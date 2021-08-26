React Loads is a backend agnostic library to help with external data fetching & caching in your UI components.
yarn add react-loads
or npm:
npm install react-loads
import React from 'react';
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
async function fetchRandomDog() {
// Dog fetcher logic here!
// You can use any type of backend here - REST, GraphQL, you name it!
}
export default function RandomDog() {
const {
response,
error,
isPending,
isResolved,
isRejected
} = Loads.useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog);
return (
<div>
{isPending && 'Loading...'}
{isResolved && <img src={response.imgSrc} />}
{isRejected && `Oh no! ${error.message}`}
</div>
)
}
The
useLoads function accepts three arguments: a context key, an async function, and a config object (not used in this example). The context key will store the response of the
fetchRandomDog function in the React Loads cache against the key. The async function is a function that returns a promise, and is used to fetch your data.
The
useLoads function also returns a set of values:
response,
error, and a finite set of states (
isIdle,
isPending,
isResolved,
isRejected, and a few others). If your async function resolves, it will update the
response &
isResolved values. If it rejects, it will update the
error value.
IMPORTANT NOTE: You must provide useLoads with a memoized promise (via
React.useCallbackor bounded outside of your function component as seen in the above example), otherwise useLoads will be invoked on every render.
If you are using
React.useCallback, the
react-hooksESLint Plugin is incredibly handy to ensure your hook dependencies are set up correctly.
If your codebase isn't quite hook ready yet, React Loads provides a Render Props interface which shares the same API as the hook:
import React from 'react';
import { Loads } from 'react-loads';
async function fetchRandomDog() {
// Dog fetcher logic here!
// You can use any type of backend here - REST, GraphQL, you name it!
}
class RandomDog extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<Loads context="randomDog" fn={fetchRandomDog}>
{({ response, error, isPending, isResolved, isRejected }) => (
<div>
{isPending && 'Loading...'}
{isResolved && <img src={response.imgSrc} />}
{isRejected && `Oh no! ${error.message}`}
</div>
)}
</Loads>
)
}
}
There are two main hooks:
useLoads &
useDeferredLoads.
useLoads is called on first render,
useDeferredLoads is called when you choose to invoke it (it's deferred until later).
Let's focus on the
useLoads hook for now, we will explain
useDeferredLoads in the next section.
The
useLoads hook accepts 3 parameters:
useLoad's sharing the same context
import React from 'react';
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
async function fetchRandomDog() {
// Dog fetcher logic here!
// You can use any type of backend here - REST, GraphQL, you name it!
}
export default function RandomDog() {
const {
response,
error,
load,
isPending,
isReloading,
isResolved,
isRejected
} = Loads.useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog);
return (
<div>
{isPending && 'Loading...'}
{isResolved && (
<div>
<img src={response.imgSrc} />
<button onClick={load} disabled={isReloading}>Load another</button>
</div>
)}
{isRejected && `Oh no! ${error.message}`}
</div>
)
}
The
useLoads hook represents a finite state machine and returns a set of state variables:
isIdle if the async function hasn't been invoked yet (relevant for
useDeferredLoads)
isPending for when the async function is loading
isReloading for when the async function is reloading (typically truthy when data already exists in the cache)
isResolved for when the async function has resolved
isRejected for when the async function has errored
It also returns a
response variable if your function resolves, and an
error variable if rejected.
If you want to reload your data,
useLoads also returns a
load variable, which you can invoke.
The
useLoads hook returns some other variables as well.
Sometimes you don't want your async function to be invoked straight away. This is where the
useDeferredLoads hook can be handy. It waits until you manually invoke it.
import React from 'react';
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
async function fetchRandomDog() {
// Dog fetcher logic here!
// You can use any type of backend here - REST, GraphQL, you name it!
}
export default function RandomDog() {
const {
response,
error,
load,
isIdle,
isPending,
isReloading,
isResolved,
isRejected
} = Loads.useDeferredLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog);
return (
<div>
{isIdle && <button onClick={load}>Load a dog</button>}
{isPending && 'Loading...'}
{isResolved && (
<div>
<img src={response.imgSrc} />
<button onClick={load} disabled={isReloading}>Load another</button>
</div>
)}
{isRejected && `Oh no! ${error.message}`}
</div>
)
}
In the above example, the dog image is fetched via the
load variable returned from
useDeferredLoads.
