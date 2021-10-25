A future focused async component loading library for React. Comes packed with loading phases to enable fine-grained performance optimisations.

Installation

npm i react-loosely-lazy yarn add react-loosely-lazy

Documentation

All documentation can be found at: https://atlassian-labs.github.io/react-loosely-lazy

Playground

See react-loosely-lazy in action: run npm run start and then go and check: http://localhost:8080/

Contributing

Thank you for considering a contribution to react-loosely-lazy ! Before doing so, please make sure to read our contribution guidelines.

Development

To test your changes you can run the examples (with npm run start ). Also, make sure you run npm run preversion before creating you PR so you will double check that linting, types and tests are fine.

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Atlassian and others. Apache 2.0 licensed, see LICENSE file.