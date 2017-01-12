Console.log Lifecycle events in a React Component

Questions? Ask me @wildfiction. Or create an issue.

Install

npm install react-log-lifecycle

or

npm install react-log-lifecycle --save-dev

Usage

In your React component:

import React from 'react' ; import LogLifecyle from 'react-log-lifecycle' ; const flags = { logType : 'keys' , names : [ 'props' , 'nextProps' , 'nextState' , 'prevProps' , 'prevState' ] }; export default class MyReactComponent extends LogLifecyle { constructor (props) { super (props, flags); } render() { console .log( 'MyReactComponent render' ); return ( < div > My Component with React Lifecycle Logging </ div > ); } }

Output in Console window

This output is without the optional flags object enabled above. With the flags enabled this will also output the objects or objects' keys.