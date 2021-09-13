A locomotive-scroll React wrapper
Explore Locomotive Scroll docs »
Report Bug · Request Feature
To get a local copy up and running follow these simple steps.
$ npm install locomotive-scroll react-locomotive-scroll
or using Yarn
$ yarn add locomotive-scroll react-locomotive-scroll
import { LocomotiveScrollProvider } from 'react-locomotive-scroll'
const containerRef = useRef(null)
<LocomotiveScrollProvider
options={
{
smooth: true,
// ... all available Locomotive Scroll instance options
}
}
watch={
[
//..all the dependencies you want to watch to update the scroll.
// Basicaly, you would want to watch page/location changes
// For exemple, on Next.js you would want to watch properties like `router.asPath` (you may want to add more criterias if the instance should be update on locations with query parameters)
]
}
containerRef={containerRef}
>
<main data-scroll-container ref={containerRef}>
{/* ...your app */}
</main>
</LocomotiveScrollProvider>
data-scroll-section to prevent weird behaviours
export function Page() {
return (
<div data-scroll-section>
{/* ...your page */}
</div>
)
}
From the Locomotive Scroll doc :
Defines a scrollable section. Splitting your page into sections may improve performance.
You may want to use
data-scroll-section on each page which may be wrapped by
LocomotiveScrollProvider
import { useLocomotiveScroll } from 'react-locomotive-scroll'
export function Component() {
const { scroll } = useLocomotiveScroll()
// ... your component
}
At this time you should be able to do whatever your want using the scroll object.
For more examples and to use Locomotive Scroll, please refer to their Documentation
If you want to write some code applied only when the location change but not when the rest of your dependencies added to the
watch list change, here the thing:
First, remove the location props from the
watch dependencies list and add it to the
location props.
react-locomotive-scrollwill update the scroll instance as it should, but in a different
useEffectthan the one used to update watched dependencies
const { pathname } = useLocation() // With react-router
const { asPath } = useRouter() // With next/router
<LocomotiveScrollProvider
options={
{
smooth: true,
// ... all available Locomotive Scroll instance options
}
}
watch={
[
//...all the dependencies you want to watch to update the scroll EXCEPT the location one
]
}
location={asPath}
containerRef={containerRef}
onLocationChange={scroll => scroll.scrollTo(0, { duration: 0, disableLerp: true })} // If you want to reset the scroll position to 0 for example
onUpdate={() => console.log('Updated, but not on location change!')} // Will trigger on
>
<main data-scroll-container ref={containerRef}>
{/* ...your app */}
</main>
</LocomotiveScrollProvider>
Contributions are what make the open source community such an amazing place to be learn, inspire, and create. Any contributions you make are greatly appreciated.
git checkout -b feature/AmazingFeature)
git commit -m 'Add some AmazingFeature')
git push origin feature/AmazingFeature)
Distributed under the MIT License. See
LICENSE for more information.
Antoine Lin - @vahilloff - contact@antoinelin.com
Project Link: https://github.com/toinelin/react-locomotive-scroll
Please feel free to open a pull request to add your project to the list!