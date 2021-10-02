React Loadable SSR Add-on

Server Side Render add-on for React Loadable. Load splitted chunks was never that easy.

Description

React Loadable SSR Add-on is a server side render add-on for React Loadable that helps you to load dynamically all files dependencies, e.g. splitted chunks , css , etc.

Oh yeah, and we also provide support for SRI (Subresource Integrity).

Installation

Download our NPM Package

npm install react-loadable-ssr-addon yarn add react-loadable-ssr-addon

Note: react-loadable-ssr-addon should not be listed in the devDependencies .

How to use

1 - Webpack Plugin

First we need to import the package into our component;

const ReactLoadableSSRAddon = require ( 'react-loadable-ssr-addon' ); module .exports = { entry : { }, output : { }, module : { }, plugins : [ new ReactLoadableSSRAddon({ filename : 'assets-manifest.json' , }), ], };

2 - On the Server

import { getBundles } from 'react-loadable-ssr-addon' ; import manifest from './your-output-folder/assets-manifest.json' ; ... const modules = new Set (); const html = ReactDOMServer.renderToString( < Loadable.Capture report = {moduleName => modules.add(moduleName)}> < App /> </ Loadable.Capture > ); ... const modulesToBeLoaded = [...manifest.entrypoints, ...Array.from(modules)]; const bundles = getBundles(manifest, modulesToBeLoaded); const styles = bundles.css || []; const scripts = bundles.js || []; res.send( ` <!doctype html> <html lang="en"> <head>...</head> ${styles.map(style => { return `<link href="/dist/ ${style.file} " rel="stylesheet" />` ; } ).join('

')} <body> <div id="app"> ${html} </div> ${scripts.map(script => { return `<script src="/dist/ ${script.file} "></script>` } ).join('

')} </html> ` );

See how easy to implement it is?

API Documentation

Webpack Plugin options

filename

Type: string Default: react-loadable.json

Assets manifest file name. May contain relative or absolute path.

integrity

Type: boolean Default: false

Enable or disable generation of Subresource Integrity (SRI). hash.

integrityAlgorithms

Type: array Default: [ 'sha256', 'sha384', 'sha512' ]

Algorithms to generate hash.

integrityPropertyName

Type: string Default: integrity

Custom property name to be output in the assets manifest file.

Full configuration example

new ReactLoadableSSRAddon({ filename : 'assets-manifest.json' , integrity : false , integrityAlgorithms : [ 'sha256' , 'sha384' , 'sha512' ], integrityPropertyName : 'integrity' , })

Server Side

getBundles

import { getBundles } from 'react-loadable-ssr-addon' ; const bundles = getBundles(manifest, modules); const styles = bundles.css || []; const scripts = bundles.js || []; const xml = bundles.xml || []; const json = bundles.json || []; ...

Assets Manifest

Basic Structure

{ "entrypoints" : [ ], "origins" : { "app" : [ ] }, "assets" : { "app" : { "js" : [ { "file" : "" , "hash" : "" , "publicPath" : "" , "integrity" : "" } ] } } }

entrypoints

Type: array

List of all application entry points defined in Webpack entry .

origins

Type: array

Origin name requested. List all assets required for the requested origin.

assets

Type: array of objects

Lists all application assets generate by Webpack, group by file type, containing an array of objects with the following format:

[file-type]: [ { "file" : "" , "hash" : "" , "publicPath" : "" , "integrity" : "" } ]

Assets Manifest Example

{ "entrypoints" : [ "app" ], "origins" : { "./home" : [ "home" ], "./about" : [ "about" ], "app" : [ "vendors" , "app" ], "vendors" : [ "app" , "vendors" ] }, "assets" : { "home" : { "js" : [ { "file" : "home.chunk.js" , "hash" : "fdb00ffa16dfaf9cef0a" , "publicPath" : "/dist/home.chunk.js" , "integrity" : "sha256-Xxf7WVjPbdkJjgiZt7mvZvYv05+uErTC9RC2yCHF1RM= sha384-9OgouqlzN9KrqXVAcBzVMnlYOPxOYv/zLBOCuYtUAMoFxvmfxffbNIgendV4KXSJ sha512-oUxk3Swi0xIqvIxdWzXQIDRYlXo/V/aBqSYc+iWfsLcBftuIx12arohv852DruxKmlqtJhMv7NZp+5daSaIlnw==" } ] }, "about" : { "js" : [ { "file" : "about.chunk.js" , "hash" : "7e88ef606abbb82d7e82" , "publicPath" : "/dist/about.chunk.js" , "integrity" : "sha256-ZPrPWVJRjdS4af9F1FzkqTqqSGo1jYyXNyctwTOLk9o= sha384-J1wiEV8N1foqRF7W9SEvg2s/FhQbhpKFHBTNBJR8g1yEMNRMi38y+8XmjDV/Iu7w sha512-b16+PXStO68CP52R+0ZktccMiaI1v0jOy34l/DqyGN7kEae3DpV3xPNoC8vt1WfE1kCAH7dlnHDdp1XRVhZX+g==" } ] }, "app" : { "css" : [ { "file" : "app.css" , "hash" : "5888714915d8e89a8580" , "publicPath" : "/dist/app.css" , "integrity" : "sha256-3y4DyCC2cLII5sc2kaElHWhBIVMHdan/tA0akReI9qg= sha384-vCMVPKjSrrNpfnhmCD9E8SyHdfPdnM3DO/EkrbNI2vd0m2wH6BnfPja6gt43nDIF" } ], "js" : [ { "file" : "app.bundle.js" , "hash" : "0cbd05b10204597c781d" , "publicPath" : "/dist/app.bundle.js" , "integrity" : "sha256-sGdw+WVvXK1ZVQnYHI4FpecOcZtWZ99576OHCdrGil8= sha384-DZZzkPtPCTCR5UOWuGCyXQvsjyvZPoreCzqQGyrNV8+HyV9MdoYZawHX7NdGGLyi sha512-y29BlwBuwKB+BeXrrQYEBrK+mfWuOb4ok6F57kGbtrwa/Xq553Zb7lgss8RNvFjBSaMUdvXiJuhmP3HZA0jNeg==" } ] }, "vendors" : { "css" : [ { "file" : "vendors.css" , "hash" : "5a9586c29103a034feb5" , "publicPath" : "/dist/vendors.css" } ], "js" : [ { "file" : "vendors.chunk.js" , "hash" : "5a9586c29103a034feb5" , "publicPath" : "/dist/vendors.chunk.js" } ] } } }

Release History

Author

Marcos Gonçalves – LinkedIn – Website

License

Distributed under the MIT license. Click here for more information.

https://github.com/themgoncalves/react-loadable-ssr-addon

Contributing

Fork it (https://github.com/themgoncalves/react-loadable-ssr-addon/fork) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b feature/fooBar ) Commit your changes ( git commit -m ':zap: Add some fooBar' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin feature/fooBar ) Create a new Pull Request

Emojis for categorizing commits: