A component for React that renders paragraph or list item tags full of lorem ipsum placeholder text.
Install via npm:
% npm install react-lorem-component
This library provides a React component named
Lorem which renderes pseudo-random lorem ipsum text.
var React = require('react');
var Lorem = require('react-lorem-component');
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<div>
<h1>Lorem Ipsum</h1>
<Lorem />
</div>
);
}
});
The above
<Lorem /> tag by default renders five paragraphs of lorem wrapped in a
<div>.
You can pass the following props to the
Lorem component to fine-tune the output.
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|mode
|'paragraphs'
|if set to
'list', instead of
<p> tags wrapped in a
<div> it renders
<li>s wrapped in an
<ul>
|ordered
|false
|if
mode is set to
'list' and this prop has a truthy value, the list items are wrapped in an
<ol> tag
|seed
|0
|the seed of the random number generator used for generating lorem text; changing this to a different natural number generates a different text
|count
|5
|number of paragraphs to generate
|sentenceLowerBound
|5
|minimum words per sentence
|sentenceUpperBound
|15
|maximum words per sentence
|paragraphLowerBound
|3
|minimum sentences per paragraph
|paragraphUpperBound
|7
|maximum sentences per paragraph
|format
|'html'
|plain text or html
|words
|['ad','dolor',...]
|custom word dictionary
The last seven properties are send directly to the lorem-ipsum node module which is used internally to generate the lorem text.
Other properties you pass (eg.
className) are transferred to the wrapping tag.
The examples code is located at
example directory. You can clone this repository and run
make install example and point your web browser to
http://localhost:3000.
Released under The MIT License.