There are also some cases where including a context key may not make sense. You can omit it if you want like so:
const { ... } = useDeferredLoads(fetchRandomDog);
You can set configuration on either a global level, or a local
useLoads level.
By setting configuration on a global level, you are setting defaults for all instances of
useLoads.
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
const config = {
dedupingInterval: 1000,
timeout: 3000
};
export default function App() {
return (
<Loads.Provider config={config}>
...
<Loads.Provider>
)
}
Warning: The
configprop must be memoized. Either memoize it using
React.useMemoor put it outside of the function component.
See the full set of configuration options here
useLoads level
By setting configuration on a
useLoads level, you are overriding any defaults set by
Loads.Provider.
const { ... } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog, { dedupingInterval: 1000, timeout: 3000 });
See the full set of configuration options here
If your async function needs some dependant variables (such as an ID or query parameters), use the
variables attribute in the
useLoads config:
async function fetchDog(id) {
return axios.get(`https://dog.api/${id}`);
}
export default function DogImage(props) {
const { ... } = useLoads('dog', fetchDog, { variables: [props.id] });
}
The
variables attribute accepts an array of values. If your async function accepts more than one argument, you can pass through just as many values to
variables as the function accepts:
async function fetchDog(id, foo, bar) {
// id = props.id
// foo = { hello: 'world' }
// bar = true
return axios.get(`https://dog.api/${id}`);
}
export default function DogImage(props) {
const { ... } = useLoads('dog', fetchDog, {
variables: [props.id, { hello: 'world' }, true]
});
}
It may be tempting to not use the
variables attribute at all, and just use the dependencies outside the scope of the function itself. While this works, it will probably produce unexpected results as the cache looks up the record against the context key (
'dog') and the set of
variables. However, in this case, it will only look up the record against the
'dog' context key meaning that every response will be stored against that key.
// DON'T DO THIS! IT WILL CAUSE UNEXPECTED RESULTS!
export default function DogImage(props) {
const id = props.id;
const fetchDog = React.useCallback(() => {
return axios.get(`https://dog.api/${id}`);
})
const { ... } = useLoads('dog', fetchDog);
}
If you want to control when
useLoads invokes it's async function via a variable, you can use the
defer attribute in the config.
export default function RandomDog(props) {
// Don't fetch until shouldFetch is truthy.
const { ... } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog, {
defer: !props.shouldFetch
});
}
There may be a case where one
useLoads depends on the data of another
useLoads, where you don't want subsequent
useLoads to invoke the async function until the first
useLoads resolves.
If you pass a function to
variables and the function throws (due to
dog being undefined), then the async function will be deferred while it is undefined. As soon as
dog is defined, then the async function will be invoked.
export default function RandomDog(props) {
const { response: dog } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog);
const { response: friends } = useLoads('dogFriends', fetchDogFriends, {
variables: () => [dog.id]
})
}
Caching in React Loads comes for free with no initial configuration. React Loads uses the "stale while revalidate" strategy, meaning that
useLoads will serve you with cached (stale) data, while it loads new data (revalidates) in the background, and then show the new data (and update the cache) to the user.
React Loads uses the
context argument given to
useLoads to store the data in-memory against a "cache key". If
variables are present, then React Loads will generate a hash and attach it to the cache key. In a nutshell,
cache key = context + variables.
// The response of this will be stored against a "cache key" of `dog.1`
const { ... } = useLoads('dog', fetchDog, { variables: [1] });
React Loads will automatically revalidate whenever the cache key (
context or
variables) changes.
// The fetchDog function will be fetched again if `props.context` or `props.id` changes.
const { ... } = useLoads(props.context, fetchDog, { variables: [props.id] });
You can change the caching behaviour by specifying a
cacheStrategy config option. By default, this is set to
"context-and-variables", meaning that the cache key will be a combination of the
context +
variables.
// The response of this will be stored against a `dog` key, ignoring the variables.
const { ... } = useLoads('dog', fetchDog, { cacheStrategy: 'context-only', variables: [props.id] });
By default, React Loads automatically revalidates data in the cache after 5 minutes. That is, when the
useLoads is invoked and React Loads detects that the data is stale (hasn't been updated for 5 minutes), then
useLoads will invoke the async function and update the cache with new data. You can change the revalidation time using the
revalidateTime config option.
