A future focused async component loading library for React. Comes packed with loading phases to enable fine-grained performance optimisations.
# npm
npm i react-loosely-lazy
# yarn
yarn add react-loosely-lazy
All documentation can be found at: https://atlassian-labs.github.io/react-loosely-lazy
See
react-loosely-lazy in action: run
npm run start and then go and check:
http://localhost:8080/
Thank you for considering a contribution to
react-loosely-lazy! Before doing so, please make sure to read our contribution guidelines.
To test your changes you can run the examples (with
npm run start).
Also, make sure you run
npm run preversion before creating you PR so you will double check that linting, types and tests are fine.
Copyright (c) 2020 Atlassian and others. Apache 2.0 licensed, see LICENSE file.