react-loader provides your React.js component a simple mechanism for rendering a loading spinner (via spin.js) while data is loading, such as an asynchronous request to load data for a view.

Important Note: The 2.x tagged release is compatible with React 1.4 and higher. If you're working with an older version of React, please use the 1.x release.

Installation

react-loader is available through both Bower and npm via:

npm install react-loader

or:

bower install react-loader

Be sure to include the --save option to add this as a dependency in your application's package.json or bower.json file.

Usage

Wrap the Loader component around your loading content within your React component's render function.

var Loader = require ( 'react-loader' ); var MyComponent = React.createClass({ getInitialState : function ( ) { return { loaded : false , profile : null }; }, componentDidMount : function ( ) { new Profile({ id : this .props.id }).fetch({ success : this .onSuccess, error : this .onError }) }, onSuccess : function ( profile ) { this .setState({ profile : profile, loaded : true }); }, onError : function ( err ) { }, render : function ( ) { return ( < Container > < Header > My Profile </ Header > < Loader loaded = {this.state.loaded} > < Profile model = {this.state.profile} /> </ Loader > </ Container > ); } });

Options

Options can be passed to the Loader component as properties. The Loader accepts a loaded boolean that specified whether the spinner or content should be displayed, defaulting to false . It also accepts a component property to specify the DOM node, defaulting to "div" . Additionally, all options available to spin.js are available to this component in two ways.

First, you can pass each option onto the loader as individual properties:

<Loader loaded={ false } lines={ 13 } length={ 20 } width={ 10 } radius={ 30 } corners={ 1 } rotate={ 0 } direction={ 1 } color= "#000" speed={ 1 } trail={ 60 } shadow={ false } hwaccel={ false } className= "spinner" zIndex={ 2e9 } top= "50%" left= "50%" scale={ 1.00 } loadedClassName= "loadedContent" />

Alternatively, you can use supply an object using the options key:

var options = { lines : 13 , length : 20 , width : 10 , radius : 30 , scale : 1.00 , corners : 1 , color : '#000' , opacity : 0.25 , rotate : 0 , direction : 1 , speed : 1 , trail : 60 , fps : 20 , zIndex : 2e9 , top : '50%' , left : '50%' , shadow : false , hwaccel : false , position : 'absolute' }; < Loader loaded = {false} options = {options} className = "spinner" />

Styling

The loader is rendered inside a DIV element (unless otherwise specified via the component property mentioned earlier) with class "loader". A simple solution for rendering the spinner on the center of your screen would be to use some CSS like the following:

.loader { position : fixed; top : 0 ; right : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; left : 0 ; background : white; z-index : 9999 ; }

Once the content is loaded and the spinner is removed, the DOM node is given a class of "loadedContent" (which is customizable by specifying the loadedClassName property).

Demo

To view the demo open demo/index.html in any browser.

Contributing

To contribute:

Fork it Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Add your changes to the lib/react-loader.jsx file along with associated tests under test/spec/react-loader-test.js . Build any JSX changes to JS ( npm run build ), and run tests ( npm test ). Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Added some feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create new Pull Request

License

react-loader is released under the MIT License.