// Set it globally:
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
const config = {
revalidateTime: 600000
}
export default function App() {
return (
<Loads.Provider config={config}>
...
</Loads.Provider>
)
}
// Or, set it locally:
export default function RandomDog() {
const { ... } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog, { revalidateTime: 600000 });
}
React Loads doesn't set a cache expiration by default. If you would like to set one, you can use the
cacheTime config option.
// Set it globally:
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
const config = {
cacheTime: 600000
}
export default function App() {
return (
<Loads.Provider config={config}>
...
</Loads.Provider>
)
}
// Or, set it locally:
export default function RandomDog() {
const { ... } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog, { cacheTime: 600000 });
}
On top of the
isPending &
isReloading states, there are substates called
isPendingSlow &
isReloadingSlow. If the request is still pending after 5 seconds, then the
isPendingSlow/
isReloadingSlow states will become truthy, allowing you to indicate to the user that the request is loading slow.
export default function RandomDog() {
const { isPending, isPendingSlow } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog);
return (
<div>
{isPending && `Loading... ${isPendingSlow && 'Taking a while...'}`}
</div>
)
}
By default, the timeout is 5 seconds, you can change this with the
timeout config option.
React Loads supports request polling (reload data every
x seconds) with the
pollingInterval config option.
// Calls fetchRandomDog every 3 seconds.
const { ... } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog, { pollingInterval: 3000 });
You can also add a
pollWhile config option if you wish to control the behaviour of when the polling should run.
// Calls fetchRandomDog every 3 seconds while `shouldPoll` is truthy.
const shouldPoll = shouldTheDogBePollingRightNow();
const { ... } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog, { pollingInterval: 3000, pollWhile: shouldPoll });
You can also access the
record as the first parameter of
pollWhile if you provide a function.
// Calls processImage every 3 seconds while it's status is 'processing'.
const { ... } = useLoads(
'randomDog',
fetchRandomDog,
{ pollingInterval: 3000, pollWhile: record => record?.response?.status === 'processing' }
);
By default, all your requests are deduped on an interval of 500 milliseconds. Meaning that if React Loads sees more than one request of the same cache key in under 500 milliseconds, it will not invoke the other requests. You can change the deduping interval with the
dedupingInterval config option.
To use React Loads with Suspense, you can set the
suspense config option to
true.
// Set it globally:
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
const config = {
suspense: true
}
export default function App() {
return (
<Loads.Provider config={config}>
...
</Loads.Provider>
)
}
// Or, set it locally:
export default function RandomDog() {
const { ... } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog, { suspense: true });
}
Once enabled, you can use the
React.Suspense component to replicate the
isPending state, and use error boundaries to display error states.
function RandomDog() {
const { response } = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog, { suspense: true });
return <img src={response.imgSrc} />;
}
function App() {
return (
<React.Suspense fallback={<div>loading...</div>}>
<RandomDog />
</React.Suspense>
)
}
React Loads has the ability to optimistically update your data while it is still waiting for a response (if you know what the response will potentially look like). Once a response is received, then the optimistically updated data will be replaced by the response. This article explains the gist of optimistic UIs pretty well.
The
setResponse function is provided in a
meta object as seen below.
import React from 'react';
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
async function fetchDog(id) {
// Fetch the dog
}
function updateDog(id, data) {
return async meta => {
meta.setResponse(data);
// Fetch the dog
}
}
export default function RandomDog(props) {
const dogRecord = Loads.useLoads('dog', fetchDog, { variables: [props.id] });
const updateDogRecord = Loads.useDeferredLoads('dog', updateDog);
return (
<div>
{dogRecord.isPending && 'Loading...'}
{dogRecord.isResolved && <img src={dogRecord.response.imgSrc} />}
{dogRecord.isRejected && `Oh no! ${dogRecord.error.message}`}
<button
onClick={() => updateDogRecord.load(props.id, { imgSrc: 'cooldog.png' })}
>
Update dog
</button>
</div>
)
}
For async functions which may be used & invoked in many parts of your application, it may make sense to hoist and encapsulate them into resources. A resource consists of one (or more) async function as well as a context.
