Least recently used (LRU) cache algorithm rendering of React roots
For more in depth discussion on why this is necessary, see my Medium post.
To install run
npm install --save react-lru
Use this library by importing the two main components into your project
import { renderReactCell, MemoizedReactDomContainers } from 'react-lru';
This library allows you to render React elements into an HTML element that is never removed (or at least controlled by an upper bound and removed when reaching a set number of cached elements).
The most common place where this might be used is in an infinite scrollable table that does not do proper garbage collection of React components, such as Handsontable.
An example renderer might look like:
function sampleRenderer(td, row, col, value) {
ReactDom.render((<ReactCell
row={row}
col={col}
>{value}</ReactCell>), td);
return td;
}
This, in Handsontable, will mount React components on almost every render iteration while the user scrolls because React is not able to diff the root node, which changes all the time.
To use
react-lru, create an instance of the memoized containers (the least recently used cache) and use the safe rendering function:
const memoizedContainers = new MemoizedReactDomContainers(2000);
function sampleRenderer(td, row, col, value) {
renderReactCell({
memoizedContainers,
td,
row,
col,
jsx: (<ReactCell
row={row}
col={col}
>{value}</ReactCell>),
});
}
The table will now mount at most one
ReactCell for each row and column combination (unless the data changes).
This library uses
js-lru for its Least Recently Used cache implementation. As such, all of those methods (which are almost identical to that of a JavaScript Map object) can be access through the
renderedContainers attribute of your MemoizedReactDomContainers instance, ie.
To get the current size of your cache:
const memoizedContainers = new MemoizedReactDomContainers(2000);
console.log(memoizedContainers.renderedContainers.size) // 0 at first
For a full list of API methods, see the
js-lru documentation.
renderReactCell
Passed in the form of an options object:
memoizedContainers: a cache instance. The minimum requirements are that it have a method for getting a memoized cell based on the row and column indeces. This library comes with
MemoizedReactDomContainers which uses the LRU cache algorithm for an optimal solution.
getContainer: (optional) in the case that the
MemoizedReactDomContainers class is not used, this is a function that takes
row and
col as its arguments and returns the memoized container per the user's own implementation of the cache.
td: the HTML element to render the memoized container into. Note that this element will get wiped on every call to
renderReactCell and the memoized container will be added as a child using the
td.appendChild method.
row: integer value of the row index
col: integer value of the column index
jsx: React JSX to render into a memoized container
MemoizedReactDomContainers
Its only argument is the maximum size of the cache. Defaults to 5000.
SimpleMemoizedReactDomContainers
An alternate version of the
MemoizedReactDomContainers where LRU is not used but instead uses a "first in, first out" algorithm. May be used in place of the
MemoizedReactDomContainers.