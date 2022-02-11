react-spinner-loader provides simple React SVG spinner component which can be implemented for async await operation before data loads to the view.
$ npm install react-loader-spinner --save
$ yarn add react-loader-spinner
https://codesandbox.io/s/react-loader-spinner-weqls?file=/src/App.js
Import the css to main app.js file
import "react-loader-spinner/dist/loader/css/react-spinner-loader.css";
import { Audio } from 'react-loader-spinner'
<Audio
heigth="100"
width="100"
color='grey'
ariaLabel='loading'
/>
Change webpack config as:
test: /\.scss$/ to test: /\.s?css$/
Newer version just import css file from node modules to app.js
react-loader-spinner component has the following types of spinners.
|Spinner Type
|Implementation
|Audio
<Audio color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
|BallTriangle
<BallTriangle color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
|Bars
<Bars color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
|Circles
<Circles color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80}/>
|Grid
<Grid color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
|Hearts
<Hearts color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
|Oval
<Oval color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
|Puff
<Puff color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
|Rings
<Rings color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
|TailSpin
<TailSpin color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
|ThreeDots
<ThreeDots color="#00BFFF" height={80} width={80} />
MIT
Making users wait by showing them a blank page while async-await operations will annoy them right. To avoid such annoyance react-loader-spinner is one of the solutions to show an impressive loader SVG to the user during async-await operations. It is very simple to use and customize based on our project's needs.
I have been using react-loader-spinner to show a loader for async-await operation before the data loads. Alternatively, you can use the Material-UI backdrop for the same. But this is also used in a large number of projects worldwide. Docs should have been made more in detail.
Most likely you'll need to show loading animation in every of your projects. And this thing is just awesome! Few seconds to configure and it works. No need to wrestle with css