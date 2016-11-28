openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rl

react-look

by Robin Weser
1.0.1 (see all)

Advanced & Dynamic Component Styling for React and React Native. Ships with powerful Plugins, Mixins and Developer Tools. (Deprecated: use Fela)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

588

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Deprecated! Use Fela and react-fela. Look reached 1.0.0 just recently, but yet I am already no longer able to fully maintain it myself (If you want to help maintain it, be sure to contact me!). I would really like to say thank you for all PRs, Issues and Help during the last year.
With all the gained experience I was able to create a whole new library named Fela. I recommend using Fela for new projects as it is capable of everything Look does except doing it much simpler and faster.

Advanced & Dynamic Component Styling for React and React Native.
Gitter TravisCI Test Coverage Code Climate

Packages

Wondering where all the content was going to? Look was restructured into single packages as support for React Native was added. Having single packages and some common files that are shared by both helps to keep the code & documentation clean while still having the ability to manage issues/feature requests for both packages in a single repository.

react-look

This package targets react-dom. Working with the web this is the package you need to use. It supports both client-side and server-side rendering. It uses CSS under the hood which allows us to use pseudo classes and media queries by default.

react-look-test-utils

This package contains several test utilities for react-look.

react-look-native

This package targets react-native. With no CSS support this package uses a different way to achieve the benefits of dynamic Component styling.

Universal API

While the core modules and styling mechanism of both packages are totally different, we still try to achieve an universal API. Both use the exact same API except for the package-names.

If you've already learned to use one, you can use the other one without additional effort.

Support

If you have any questions, feel free to ask them on Gitter, Stack Overflow or Twitter. I will not answer usage questions as issues but close them directly.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial