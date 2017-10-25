React Loaders

Lightweight wrapper around Loaders.css.

Demo

Install

npm install --save react-loaders loaders .css

Usage

Require the component.

var Loader = require ( 'react-loaders' ).Loader; function renderLoader ( ) { return < Loader type = "line-scale" active /> }

Props

static propTypes = { type : PropTypes.string, active : PropTypes.bool, color : PropTypes.string, innerClassName : PropTypes.string, };

Sizing

Note: in ~2.x we had a size prop declared, but it never did anything so for 3.0 it has been removed. Why you ask? Well due to the way these are built by loaders.css, they are hardcoded to use specific pixel widths so sizing these natively would require rewriting that whole project.

Pro tip: you can resize these by simply passing style={{transform: 'scale(0.5)'}} .

CSS

Import any of the animations you want to use.

$primary-color : $my-brand-color ; @ import 'loaders.css/src/animations/line-scale.scss' .loader-hidden { display : none; } .loader-active { display : block; }