, index?: lunr.Index | JSON | string, store: object | string) => object[]
The
useLunr hook takes your search query, index, and store and
returns results as an array. Searches are memoized to ensure efficient
searching.
|Name
|Type
|Description
query
string |
lunr.Index.QueryBuilder
|The search query. As this value updates, the return value will be updated. This can be a string or a query builder.
index
lunr.Index \| JSON \| string
|The Lunr index. This can be an instance of a Lunr index or one that has been exported via
index.toJSON or
JSON.stringify.
store
JSON \| string
|Object mapping a result
ref to an object of data. This can be an object or an object that has been exported via
JSON.stringified.
If
store is not provided, the raw results data from Lunr will be returned
instead. This includes the
ref used when creating the index.
The following example renders a text input and queries the Lunr index on form submission.
Note: Formik is used in the following example to handle form state, but is not required. As long as your query is passed as the first parameter, you can manage how to store it.
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { useLunr } from 'react-lunr'
import { Formik, Form, Field } from 'formik'
const index = /* a lunr index */
const store = {
1: { id: 1, title: 'Document 1' },
2: { id: 2, title: 'Document 2' },
3: { id: 3, title: 'Document 3' },
}
const SearchBar = () => {
const [query, setQuery] = useState(null)
const results = useLunr(query, index, store)
return (
<Formik
initialValues={{ query: '' }}
onSubmit={(values, { setSubmitting }) => {
setQuery(values.query)
setSubmitting(false)
}}
>
<Form>
<Field name="query" />
</Form>
<h1>Results</h1>
<ul>
{results.map(result => (
<li key={result.id}>{result.title}</li>
))}
</ul>
</Formik>
)
}