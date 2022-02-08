openbase logo
rls

react-loading-skeleton

by David Tang
3.0.1 (see all)

Create skeleton screens that automatically adapt to your app!

React Loading Skeleton

Readme

Logo

React Loading Skeleton

Make beautiful, animated loading skeletons that automatically adapt to your app.

Open on CodeSandbox

Gif of the skeleton in action

Learn about the changes in version 3, or view the v2 documentation.

Basic Usage

Install via one of:

yarn add react-loading-skeleton
npm install react-loading-skeleton

import Skeleton from 'react-loading-skeleton'
import 'react-loading-skeleton/dist/skeleton.css'

<Skeleton /> // Simple, single-line loading skeleton
<Skeleton count={5} /> // Five-line loading skeleton

Principles

Adapts to the styles you have defined

The Skeleton component should be used directly in your components in place of content that is loading. While other libraries require you to meticulously craft a skeleton screen that matches the font size, line height, and margins of your content, the Skeleton component is automatically sized to the correct dimensions.

For example:

function BlogPost(props) {
    return (
        <div>
            <h1>{props.title || <Skeleton />}</h1>
            {props.body || <Skeleton count={10} />}
        </div>
    )
}

...will produce correctly-sized skeletons for the heading and body without any further configuration.

This ensures the loading state remains up-to-date with any changes to your layout or typography.

Don't make dedicated skeleton screens

Instead, make components with built-in skeleton states.

This approach is beneficial because:

  1. It keeps styles in sync.
  2. Components should represent all possible states — loading included.
  3. It allows for more flexible loading patterns. In the blog post example above, it's possible to have the title load before the body, while having both pieces of content show loading skeletons at the right time.

Theming

Customize individual skeletons with props, or render a SkeletonTheme to style all skeletons below it in the React hierarchy:

import Skeleton, { SkeletonTheme } from 'react-loading-skeleton'

return (
    <SkeletonTheme baseColor="#202020" highlightColor="#444">
        <p>
            <Skeleton count={3} />
        </p>
    </SkeletonTheme>
)

Props Reference

Skeleton only

Prop Description Default
count?: number The number of lines of skeletons to render. 1
wrapper?: React.FunctionComponent A custom wrapper component that goes around the individual skeleton elements.
circle?: boolean Makes the skeleton circular by setting border-radius to 50%. false
className?: string A custom class name for the individual skeleton elements which is used alongside the default class, react-loading-skeleton.
containerClassName?: string A custom class name for the <span> that wraps the individual skeleton elements.
containerTestId?: string A string that is added to the container element as a data-testid attribute. Use it with screen.getByTestId('...') from React Testing Library.
style?: React.CSSProperties This is an escape hatch for advanced use cases and is not the preferred way to style the skeleton. Props (e.g. width, borderRadius) take priority over this style object.

Skeleton and SkeletonTheme

Prop Description Default
baseColor?: string The background color of the skeleton. #ebebeb
highlightColor?: string The highlight color in the skeleton animation. #f5f5f5
width?: string | number The width of the skeleton. 100%
height?: string | number The height of each skeleton line. The font size
borderRadius?: string | number The border radius of the skeleton. 0.25rem
inline?: boolean By default, a <br /> is inserted after each skeleton so that each skeleton gets its own line. When inline is true, no line breaks are inserted. false
duration?: number The length of the animation in seconds. 1.5
direction?: 'ltr' | 'rtl' The direction of the animation, either left-to-right or right-to-left. 'ltr'
enableAnimation?: boolean Whether the animation should play. The skeleton will be a solid color when this is false. You could use this prop to stop the animation if an error occurs. true

Examples

Custom Wrapper

There are two ways to wrap a skeleton in a container:

function Box({ children }: PropsWithChildren<unknown>) {
    return (
        <div
            style={{
                border: '1px solid #ccc',
                display: 'block',
                lineHeight: 2,
                padding: '1rem',
                marginBottom: '0.5rem',
                width: 100,
            }}
        >
            {children}
        </div>
    )
}

// Method 1: Use the wrapper prop
const wrapped1 = <Skeleton wrapper={Box} count={5} />

// Method 2: Do it "the normal way"
const wrapped2 = (
    <Box>
        <Skeleton />
    </Box>
)

The height of my container is off by a few pixels!

In the example below, the height of the <div> will be slightly larger than 30 even though the react-loading-skeleton element is exactly 30px.

<div>
    <Skeleton height={30} />
</div>

This is a consequence of how line-height works in CSS. If you need the <div> to be exactly 30px tall, set its line-height to 1. See here for more details.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! See CONTRIBUTING.md to get started.

Acknowledgements

Our logo is based off an image from Font Awesome. Thanks!

100
AmarjeetNew Delhi , INDIA73 Ratings78 Reviews
21 days ago

If you're a lazy smart guy like me then I guess you must have used this package. Who would want to make their own loader when such a great option is available to use for. I can say it is one of the packages that i have been using in every project that I have worked on. Super easy to use and customize. You should also give it a try.

0
Yann BragaAmsterdam22 Ratings18 Reviews
Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

If you’re looking for a highly customizable way to create skeleton loaders, this library is pretty good. It provides a simple Skeleton element that you can customize in shape, colors, quantity etc. Took me a couple of min to build the loading state of an entire feature.

0
chooznGermany5 Ratings0 Reviews
ℹ️ Independent Web-developer.
1 month ago
RaúlValladolid, Spain26 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
wildanfadhMOJOKERTO25 Ratings0 Reviews
Hi, I'am Programmer at Anggor Developer Industries
4 months ago

