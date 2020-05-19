Lottie Animation View Wrapper for React

Wapper of bodymovin.js

bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for render them as svg/canvas/html.

Why Lottie?

Flexible After Effects features

We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.

Manipulate your animation any way you like

You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.

Small file sizes

Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.

Learn more › http://airbnb.design/lottie/

Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save react-lottie-wrapper

Usage

Import pinjump.json.json as animation data

import React, { Component } from "react" import Lottie from "react-lottie-wrapper" ; import * as animationData from "./pinjump.json" export default class LottieControl extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { isStopped : false , isPaused : false }; this .handleAnimationAction = this .handleAnimationAction.bind( this ); } handleAnimationAction(action, value) { if (action === "play" || action === "stop" ) { const isStopped = value; return this .setState({ isStopped }); } this .setState( prevState => ({ isPaused : !prevState.isPaused })); }; render() { const { isStopped, isPaused } = this .state; const buttonStyle = { display : "block" , margin : "10px auto" }; const defaultOptions = { loop : true , autoplay : true , animationData : animationData.default, rendererSettings : { preserveAspectRatio : "xMidYMid slice" } }; return ( <> <Lottie options={defaultOptions} height={400} width={400} isStopped={isStopped} isPaused={isPaused} /> <button style={buttonStyle} onClick={this.handleAnimationAction("stop", true)} > stop </button> <button style={buttonStyle} onClick={this.handleAnimationAction("play", false)} > play </button> <button style={buttonStyle} onClick={this.handleAnimationAction("pause")} > pause </button> </> ) } }

props

The <Lottie /> Component supports the following properties:

options required

animationData required

rendererSettings required

Below are a the available options that are exposed through lottie-web, these options are available in react-lottie-wrapper.

options = { loop: // optional autoplay: // optional animationData: // required path: // optional rendererSettings: { context: // optional preserveAspectRatio: // optional clearCanvas: // optional progressiveLoad: // optional hideOnTransparent: // optional className: // optional id: // optional } }

renderAs optional [default: div ]

You are given the option of either a div or span element.

styles optional [default: {{height: 100%, width: 100%, outline: none}} ]

Insert inline styling for container.

className optional [default: "" ]

Insert class name for container.

loop optional [default: false ]

Should animation loop.

autoplay optional [default: false ]

Should animation begin to play automatically.

isClickToPauseDisabled optional [default: false ]

Disables click event to pause the animation.

isStopped optional [default: false ]

Handler to stop the animation.

isPaused optional [default: false ]

Handler to pause the animation.

width optional [default: 100% ]

Pixel value for containers width.

height optional [default: 100% ]

Pixel value for containers height.

speed optional [default: 1 ]

Set the speed of the animation ( normal === 1 ).

role optional [default: button ]

ariaLabel optional [default: animation ]

title optional [default: "" ]

tabIndex optional [default: 0 ]

Set the tab index of the container for accessibility.

eventListeners optional [default: [] ]

This is an array of objects containing a eventName and callback function that will be registered as eventlisteners on the animation object. refer to bodymovin#events where the mention using addEventListener, for a list of available custom events.

example:

eventListeners=[ { eventName : 'complete' , callback : () => console .log( 'the animation completed:' ), }, ]

Contribution

Your contributions and suggestions are heartily welcome.

License

MIT