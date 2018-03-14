React Lorem Component

A component for React that renders paragraph or list item tags full of lorem ipsum placeholder text.

Installation

Install via npm:

% npm install react-lorem-component

Usage

This library provides a React component named Lorem which renderes pseudo-random lorem ipsum text.

var React = require ( 'react' ); var Lorem = require ( 'react-lorem-component' ); var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < div > < h1 > Lorem Ipsum </ h1 > < Lorem /> </ div > ); } });

The above <Lorem /> tag by default renders five paragraphs of lorem wrapped in a <div> .

Configuration Options

You can pass the following props to the Lorem component to fine-tune the output.

Prop Default Description mode 'paragraphs' if set to 'list' , instead of <p> tags wrapped in a <div> it renders <li> s wrapped in an <ul> ordered false if mode is set to 'list' and this prop has a truthy value, the list items are wrapped in an <ol> tag seed 0 the seed of the random number generator used for generating lorem text; changing this to a different natural number generates a different text count 5 number of paragraphs to generate sentenceLowerBound 5 minimum words per sentence sentenceUpperBound 15 maximum words per sentence paragraphLowerBound 3 minimum sentences per paragraph paragraphUpperBound 7 maximum sentences per paragraph format 'html' plain text or html words ['ad','dolor',...] custom word dictionary

The last seven properties are send directly to the lorem-ipsum node module which is used internally to generate the lorem text.

Other properties you pass (eg. className ) are transferred to the wrapping tag.

Example

The examples code is located at example directory. You can clone this repository and run make install example and point your web browser to http://localhost:3000 .

Licence

Released under The MIT License.