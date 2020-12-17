Easy to use loading animations for React projects. Uses SVG animations from Brent Jackson's loading project.
npm i react-loading
or
yarn add react-loading
import React from 'react';
import ReactLoading from 'react-loading';
const Example = ({ type, color }) => (
<ReactLoading type={type} color={color} height={667} width={375} />
);
export default Example;
import React from 'react';
import ReactLoading from 'react-loading';
const Example = ({ type, color }) => (
<ReactLoading type={type} color={color} height={'20%'} width={'20%'} />
);
export default Example;
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|type
|String
|balls
|color
|String
#ffffff
|delay
|Number
|0 (msecs)
|height
|Number or String
|64 (px)
|width
|Number or String
|64 (px)
|className
|String
''
MIT