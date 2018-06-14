https://chenqingspring.github.io/react-lottie
bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for render them as svg/canvas/html.
We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.
You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.
Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.
Learn more › http://airbnb.design/lottie/
Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/
Install through npm:
npm install --save react-lottie
Import pinjump.json.json as animation data
import React from 'react'
import Lottie from 'react-lottie';
import * as animationData from './pinjump.json'
export default class LottieControl extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {isStopped: false, isPaused: false};
}
render() {
const buttonStyle = {
display: 'block',
margin: '10px auto'
};
const defaultOptions = {
loop: true,
autoplay: true,
animationData: animationData,
rendererSettings: {
preserveAspectRatio: 'xMidYMid slice'
}
};
return <div>
<Lottie options={defaultOptions}
height={400}
width={400}
isStopped={this.state.isStopped}
isPaused={this.state.isPaused}/>
<button style={buttonStyle} onClick={() => this.setState({isStopped: true})}>stop</button>
<button style={buttonStyle} onClick={() => this.setState({isStopped: false})}>play</button>
<button style={buttonStyle} onClick={() => this.setState({isPaused: !this.state.isPaused})}>pause</button>
</div>
}
}
The
<Lottie /> Component supports the following components:
options required
the object representing the animation settings that will be instantiated by bodymovin. Currently a subset of the bodymovin options are supported:
loop options [default:
false]
autoplay options [default:
false]
animationData required
rendererSettings required
width optional [default:
100%]
pixel value for containers width.
height optional [default:
100%]
pixel value for containers height.
eventListeners optional [default:
[]]
This is an array of objects containing a
eventName and
callback function that will be registered as eventlisteners on the animation object. refer to bodymovin#events where the mention using addEventListener, for a list of available custom events.
example:
eventListeners=[
{
eventName: 'complete',
callback: () => console.log('the animation completed:'),
},
]
Your contributions and suggestions are heartily welcome.
MIT