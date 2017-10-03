React Loading Animation

A simple loading component to show a colorful animated spinner.

Usage

const Loading = require ( 'react-loading-animation' );

You can either render the component directly (with no props) or render it as a parent of other components and pass in isLoading as a prop:

const ListOfThings = ( { isFetching, things } ) => { if (isFetching && things.size() == 0 ) return < Loading /> ; return ( < ul > ... </ ul > ); }

or

const ListOfThings = ( { isFetching, things } ) => { return ( < Loading isLoading = {isFetching && things.size () == 0} > < ul > ... </ ul > </ Loading > ); }

Thanks

This component is based on the work at https://codepen.io/jczimm/pen/vEBpoL