Use any lodash function as a React component

Example

Without

import react from 'react' array && array.length ? ( < ul > {array.map(i => ( < li key = {i} > {i} </ li > ))} </ ul > ) : ( 'Empty list' )

With

The example below uses lodash _.isEmpty and _.map as components.

import react from 'react' import { IsEmpty, Map } from "react-lodash" <IsEmpty value={array} yes= "Empty list" no={() => ( < ul > < Map collection = {array} iteratee = {i => < li key = {i} > {i} </ li > } /> </ ul > )} />

Demo

You can play with react-lodash on CodeSandbox

Install

npm install react-lodash

Introduction

Why?

I wanted to know how things could be rewritten with lodash as components and if generating them directly from lodash JSDoc was possible.

The answer to the latter is obviously yes (otherwise, this repo wouldn't exist 😉). react-lodash is therefore a 1:1 mapping with lodash API and all components are generated using npm run generate .

It also means that not all react-lodash components will make sense in a React app. Particularly the ones that mutate data.

Does it work?

Yes, you can try it on CodeSandbox.

Should you use it?

If you have a personal/small project and want to play with react-lodash , feel free. Some components might be useful or provide some interesting features.

For bigger projects, you should probably stick to plain JS as it's more familiar and works better with typing systems.

In any case, I had fun building this project and I hope you'll find the idea entertaining :)

API

react-lodash uses lodash documentation for prop names.

For example, let's say you want to use _.get . Based on lodash documentation, it takes an object and path arguments, so <Get /> will have the same props.

const object = { a : { b : { 1 } } } const path = 'a.b' _.get(object, path) <Get object={object} path={path} />

Also every react-lodash component accepts a children render prop:

<Get object={object} path={path}> {value => < UpperCase string = {value} /> } </ Get >

For lodash functions that return a boolean, react-lodash components accept yes and no render props:

<IsEmpty value={array} yes={() => < p > empty </ p > } no={() => < p > not empty </ p > } />

Importing

You can either use named imports or individually import components

import { IsEmpty } from 'react-lodash'

import IsEmpty from 'react-lodash/lib/IsEmpty'

Components

Below you'll find the 296 available components. For detailed documentation, you can visit https://lodash.com/docs

Note: Since react-lodash is 1:1 mapping of lodash , maybe not all components will be relevant in a React application. But at least, you have many options ;)

Array

Collection

Function

Lang

Math

Number

Object

Seq

String

Util

License

MIT

