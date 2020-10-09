openbase logo
rlb

react-loading-bar

by lonelyclick
0.0.7 (see all)

React Loading Bar

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Loading Bar

Build Status

Usage

  npm install react-loading-bar --save

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import Loading from 'react-loading-bar'
import 'react-loading-bar/dist/index.css'

export default class LoadingExample extends Component {
  state = {
    show: false
  }

  onShow = ()=> {
    this.setState({ show: true })
  }

  onHide = ()=> {
    this.setState({ show: false })
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <Loading
          show={this.state.show}
          color="red"
        />

        <button
          type="button"
          onClick={this.onShow}>
          show
        </button>

        <button
          type="button"
          onClick={this.onHide}>
          hide
        </button>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Support UMD

Demo

React Loading Bar Example

Option Change

<Loading
  show={true}
  color="red"
  change={false}
  showSpinner={true}
/>

If change set false, will do nothing, default true

License

MIT

