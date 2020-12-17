Easy to use loading animations for React projects. Uses SVG animations from Brent Jackson's loading project.

Installation

npm i react-loading

or

yarn add react-loading

Demo

Check here

Loading Types

blank

balls

bars

bubbles

cubes

cylon

spin

spinningBubbles

spokes

Examples

import React from 'react' ; import ReactLoading from 'react-loading' ; const Example = ( { type, color } ) => ( < ReactLoading type = {type} color = {color} height = {667} width = {375} /> ); export default Example;

import React from 'react' ; import ReactLoading from 'react-loading' ; const Example = ( { type, color } ) => ( < ReactLoading type = {type} color = {color} height = { ' 20 %'} width = { ' 20 %'} /> ); export default Example;

Props

Name Type Default Value type String balls color String #ffffff delay Number 0 (msecs) height Number or String 64 (px) width Number or String 64 (px) className String ''

License

MIT