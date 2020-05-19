https://github.com/donovanclarke/react-lottie
bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for render them as svg/canvas/html.
We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.
You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.
Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.
Learn more › http://airbnb.design/lottie/
Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/
Install through npm:
npm install --save react-lottie-wrapper
Import pinjump.json.json as animation data
import React, { Component } from "react"
import Lottie from "react-lottie-wrapper";
import * as animationData from "./pinjump.json"
export default class LottieControl extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
isStopped: false,
isPaused: false
};
this.handleAnimationAction = this.handleAnimationAction.bind(this);
}
handleAnimationAction(action, value) {
if (action === "play" || action === "stop") {
const isStopped = value;
return this.setState({ isStopped });
}
this.setState(prevState => ({
isPaused: !prevState.isPaused
}));
};
render() {
const { isStopped, isPaused } = this.state;
const buttonStyle = {
display: "block",
margin: "10px auto"
};
const defaultOptions = {
loop: true,
autoplay: true,
animationData: animationData.default,
rendererSettings: {
preserveAspectRatio: "xMidYMid slice"
}
};
return (
<>
<Lottie
options={defaultOptions}
height={400}
width={400}
isStopped={isStopped}
isPaused={isPaused}
/>
<button
style={buttonStyle}
onClick={this.handleAnimationAction("stop", true)}
>
stop
</button>
<button
style={buttonStyle}
onClick={this.handleAnimationAction("play", false)}
>
play
</button>
<button
style={buttonStyle}
onClick={this.handleAnimationAction("pause")}
>
pause
</button>
</>
)
}
}
The
<Lottie /> Component supports the following properties:
options required
animationData required
rendererSettings required
Below are a the available options that are exposed through lottie-web, these options are available in react-lottie-wrapper.
options = {
loop: // optional
autoplay: // optional
animationData: // required
path: // optional
rendererSettings: {
context: // optional
preserveAspectRatio: // optional
clearCanvas: // optional
progressiveLoad: // optional
hideOnTransparent: // optional
className: // optional
id: // optional
}
}
renderAs optional [default:
div]
You are given the option of either a
div or
span element.
styles optional [default:
{{height: 100%, width: 100%, outline: none}}]
Insert inline styling for container.
className optional [default:
""]
Insert class name for container.
loop optional [default:
false]
Should animation loop.
autoplay optional [default:
false]
Should animation begin to play automatically.
isClickToPauseDisabled optional [default:
false]
Disables click event to pause the animation.
isStopped optional [default:
false]
Handler to stop the animation.
isPaused optional [default:
false]
Handler to pause the animation.
width optional [default:
100%]
Pixel value for containers width.
height optional [default:
100%]
Pixel value for containers height.
speed optional [default:
1]
Set the speed of the animation (
normal === 1).
role optional [default:
button]
ariaLabel optional [default:
animation]
title optional [default:
""]
tabIndex optional [default:
0]
Set the tab index of the container for accessibility.
eventListeners optional [default:
[]]
This is an array of objects containing a
eventName and
callback function that will be registered as eventlisteners on the animation object. refer to bodymovin#events where the mention using addEventListener, for a list of available custom events.
example:
eventListeners=[
{
eventName: 'complete',
callback: () => console.log('the animation completed:'),
},
]
Your contributions and suggestions are heartily welcome.
MIT