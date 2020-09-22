A React-based Loading animation component library

Introduction

React-Loading is a React-based Loading animation component library includes many exquisite and beautiful loading components. It will effectively relieve the user's anxiety when you give loading dynamics tips at the appropriate place and moment in your project. This component library supports on-demand loading, so pick a favorite Loading component now to enrich your project ~

🎉 check demo

Warning

After version 1.7.4-alpha.2, the project was refactored with typescript.

Quick Start

🛠 Install

npm install react-loadingg

📦 Use

import { BoxLoading } from 'react-loadingg' ; < BoxLoading /> ;

Components related

📕 API

Parameter Description Type Default color Set color, support hexadecimal and RGB string '#00adb5' speed Set animation speed number(s) - size Set the component size, the optional value is small default large string 'default' style Style the component Object -

📝 Components list

components color speed size style BabelLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BlockLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BlockReserveLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BoxLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ CircleLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ CircleToBlockLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ CommonLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ DisappearedLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LoopCircleLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ NineCellLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ TouchBallLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ TransverseLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WaveLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WaveTopBottomLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WindMillLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ JumpCircleLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ MeteorRainLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ RotateCircleLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ StickyBallLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ SemipolarLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ SolarSystemLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LadderLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ HeartBoomLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ RollBoxLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ RectGraduallyShowLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PointSpreadLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ThreeHorseLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PassThrouthLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ CoffeeLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ BatteryLoading ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ DiamonLoading ✅ ✅ 🔨 ✅ EatLoading ✅ ✅ 🔨 ✅

⌨️ Participate in development

Running the project for the first time

$ git clone https://github.com/sixiaodong123/react-loading $ npm run dev

P.S. : If startup fails, please install yarn first

npm install -g yarn

Running the project for the second time

npm run storybook

🔨 Component packaging

$ npm run build

🎉 Component release

$ npm run release

🤝 Component submission specifications

perf: optimization related, such as improving performance and experience

feat: new feature

fix: fix bug

docs: add or change documentation

style: format (changes that do not affect code execution)

refactor: refactoring (neither new features nor code changes that modify bugs)

test: add tests

chore: changes in the build process or aids

upgrade: third-party library upgrades

revert: rollback

scope: the scope of the commit, such as: route, component, utils, build ...

merge: Merge branch ? of ?.

❤️ Component branch management

Module Function Development (feature / xxx)

Bug fixes (bug / xxx)

FAQ

🛎 I just want to use BabelLoading ，but it seems that I have to import the whole react-loadingg :

Tryreact-loading-demand, or load on demand in the following way

import BabelLoading from 'react-loadingg/lib/BabelLoading'

🛎 The component is completely centered by default. If you want to modify the component's style, the component's default completely centered style will be overwritten.