Below is an example of a resource and it's usage:
import React from 'react';
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
// 1. Define your async function.
async function getUsers() {
const response = await fetch('/users');
const users = await response.json();
return users;
}
// 2. Create your resource, and attach the loading function.
const usersResource = Loads.createResource({
context: 'users',
fn: getUsers
});
function MyComponent() {
// 3. Invoke the useLoads function in your resource.
const getUsersRecord = usersResource.useLoads();
// 4. Use the record variables:
const users = getUsersRecord.response || [];
return (
<div>
{getUsersRecord.isPending && 'loading...'}
{getUsersRecord.isResolved && (
<ul>
{users.map(user => (
<li key={user.id}>
{user.name}
</li>
))}
</ul>
)}
</div>
)
}
You can attach more than one loading function to a resource. But it's return value must be the same schema, as every response will update the cache.
You can also provide an array of 2 items to the resource creator (seen below with
delete); the first item being the async function, and the second being the config.
Here is an extended example using a resource with multiple async functions, split into two files (
resources/users.js &
index.js):
resources/users.js
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
async function getUser(id) {
const response = await fetch(`/users/${id}`);
const user = await response.json();
return user;
}
function updateUser(id, data) {
return async meta => {
await fetch(`/users/${id}`, {
method: 'post',
body: JSON.stringify(data)
});
// `cachedRecord` is the record that's currently stored in the cache.
const currentUser = meta.cachedRecord.response;
const updatedUser = { ...currentUser, ...data };
return updatedUser;
}
}
async function deleteUser(id) {
await fetch(`/users/${id}`, { method: 'delete' });
return;
}
export default Loads.createResource({
context: 'user',
fn: getUser,
// You can supply either a async function, or an array of async function/config pairs.
update: [updateUser, { timeout: 3000 }],
delete: deleteUser
});
index.js
import React from 'react';
import DeleteUserButton from './DeleteUserButton';
import UpdateUserForm from './UpdateUserForm';
import usersResource from './resources/users';
function MyComponent(props) {
const { userId } = props;
const getUserRecord = usersResource.useLoads({
variables: [userId]
});
const user = getUserRecord.response || {};
const updateUserRecord = usersResource.update.useDeferredLoads({ variables: [userId] });
const deleteUserRecord = usersResource.delete.useDeferredLoads({ variables: [userId] });
return (
<div>
{getUserRecord.isPending && 'loading...'}
{getUserRecord.isResolved && (
<div>
Username: {user.name}
<DeleteUserButton
isLoading={deleteUserRecord.isPending}
onClick={deleteUserRecord.load}
/>
<UpdateUserForm onSubmit={data => updateUserRecord.load(userId, data)} />
</div>
)}
</div>
)
}
If you would like the ability to persist response data upon unmounting the application (e.g. page refresh or closing window), a cache provider can also be utilised to cache response data.
Here is an example using Store.js. You can either set the external cache provider on a global level or a
useLoads level.
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
import store from 'store';
const config = {
cacheProvider: {
get: key => store.get(key),
set: (key, val) => store.set(key, val),
reset: () => store.clearAll()
}
}
export default function App() {
return (
<Loads.Provider config={config}>
...
</Loads.Provider>
)
}
useLoads level
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
import store from 'store';
const cacheProvider = {
get: key => store.get(key),
set: (key, val) => store.set(key, val),
reset: () => store.clearAll()
}
export default function RandomDog() {
const { ... } = Loads.useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog, { cacheProvider });
}
React Loads comes with the ability to eagerly preload your data. You can do so using the
preload function.
const randomDogLoader = Loads.preload('randomDog', fetchRandomDog);
The
preload function shares the same arguments as the
useLoads function, however,
preload is not a React Hook and shouldn't be called in your render function. Instead, use it inside event handlers, route preparation, or call it on first render.
