rls

react-loader-spinner

by Mohan Upadhyay
4.0.0

Collection set of react-spinner for async operation

Documentation
Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5
Readme

Node.js Package release tag stars issue open-issues commits commits

title

react-spinner-loader provides simple React SVG spinner component which can be implemented for async await operation before data loads to the view.

Installation

Using NPM:

$ npm install react-loader-spinner --save
Using yarn

$ yarn add react-loader-spinner

Documentation:

DEMO

Code SandBox:

https://codesandbox.io/s/react-loader-spinner-weqls?file=/src/App.js

Usage

Import required css

Import the css to main app.js file

import "react-loader-spinner/dist/loader/css/react-spinner-loader.css";


import { Audio } from  'react-loader-spinner'


<Audio
    heigth="100"
    width="100"
    color='grey'
    ariaLabel='loading'
  />

If webpack throws issue with css. (For older version of this package)

Change webpack config as: test: /\.scss$/ to test: /\.s?css$/

Newer version just import css file from node modules to app.js

Types of Spinner

react-loader-spinner component has the following types of spinners.

Spinner TypeImplementation
Audio<Audio color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
BallTriangle<BallTriangle color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
Bars<Bars color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
Circles<Circles color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80}/>
Grid<Grid color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
Hearts<Hearts color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
Oval<Oval color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
Puff<Puff color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
Rings<Rings color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
TailSpin<TailSpin color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
ThreeDots<ThreeDots color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />

alt text

Here are the list of the task for which we want PR:

  • Rings spinner is not supported in Safari

License

MIT

100
Anil ChowdaryHyderabad78 Ratings78 Reviews
Frontend dev | React | Typescript | Javascript | Tailwind CSS
October 13, 2020
Highly Customizable
Performant

Making users wait by showing them a blank page while async-await operations will annoy them right. To avoid such annoyance react-loader-spinner is one of the solutions to show an impressive loader SVG to the user during async-await operations. It is very simple to use and customize based on our project's needs.

0
Ashutosh PandeIndore, Madhya Pradesh, India33 Ratings37 Reviews
COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMER | KAGGLE BEGINNER | MACHINE LEARNING EXPLORER
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I have been using react-loader-spinner to show a loader for async-await operation before the data loads. Alternatively, you can use the Material-UI backdrop for the same. But this is also used in a large number of projects worldwide. Docs should have been made more in detail.

0
Aldres9835 Ratings70 Reviews
October 20, 2020
Easy to Use

Most likely you'll need to show loading animation in every of your projects. And this thing is just awesome! Few seconds to configure and it works. No need to wrestle with css

0
Corey CUnited States7 Ratings0 Reviews
November 23, 2020
Easy to Use

