rl

react-loading

by Fakiolas Marios
2.0.3 (see all)

React component for loading animations

Readme

react-loading

Easy to use loading animations for React projects. Uses SVG animations from Brent Jackson's loading project.

Installation

npm i react-loading

or

yarn add react-loading

Demo

Check here

Loading Types

  • blank
  • balls
  • bars
  • bubbles
  • cubes
  • cylon
  • spin
  • spinningBubbles
  • spokes

Examples

import React from 'react';
import ReactLoading from 'react-loading';

const Example = ({ type, color }) => (
    <ReactLoading type={type} color={color} height={667} width={375} />
);

export default Example;

import React from 'react';
import ReactLoading from 'react-loading';

const Example = ({ type, color }) => (
    <ReactLoading type={type} color={color} height={'20%'} width={'20%'} />
);

export default Example;

Props

NameTypeDefault Value
typeStringballs
colorString#ffffff
delayNumber0 (msecs)
heightNumber or String64 (px)
widthNumber or String64 (px)
classNameString''

License

MIT

