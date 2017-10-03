A simple loading component to show a colorful animated spinner.
const Loading = require('react-loading-animation');
You can either render the component directly (with no props) or render it as a parent
of other components and pass in
isLoading as a prop:
const ListOfThings = ({ isFetching, things }) => {
if (isFetching && things.size() == 0) return <Loading />;
return (
<ul>
...
</ul>
);
}
or
const ListOfThings = ({ isFetching, things }) => {
return (
<Loading isLoading={isFetching && things.size() == 0}>
<ul>
...
</ul>
</Loading>
);
}
This component is based on the work at https://codepen.io/jczimm/pen/vEBpoL