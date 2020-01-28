Localization library for handling translations in React.

Installation

npm install react-localize-redux --save

Documentation

The official documentation can be found online, and is divided into the following sections:

Demo

Code Sandbox Demo

Contributing

Want to help? Contributions are welcome, but please be sure before submitting a pull request that you have first opened an issue to discuss the work with the maintainers first. This will ensure we're all on the same page before any work is done.

For additional info:

Change Log

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning. Every release will be documented along with any breaking changes when applicable.