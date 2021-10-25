openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.1K

GitHub Stars

94

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-loosely-lazy logo

react-loosely-lazy

A future focused async component loading library for React. Comes packed with loading phases to enable fine-grained performance optimisations.

Installation

# npm
npm i react-loosely-lazy

# yarn
yarn add react-loosely-lazy

Documentation

All documentation can be found at: https://atlassian-labs.github.io/react-loosely-lazy

Playground

See react-loosely-lazy in action: run npm run start and then go and check: http://localhost:8080/

Contributing

Thank you for considering a contribution to react-loosely-lazy! Before doing so, please make sure to read our contribution guidelines.

Development

To test your changes you can run the examples (with npm run start). Also, make sure you run npm run preversion before creating you PR so you will double check that linting, types and tests are fine.

License

Copyright (c) 2020 Atlassian and others. Apache 2.0 licensed, see LICENSE file.

With ❤️ from Atlassian

