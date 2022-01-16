Fully declarative React Lottie player
Inspired by several existing packages wrapping lottie-web for React, I created this package because I wanted something that just works and is simple to use. None of the alternatives properly handle changes of props like playing/pausing/segments. This lead to lots of hacks to get the animations to play correctly.
react-lottie-player is a complete rewrite using modern hooks 🎣 for more readable code, an easy to use, seamless and fully declarative control of the lottie player.
Does not leak memory like lottie-web if you use repeaters.
npm install --save react-lottie-player
import React from 'react'
import Lottie from 'react-lottie-player'
// Alternatively:
// import Lottie from 'react-lottie-player/dist/LottiePlayerLight'
import lottieJson from './my-lottie.json'
export default function Example() {
return (
<Lottie
loop
animationData={lottieJson}
play
style={{ width: 150, height: 150 }}
/>
)
}
const MyComponent = () => {
const [animationData, setAnimationData] = useState();
useEffect(() => {
import('./animation.json').then(setAnimationData);
}, []);
if (!animationData) return <div>Loading...</div>;
return <Lottie animationData={animationData} />;
}
See also #11
The default lottie player uses
eval. If you don't want eval to be used in your code base, you can instead import
react-lottie-player/dist/LottiePlayerLight. For more discussion see #39.
See example/App.js (ScrollTest) in live example.
If you want the animation to fill the whole container, you can pass this prop. See also #55:
<Lottie rendererSettings={{ preserveAspectRatio: 'xMidYMid slice' }} />
See https://github.com/airbnb/lottie-web
