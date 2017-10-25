openbase logo
rl

react-loaders

by Jon Jaques
3.0.1

Lightweight wrapper around Loaders.css.

Documentation
Downloads/wk

11.8K

11.8K

GitHub Stars

350

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Loaders

Lightweight wrapper around Loaders.css.

Demo

Install

npm install --save react-loaders loaders.css

Usage

Require the component.

var Loader = require('react-loaders').Loader;
// also available as `default`

function renderLoader() {
  return <Loader type="line-scale" active />
}

Props

static propTypes = {
  type: PropTypes.string,
  active: PropTypes.bool,
  color: PropTypes.string,
  innerClassName: PropTypes.string, // applied to the same div as .loader-inner.${type}
                                                                    // useful for advanced styling
  // className & style are implied
};

Sizing

Note: in ~2.x we had a size prop declared, but it never did anything so for 3.0 it has been removed. Why you ask? Well due to the way these are built by loaders.css, they are hardcoded to use specific pixel widths so sizing these natively would require rewriting that whole project.

Pro tip: you can resize these by simply passing style={{transform: 'scale(0.5)'}}.

CSS

Import any of the animations you want to use.

$primary-color: $my-brand-color;
// How you import this will depend heavily on your build setup
// If using webpack though, `~` refers to node_modules
// @import '~loaders.css/src/animations/line-scale.scss'
@import 'loaders.css/src/animations/line-scale.scss'

.loader-hidden {
  display: none;
}
.loader-active {
  display: block;
}

If @importing with Sass, make you use something like autoprefixer to add backwards compatibility.

