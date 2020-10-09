React Loading Bar

Usage

npm install react-loading-bar --save

import React, { Component } from 'react' import Loading from 'react-loading-bar' import 'react-loading-bar/dist/index.css' export default class LoadingExample extends Component { state = { show : false } onShow = () => { this .setState({ show : true }) } onHide = () => { this .setState({ show : false }) } render() { return ( < div > < Loading show = {this.state.show} color = "red" /> < button type = "button" onClick = {this.onShow} > show </ button > < button type = "button" onClick = {this.onHide} > hide </ button > </ div > ) } }

Support UMD

Demo

React Loading Bar Example

Option Change

< Loading show = {true} color = "red" change = {false} showSpinner = {true} />

If change set false , will do nothing, default true

License

MIT