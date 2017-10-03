openbase logo
rla

react-loading-animation

by Nathan Hoad
1.4.0 (see all)

A pretty loading spinner based on Google's colorful spinner animation.

Overview

Downloads/wk

362

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Animation, React Loading Spinner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Loading Animation

A simple loading component to show a colorful animated spinner.

Usage

const Loading = require('react-loading-animation');

You can either render the component directly (with no props) or render it as a parent of other components and pass in isLoading as a prop:

const ListOfThings = ({ isFetching, things }) => {
    if (isFetching && things.size() == 0) return <Loading />;
    
    return (
        <ul>
            ...
        </ul>
    );
}

or

const ListOfThings = ({ isFetching, things }) => {
    return (
        <Loading isLoading={isFetching && things.size() == 0}>
            <ul>
                ...
            </ul>
        </Loading>
    );
}

Thanks

This component is based on the work at https://codepen.io/jczimm/pen/vEBpoL

