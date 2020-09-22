简体中文 | English
React-Loading is a React-based Loading animation component library includes many exquisite and beautiful loading components. It will effectively relieve the user's anxiety when you give loading dynamics tips at the appropriate place and moment in your project. This component library supports on-demand loading, so pick a favorite Loading component now to enrich your project ~
After version 1.7.4-alpha.2, the project was refactored with typescript.
npm install react-loadingg
import { BoxLoading } from 'react-loadingg';
<BoxLoading />;
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
|Default
|color
|Set color, support hexadecimal and RGB
|string
|'#00adb5'
|speed
|Set animation speed
|number(s)
|-
|size
|Set the component size, the optional value is
small
default
large
|string
|'default'
|style
|Style the component
|Object
|-
|components
|color
|speed
|size
|style
|BabelLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|BlockLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|BlockReserveLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|BoxLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|CircleLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|CircleToBlockLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|CommonLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|DisappearedLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|LoopCircleLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|NineCellLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|TouchBallLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|TransverseLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|WaveLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|WaveTopBottomLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|WindMillLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|JumpCircleLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|MeteorRainLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|RotateCircleLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|StickyBallLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|SemipolarLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|SolarSystemLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|LadderLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|HeartBoomLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|RollBoxLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|RectGraduallyShowLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PointSpreadLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|ThreeHorseLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|PassThrouthLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|CoffeeLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|BatteryLoading
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|DiamonLoading
|✅
|✅
|🔨
|✅
|EatLoading
|✅
|✅
|🔨
|✅
Running the project for the first time
$ git clone https://github.com/sixiaodong123/react-loading
$ npm run dev
P.S.: If startup fails, please install
yarnfirst
npm install -g yarn
Running the project for the second time
npm run storybook
$ npm run build
$ npm run release
BabelLoading，but it seems that I have to
import the whole
react-loadingg:
import BabelLoading from 'react-loadingg/lib/BabelLoading'