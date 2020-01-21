A React loading screen. Сan be used as a screen saver for the initial download of the application or as an overload screen for promises.
npm install --save react-loading-screen
The modular approach of this library means you're much better off building it into your code with a module bundling system like browserify or webpack.
Basically IE9+.
const LoadingScreen = require('react-loading-screen');
// ... or with es2015
import LoadingScreen from 'react-loading-screen';
Library uses styled components, so follow official docs to configurate, it`s very simple, go to instructions
For details about why the examples work, read the API documentation below.
You can also see full code of demo by looking in
example/.
import React from 'react'
//...
import LoadingScreen from '../react-loading-screen'
//...
<LoadingScreen
loading={true}
bgColor='#f1f1f1'
spinnerColor='#9ee5f8'
textColor='#676767'
logoSrc='/logo.png'
text='Here an introduction sentence (Optional)'
>
// ...
// here loadable content
// for example, async data
//<div>Loadable content</div>
</LoadingScreen>
module is represented by a single component, let's call it LoadingScreen, import as shown above
LoadingScreen
Root component, it includes three subcomponents, you can control them through properties
some of props are REQUIRED, if not mentioned prop is OPTIONAL.
loading { bool }: the content of the page is loaded or not (required parameter).
bgColor { string }: background color of loading sreen. deault
#ffffff .
spinnerColor { string }: spinner color. If empty param - not showing.
textColor { string }: text under spinner. default
#676767.
logoSrc { string }: url of image. If empty param - not showing.
text { string }: background color of loading sreen. If empty param - not showing.