The
preload function will essentially fetch & cache your data in the background. It does not return any value apart from a
useLoads hook. When the
useLoads hook is invoked, it will read the data from the cache that was previously loaded by
preload, and won't re-fetch your data. If no cached data exists, it will go ahead and fetch it.
const randomDogLoader = Loads.preload('randomDog', fetchRandomDog);
function RandomDog() {
const { response } = randomDogLoader.useLoads({ suspense: true });
return <img src={response.imgSrc} />;
}
function App() {
return (
<React.Suspense fallback={<div>Loading...</div>}>
<RandomDog />
</React.Suspense>
)
}
The
preload function is designed to implement the "render-as-you-fetch" pattern. Ideally,
preload can be invoked when preparing your routes, or inside an event handler, where you can then use the
useLoads function inside your component.
useLoads
const {
response,
error,
load,
isIdle,
isPending,
isPendingSlow,
isReloading,
isReloadingSlow,
isResolved,
isRejected,
reset,
state,
isCached
} = useLoads(context, fn, config);
context
string
A unique identifier for the request.
fn
function
A function that returns a promise to retrieve your data.
config
object| optional
A set of configuration options
response
any
Response from the resolved promise (
fn).
error
any
Error from the rejected promise (
fn).
load
function
Trigger to invoke
fn.
isIdle
boolean
Returns
true if the state is idle (
fn has not been invoked).
isPending
boolean
Returns
true if the state is pending (
fn is in a pending state).
isPendingSlow
boolean
Returns
true if the state is pending for longer than
timeout milliseconds.
isReloading
boolean
Returns
true if the state is reloading (
fn is in a pending state &
fn has already been invoked or cached).
isReloadingSlow
boolean
Returns
true if the state is reloading for longer than
timeout milliseconds.
isResolved
boolean
Returns
true if the state is resolved (
fn has been resolved).
isRejected
boolean
Returns
true if the state is rejected (
fn has been rejected).
reset
function
Function to reset the state & response back to an idle state.
state
string
State of the promise (
fn).
isCached
boolean
Returns
true if data exists in the cache.
useDeferredLoads
const {
response,
error,
load,
isIdle,
isPending,
isPendingSlow,
isReloading,
isReloadingSlow,
isResolved,
isRejected,
reset,
state,
isCached,
update
} = useDeferredLoads(context, fn, config);
// OR
} = useDeferredLoads(fn, config);
context
string| optional
A unique identifier for the request. This is optional for
useDeferredLoads.
fn
function
A function that returns a promise to retrieve your data.
config
object| optional
A set of configuration options
useCache
A hook which enables you to retrieve a record from the cache.
// Including `context` only
const randomDogRecord = useCache('randomDog');
// Including `context` & `variables`
const dogRecord = useCache('dog', { variables: [0] });
context
The unique identifier of the record to retrieve.
variables
An array of variables (parameters).
response
any
Response of the cached record.
error
any
Error of the cached record.
state
any
State of the cached record.
useGetStates
A hook which composes a set of records, and gives you a singular state.
Without using
useGetStates, you may run into situations like this:
const randomDogRecord = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog);
const dogFriendsRecord = useLoads('dogFriends', fetchDogFriends);
<div>
{(randomDogRecord.isPending || dogFriendsRecord.isPending) && 'Loading...'}
{randomDogRecord.isResolved && dogFriendsRecord.isResolved && 'Loaded!'}
</div>
But, if you compose your records inside
useGetStates, you can clean up your state variables:
const randomDogRecord = useLoads('randomDog', fetchRandomDog);
const dogFriendsLoader = useLoads('dogFriends', fetchDogFriends);
const { isPending, isResolved, isRejected } = useGetStates(randomDogRecord, dogFriendsRecord);
<Provider>
Set global configuration with the
<Provider> component.
import * as Loads from 'react-loads';
const config = {
cacheTime: 600000
}
export default function App() {
return (
<Loads.Provider config={config}>
{/* ... */}
</Loads.Provider>
)
}
config
Object
An object of configuration options
createResource
const resource = createResource(options);
options.context
string
The context of the resource. Used to generate a cache key.
options.fn
function
A function that returns a promise to retrieve your data.
Any key you provide to the resource is an async function.
const dogsResource = createResource({
context: 'dogs',
fn: getDogs,
create: createDog,
foo: getDogFoo,
bar: getDogBar,
baz: getDogBaz
});
// In your function component - will invoke the `bar` async function in createResource:
dogsResource.bar.useLoads();
useLoads
A
useLoads hook which can be invoked in your function component.
The arguments are a bit different to the standalone
useLoads hook - it only optionally accepts a
config object, and not a
context or an async function (
fn).
resource.useLoads(config)
useDeferredLoads
A
useLoads hook which can be invoked in your function component.
