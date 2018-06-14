openbase logo
rll

react-lottie-light2

by Chen Qing
3.0.1 (see all)

Render After Effects animations on React based on lottie-web

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Lottie Animation View for React (Angular, Vue)

npm version

Demo

https://chenqingspring.github.io/react-lottie

Wapper of bodymovin.js

bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for render them as svg/canvas/html.

Why Lottie?

Flexible After Effects features

We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.

Manipulate your animation any way you like

You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.

Small file sizes

Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.

Learn morehttp://airbnb.design/lottie/

Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save react-lottie

Usage

Import pinjump.json.json as animation data

import React from 'react'
import Lottie from 'react-lottie';
import * as animationData from './pinjump.json'

export default class LottieControl extends React.Component {

  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {isStopped: false, isPaused: false};
  }

  render() {
    const buttonStyle = {
      display: 'block',
      margin: '10px auto'
    };

    const defaultOptions = {
      loop: true,
      autoplay: true, 
      animationData: animationData,
      rendererSettings: {
        preserveAspectRatio: 'xMidYMid slice'
      }
    };

    return <div>
      <Lottie options={defaultOptions}
              height={400}
              width={400}
              isStopped={this.state.isStopped}
              isPaused={this.state.isPaused}/>
      <button style={buttonStyle} onClick={() => this.setState({isStopped: true})}>stop</button>
      <button style={buttonStyle} onClick={() => this.setState({isStopped: false})}>play</button>
      <button style={buttonStyle} onClick={() => this.setState({isPaused: !this.state.isPaused})}>pause</button>
    </div>
  }
}

props

The <Lottie /> Component supports the following components:

options required

the object representing the animation settings that will be instantiated by bodymovin. Currently a subset of the bodymovin options are supported:

loop options [default: false]

autoplay options [default: false]

animationData required

rendererSettings required

width optional [default: 100%]

pixel value for containers width.

height optional [default: 100%]

pixel value for containers height.

eventListeners optional [default: []]

This is an array of objects containing a eventName and callback function that will be registered as eventlisteners on the animation object. refer to bodymovin#events where the mention using addEventListener, for a list of available custom events.

example:

eventListeners=[
  {
    eventName: 'complete',
    callback: () => console.log('the animation completed:'),
  },
]

Contribution

Your contributions and suggestions are heartily welcome.

License

MIT

