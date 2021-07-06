React for the Console

Install

yarn add react-log

or

npm install react-log --save

Usage

react-log exports a single React Component called Log. Each child will not be rendered on the DOM, but will produce an analog representation on the console.

No proprietary syntax is needed for child HTML elements. react-log handles the parsing and rendering of native React-DOM elements for you.

Let's see it in action!

Example

import Log from 'react-log' ; < Log > < h1 style = {{ color: ' black ', fontSize: ' 50px ', fontWeight: ' normal ', fontFamily: ' Open Sans , sans-serif ', }}> React < span style = {{ color: ' white ', fontSize: ' 45px ', fontWeight: ' bold ', marginLeft: ' 10px ', padding: ' 5px ', fontFamily: ' Arial , Helvetica , sans-serif ', background: ' linear-gradient ( to bottom right , # 13493b , # 016a26 )', }}> log </ span > </ h1 > < a href = 'https://github.com/diegomura/react-log' style = {{ display: ' block ', lineHeight: ' 40px ' }} > For more info </ a > </ Log >

See full example

Output

Run the example yourself

On the root of the project:

cd examples/ npm install npm start

The server should be listening now on http://localhost:8080

Browser Support

Tested and working on Chrome 51 and Firefox 45. Does not work on Safari or IE as far I've seen. Yet.

License

MIT © Diego Muracciole