The arguments are a bit different to the standalone
useDeferredLoads hook - it only optionally accepts a
config object, and not a
context or an async function (
fn).
resource.useDeferredLoads(config)
preload (experimental)
Same as the
preload function, however only accepts a
config object as it's only parameter.
resource.preload(config)
preload (experimental)
const loader = preload(context, fn, config);
context
string| optional
A unique identifier for the request. This is optional for
useDeferredLoads.
fn
function
A function that returns a promise to retrieve your data.
config
object| optional
A set of configuration options
useLoads
A
useLoads hook which can be invoked in your function component.
The arguments are a bit different to the standalone
useLoads hook - it only optionally accepts a
config object, and not a
context or an async function (
fn).
loader.useLoads(config)
config = {
cacheProvider,
cacheStrategy,
cacheTime,
context,
dedupingInterval,
delay,
defer,
initialResponse,
loadPolicy,
onReject,
onResolve,
pollingInterval,
pollWhenHidden,
rejectRetryInterval,
revalidateTime,
revalidateOnWindowFocus,
suspense,
throwError,
timeout,
update,
variables
}
cacheProvider
{ get: function(key), set: function(key, val), reset: function() }
Set a custom cache provider (e.g. local storage, session storate, etc). See external cache providers for an example.
cacheStrategy
string| Default:
"context-and-variables"
The caching strategy for your loader to determine the cache key.
Available values:
"context-only"
context key only.
"context-and-variables"
context key &
variables.
cacheTime
number| Default:
0
Time (in milliseconds) that the data remains in the cache. After this time, the cached data will be removed.
dedupingInterval
number| Default:
500
Interval (in milliseconds) that requests will be deduped in this time span.
delay
number| Default:
0
Time (in milliseconds) before the component transitions to the
"pending" state upon invoking
fn.
defer
boolean
If set to
true, the async function (
fn) won't be called automatically and will be deferred until later.
If
defer is set to true, the initial state will be
idle.
initialResponse
any
Set initial data for the request. Useful for SSR.
loadPolicy
string| Default:
"cache-and-load"
A load policy allows you to specify whether or not you want your data to be resolved from the Loads cache and how it should load the data.
"cache-only":
useLoads will only return data from the cache. It will not invoke the async function.
"cache-first": If a value for the loader already exists in the Loads cache, then
useLoads will return the value that is in the cache, otherwise it will invoke the async function.
"cache-and-load": This is the default value and means that
useLoads will return with the cached value if found, but regardless of whether or not a value exists in the cache, it will always invoke the async function.
"load-only": This means that
useLoads will not return the cached data altogether, and will only return the data resolved from the async function.
onReject
function(error)
A hook that is invoked when the async function (
fn) rejects.
onResolve
function(response)
A hook that is invoked when the async function (
fn) resolves.
pollingInterval
number
If set, then
useLoads will invoke the async function (
fn) every
x amount of seconds.
pollWhile
boolean | function(record)
If set, then
useLoads will poll while the condition is truthy.
pollWhenHidden
boolean| Default:
false
If truthy, then
useLoads will continue to poll when the window is not focused.
rejectRetryInterval
number | function(count)
If set, and
useLoads rejects, then
useLoads will continue to try and resolve
fn every
x seconds. If a function is given, you can determine the interval time with that.
Example:
// Retry every 1000 milliseconds.
rejectRetryInterval: 1000
// Retry every "error count" * "2000 milliseconds".
rejectRetryInterval: count => count * 2000
revalidateTime
number| Default:
300000(5 minutes)
Time that the data in the cache remains "fresh". After this time, data in the cache will be marked as "stale", meaning that the data will have to be reloaded on next invocation.
revalidateOnWindowFocus
boolean| Default:
false
If truthy,
useLoads will load the async function (
fn), when the browser window is focused again.
suspense
boolean| Default:
false
If truthy, this will enable React Suspense mode.
throwError
boolean| Default:
false
If truthy and the async function (
fn) rejects, then
useLoads or
load will throw the error.
timeout
number| Default:
5000(5 seconds)
Number of milliseconds before the component transitions to the
isPendingSlow or
isReloadingSlow state. Set to
0 to disable.
Note:
useLoads will still continue to try and resolve while in the
isPendingSlow state
variables
Array<any>
An array of variables (parameters) to pass to your async function (
fn).
MIT © jxom