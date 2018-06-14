openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rl

react-lottie

by Chen Qing
1.2.3 (see all)

Render After Effects animations on React based on lottie-web

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

212K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.4/55
Read All Reviews
spawoz-work
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Lottie Animation View for React (Angular, Vue)

npm version

Demo

https://chenqingspring.github.io/react-lottie

Wapper of bodymovin.js

bodymovin is Adobe After Effects plugin for exporting animations as JSON, also it provide bodymovin.js for render them as svg/canvas/html.

Why Lottie?

Flexible After Effects features

We currently support solids, shape layers, masks, alpha mattes, trim paths, and dash patterns. And we’ll be adding new features on a regular basis.

Manipulate your animation any way you like

You can go forward, backward, and most importantly you can program your animation to respond to any interaction.

Small file sizes

Bundle vector animations within your app without having to worry about multiple dimensions or large file sizes. Alternatively, you can decouple animation files from your app’s code entirely by loading them from a JSON API.

Learn morehttp://airbnb.design/lottie/

Looking for lottie files › https://www.lottiefiles.com/

Installation

Install through npm:

npm install --save react-lottie

Usage

Import pinjump.json.json as animation data

import React from 'react'
import Lottie from 'react-lottie';
import * as animationData from './pinjump.json'

export default class LottieControl extends React.Component {

  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {isStopped: false, isPaused: false};
  }

  render() {
    const buttonStyle = {
      display: 'block',
      margin: '10px auto'
    };

    const defaultOptions = {
      loop: true,
      autoplay: true, 
      animationData: animationData,
      rendererSettings: {
        preserveAspectRatio: 'xMidYMid slice'
      }
    };

    return <div>
      <Lottie options={defaultOptions}
              height={400}
              width={400}
              isStopped={this.state.isStopped}
              isPaused={this.state.isPaused}/>
      <button style={buttonStyle} onClick={() => this.setState({isStopped: true})}>stop</button>
      <button style={buttonStyle} onClick={() => this.setState({isStopped: false})}>play</button>
      <button style={buttonStyle} onClick={() => this.setState({isPaused: !this.state.isPaused})}>pause</button>
    </div>
  }
}

props

The <Lottie /> Component supports the following components:

options required

the object representing the animation settings that will be instantiated by bodymovin. Currently a subset of the bodymovin options are supported:

loop options [default: false]

autoplay options [default: false]

animationData required

rendererSettings required

width optional [default: 100%]

pixel value for containers width.

height optional [default: 100%]

pixel value for containers height.

eventListeners optional [default: []]

This is an array of objects containing a eventName and callback function that will be registered as eventlisteners on the animation object. refer to bodymovin#events where the mention using addEventListener, for a list of available custom events.

example:

eventListeners=[
  {
    eventName: 'complete',
    callback: () => console.log('the animation completed:'),
  },
]

Contribution

Your contributions and suggestions are heartily welcome.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Akshay Kadambattu74 Ratings171 Reviews
January 12, 2021

Lottie-web for react. Just like Lottie-web, making AE animations with extensions enabled is not a great way to use this library. It'll probably break the entire website.

0
Nathan NguyenVietnam4 Ratings0 Reviews
8 months ago
FrancescoSora Italy5 Ratings1 Review
Senior Front-End Developer at Kromin, tech, finance and sports lover.
1 year ago
Noah DrabinskyColorado Springs, CO3 Ratings0 Reviews
December 2, 2020
Christian Heinrich HohlfeldGermany4 Ratings0 Reviews
Lead Software Engineer.
August 25, 2020

Alternatives

framer-motionOpen source, production-ready animation and gesture library for React
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
42
Top Feedback
26Easy to Use
22Great Documentation
18Performant
tsp
tsparticlestsParticles - Easily create highly customizable particles animations and use them as animated backgrounds for your website. Ready to use components available for React.js, Vue.js (2.x and 3.x), Angular, Svelte, jQuery, Preact, Inferno, Solid, Riot and Web Components.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
4Performant
react-spring✌️ A spring physics based React animation library
GitHub Stars
22K
Weekly Downloads
795K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
57
Top Feedback
14Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
12Highly Customizable
react-transition-groupAn easy way to perform animations when a React component enters or leaves the DOM
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
9M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
12
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
gsapGreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
263K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
rft
react-flip-toolkitA lightweight magic-move library for configurable layout transitions
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial