npm install react-loading-bar --save
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Loading from 'react-loading-bar'
import 'react-loading-bar/dist/index.css'
export default class LoadingExample extends Component {
state = {
show: false
}
onShow = ()=> {
this.setState({ show: true })
}
onHide = ()=> {
this.setState({ show: false })
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<Loading
show={this.state.show}
color="red"
/>
<button
type="button"
onClick={this.onShow}>
show
</button>
<button
type="button"
onClick={this.onHide}>
hide
</button>
</div>
)
}
}
Support UMD
<Loading
show={true}
color="red"
change={false}
showSpinner={true}
/>
If change set
false, will do nothing, default
true
MIT