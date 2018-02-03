Least recently used (LRU) cache algorithm rendering of React roots

For more in depth discussion on why this is necessary, see my Medium post.

Installation

To install run

npm install --save react-lru

Use this library by importing the two main components into your project

import { renderReactCell, MemoizedReactDomContainers } from 'react-lru' ;

Usage

This library allows you to render React elements into an HTML element that is never removed (or at least controlled by an upper bound and removed when reaching a set number of cached elements).

The most common place where this might be used is in an infinite scrollable table that does not do proper garbage collection of React components, such as Handsontable.

An example renderer might look like:

function sampleRenderer ( td, row, col, value ) { ReactDom.render(( < ReactCell row = {row} col = {col} > {value} </ ReactCell > ), td); return td; }

This, in Handsontable, will mount React components on almost every render iteration while the user scrolls because React is not able to diff the root node, which changes all the time.

To use react-lru , create an instance of the memoized containers (the least recently used cache) and use the safe rendering function:

const memoizedContainers = new MemoizedReactDomContainers( 2000 ); function sampleRenderer ( td, row, col, value ) { renderReactCell({ memoizedContainers, td, row, col, jsx : ( < ReactCell row = {row} col = {col} > {value} </ ReactCell > ), }); }

The table will now mount at most one ReactCell for each row and column combination (unless the data changes).

Documentation

This library uses js-lru for its Least Recently Used cache implementation. As such, all of those methods (which are almost identical to that of a JavaScript Map object) can be access through the renderedContainers attribute of your MemoizedReactDomContainers instance, ie.

To get the current size of your cache:

const memoizedContainers = new MemoizedReactDomContainers( 2000 ); console .log(memoizedContainers.renderedContainers.size)

For a full list of API methods, see the js-lru documentation.

renderReactCell

Passed in the form of an options object:

memoizedContainers : a cache instance. The minimum requirements are that it have a method for getting a memoized cell based on the row and column indeces. This library comes with MemoizedReactDomContainers which uses the LRU cache algorithm for an optimal solution.

: a cache instance. The minimum requirements are that it have a method for getting a memoized cell based on the row and column indeces. This library comes with which uses the LRU cache algorithm for an optimal solution. getContainer : (optional) in the case that the MemoizedReactDomContainers class is not used, this is a function that takes row and col as its arguments and returns the memoized container per the user's own implementation of the cache.

: (optional) in the case that the class is not used, this is a function that takes and as its arguments and returns the memoized container per the user's own implementation of the cache. td : the HTML element to render the memoized container into. Note that this element will get wiped on every call to renderReactCell and the memoized container will be added as a child using the td.appendChild method.

: the HTML element to render the memoized container into. Note that this element will get wiped on every call to and the memoized container will be added as a child using the method. row : integer value of the row index

: integer value of the row index col : integer value of the column index

: integer value of the column index jsx : React JSX to render into a memoized container

MemoizedReactDomContainers

Its only argument is the maximum size of the cache. Defaults to 5000.

SimpleMemoizedReactDomContainers