Fully declarative React Lottie player

Inspired by several existing packages wrapping lottie-web for React, I created this package because I wanted something that just works and is simple to use. None of the alternatives properly handle changes of props like playing/pausing/segments. This lead to lots of hacks to get the animations to play correctly.

react-lottie-player is a complete rewrite using modern hooks 🎣 for more readable code, an easy to use, seamless and fully declarative control of the lottie player.

Does not leak memory like lottie-web if you use repeaters.

Install

npm install --save react-lottie-player

Usage

import React from 'react' import Lottie from 'react-lottie-player' import lottieJson from './my-lottie.json' export default function Example ( ) { return ( < Lottie loop animationData = {lottieJson} play style = {{ width: 150 , height: 150 }} /> ) }

Example

Open live example

View example code

Lazy loading example

const MyComponent = () => { const [animationData, setAnimationData] = useState(); useEffect( () => { import ( './animation.json' ).then(setAnimationData); }, []); if (!animationData) return < div > Loading... </ div > ; return < Lottie animationData = {animationData} /> ; }

See also #11

LottiePlayerLight

The default lottie player uses eval . If you don't want eval to be used in your code base, you can instead import react-lottie-player/dist/LottiePlayerLight . For more discussion see #39.

Lottie animation track scrolling div

See example/App.js (ScrollTest) in live example.

Resize mode: cover

If you want the animation to fill the whole container, you can pass this prop. See also #55:

<Lottie rendererSettings={{ preserveAspectRatio : 'xMidYMid slice' }} />

API

See https://github.com/airbnb/lottie-web

View PropTypes

Releasing

Commit & wait for CI tests

np

Credits

License

MIT © mifi

Made with ❤️ in 🇳🇴

