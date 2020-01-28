openbase logo
rlr

react-localize-redux

by Ryan Johnson
3.5.3 (see all)

Dead simple localization for your React components

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

386

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

React Localize

Localization library for handling translations in React.

Installation

npm install react-localize-redux --save

Documentation

The official documentation can be found online, and is divided into the following sections:

Demo

Code Sandbox Demo

Contributing

Want to help? Contributions are welcome, but please be sure before submitting a pull request that you have first opened an issue to discuss the work with the maintainers first. This will ensure we're all on the same page before any work is done.

For additional info:

Change Log

This project adheres to Semantic Versioning. Every release will be documented along with any breaking changes when applicable.

