Syntax highlighter for React, utilizing VDOM for efficient updates
Feel free to check out a super-simple demo.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
$ npm install react-lowlight highlight.js
You'll also need to provide the highlight.js language definitions you want to use. We don't bundle these in order to not bloat the component with unused definitions.
import Lowlight from 'react-lowlight'
// Load any languages you want to use
// (see https://github.com/highlightjs/highlight.js/tree/main/src/languages)
import javascript from 'highlight.js/lib/languages/javascript'
// Then register them with lowlight
Lowlight.registerLanguage('js', javascript)
ReactDOM.render(
<Lowlight language="js" value="/* Code to highlight */" />,
document.getElementById('target')
)
Note that the
language property is optional, but significantly increases the speed and reliability of rendering.
If you want to load multiple languages at once
import Lowlight from 'react-lowlight'
import 'react-lowlight/common'
// import 'react-lowlight/all' // <- to import all languages
ReactDOM.render(
<Lowlight language="js" value="/* Code to highlight */" />,
document.getElementById('target')
)
Imports
react-lowlight/common and
react-lowlight/all are re-exports from lowlight. See here https://github.com/wooorm/lowlight#syntaxes for more details
Stylesheets are not automatically handled for you - but there is a bunch of premade styles for highlight.js which you can simply drop in and they'll "just work". You can either grab these from the source, or pull them in using a CSS loader - whatever works best for you. They're also available on unpkg:
<link
rel="stylesheet"
href="https://unpkg.com/browse/highlight.js@11.3.1/styles/default.css"
/>
If you have a bundler that supports CSS imports, you can do something like the following:
import 'highlight.js/styles/default.css'
Note that when using the
markers feature, there is an additional class name called
hljs-marker which is not defined by highlight js as it's not a part of its feature set. You can either set it yourself, or you can explicitly set class names on markers.
|Name
|Description
className
|Class name for the outermost
pre tag. Default:
lowlight
language
|Language to use for syntax highlighting this value. Must be registered prior to usage.
value
|The code snippet to syntax highlight
prefix
|Class name prefix for individual node. Default:
hljs-
subset
|Array of languages to limit the auto-detection to.
inline
|Whether code should be displayed inline (no
<pre> tag, sets
display: inline)
markers
|Array of lines to mark. Can also be specified in
{line: <num>, className: <class>} form
You can use
Lowlight.hasLanguage(language) to check if a language has been registered. Combining this with Webpack's code splitting abilities (or something similar), you should be able to load definitions for languages on the fly.
MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.