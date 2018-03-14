openbase logo
rlc

react-lorem-component

by Martin Andert
0.13.0 (see all)

A component for React that renders lorem ipsum placeholder text.

Readme

React Lorem Component

A component for React that renders paragraph or list item tags full of lorem ipsum placeholder text.

Installation

Install via npm:

% npm install react-lorem-component

Usage

This library provides a React component named Lorem which renderes pseudo-random lorem ipsum text.

var React = require('react');
var Lorem = require('react-lorem-component');

var MyComponent = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <div>
        <h1>Lorem Ipsum</h1>
        <Lorem />
      </div>
    );
  }
});

The above <Lorem /> tag by default renders five paragraphs of lorem wrapped in a <div>.

Configuration Options

You can pass the following props to the Lorem component to fine-tune the output.

PropDefaultDescription
mode'paragraphs'if set to 'list', instead of <p> tags wrapped in a <div> it renders <li>s wrapped in an <ul>
orderedfalseif mode is set to 'list' and this prop has a truthy value, the list items are wrapped in an <ol> tag
seed0the seed of the random number generator used for generating lorem text; changing this to a different natural number generates a different text
count5number of paragraphs to generate
sentenceLowerBound5minimum words per sentence
sentenceUpperBound15maximum words per sentence
paragraphLowerBound3minimum sentences per paragraph
paragraphUpperBound7maximum sentences per paragraph
format'html'plain text or html
words['ad','dolor',...]custom word dictionary

The last seven properties are send directly to the lorem-ipsum node module which is used internally to generate the lorem text.

Other properties you pass (eg. className) are transferred to the wrapping tag.

Example

The examples code is located at example directory. You can clone this repository and run make install example and point your web browser to http://localhost:3000.

Licence

Released under The MIT License.

