rls

react-loadable-ssr-addon

by Marcos Gonçalves
1.0.2 (see all)

Server Side Render add-on for React Loadable. Load splitted chunks was never that easy.

Overview

Readme

React Loadable SSR Add-on

Server Side Render add-on for React Loadable. Load splitted chunks was never that easy.

Description

React Loadable SSR Add-on is a server side render add-on for React Loadable that helps you to load dynamically all files dependencies, e.g. splitted chunks, css, etc.

Oh yeah, and we also provide support for SRI (Subresource Integrity).


Installation

Download our NPM Package

npm install react-loadable-ssr-addon
# or
yarn add react-loadable-ssr-addon

Note: react-loadable-ssr-addon should not be listed in the devDependencies.


How to use

1 - Webpack Plugin

First we need to import the package into our component;

const ReactLoadableSSRAddon = require('react-loadable-ssr-addon');

module.exports = {
  entry: {
    // ...
  },
  output: {
    // ...
  },
  module: {
    // ...
  },
  plugins: [
    new ReactLoadableSSRAddon({
      filename: 'assets-manifest.json',
    }),
  ],
};

2 - On the Server

// import `getBundles` to map required modules and its dependencies
import { getBundles } from 'react-loadable-ssr-addon';
// then import the assets manifest file generated by the Webpack Plugin
import manifest from './your-output-folder/assets-manifest.json';

...

// react-loadable ssr implementation
const modules = new Set();

const html = ReactDOMServer.renderToString(
<Loadable.Capture report={moduleName => modules.add(moduleName)}>
  <App />
</Loadable.Capture>
);

...

// now we concatenate the loaded `modules` from react-loadable `Loadable.Capture` method
// with our application entry point
const modulesToBeLoaded = [...manifest.entrypoints, ...Array.from(modules)];
// also if you find your project still fetching the files after the placement
// maybe a good idea to switch the order from the implementation above to
// const modulesToBeLoaded = [...Array.from(modules), ...manifest.entrypoints];
// see the issue #6 regarding this thread
// https://github.com/themgoncalves/react-loadable-ssr-addon/issues/6

// after that, we pass the required modules to `getBundles` map it.
// `getBundles` will return all the required assets, group by `file type`.
const bundles = getBundles(manifest, modulesToBeLoaded);

// so it's easy to implement it
const styles = bundles.css || [];
const scripts = bundles.js || [];

res.send(`
  <!doctype html>
  <html lang="en">
    <head>...</head>
    ${styles.map(style => {
      return `<link href="/dist/${style.file}" rel="stylesheet" />`;
    }).join('\n')}
    <body>
      <div id="app">${html}</div>
      ${scripts.map(script => {
        return `<script src="/dist/${script.file}"></script>`
      }).join('\n')}
  </html>
`);

See how easy to implement it is?


API Documentation

Webpack Plugin options

filename

Type: string Default: react-loadable.json

Assets manifest file name. May contain relative or absolute path.

integrity

Type: boolean Default: false

Enable or disable generation of Subresource Integrity (SRI). hash.

integrityAlgorithms

Type: array Default: [ 'sha256', 'sha384', 'sha512' ]

Algorithms to generate hash.

integrityPropertyName

Type: string Default: integrity

Custom property name to be output in the assets manifest file.

Full configuration example

new ReactLoadableSSRAddon({
  filename: 'assets-manifest.json',
  integrity: false,
  integrityAlgorithms: [ 'sha256', 'sha384', 'sha512' ],
  integrityPropertyName: 'integrity',
})

Server Side

getBundles

import { getBundles } from 'react-loadable-ssr-addon';

/**
 * getBundles
 * @param {object} manifest - The assets manifest content generate by ReactLoadableSSRAddon
 * @param {array} chunks - Chunks list to be loaded
 * @returns {array} - Assets list group by file type
 */
const bundles = getBundles(manifest, modules);


const styles = bundles.css || [];
const scripts = bundles.js || [];
const xml = bundles.xml || [];
const json = bundles.json || [];
...

Assets Manifest

Basic Structure

{
  "entrypoints": [ ],
  "origins": {
    "app": [ ]
  },
  "assets": {
    "app": {
      "js": [
        {
          "file": "",
          "hash": "",
          "publicPath": "",
          "integrity": ""
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}

entrypoints

Type: array

List of all application entry points defined in Webpack entry.

origins

Type: array

Origin name requested. List all assets required for the requested origin.

assets

Type: array of objects

Lists all application assets generate by Webpack, group by file type, containing an array of objects with the following format:

[file-type]: [
    {
      "file": "",       // assets file
      "hash": "",       // file hash generated by Webpack
      "publicPath": "", // assets file + webpack public path
      "integrity": ""   // integrity base64 hash, if enabled
    }
]

Assets Manifest Example

{
  "entrypoints": [
    "app"
  ],
  "origins": {
    "./home": [
      "home"
    ],
    "./about": [
      "about"
    ],
    "app": [
      "vendors",
      "app"
    ],
     "vendors": [
       "app",
       "vendors"
     ]
  },
  "assets": {
    "home": {
      "js": [
        {
          "file": "home.chunk.js",
          "hash": "fdb00ffa16dfaf9cef0a",
          "publicPath": "/dist/home.chunk.js",
          "integrity": "sha256-Xxf7WVjPbdkJjgiZt7mvZvYv05+uErTC9RC2yCHF1RM= sha384-9OgouqlzN9KrqXVAcBzVMnlYOPxOYv/zLBOCuYtUAMoFxvmfxffbNIgendV4KXSJ sha512-oUxk3Swi0xIqvIxdWzXQIDRYlXo/V/aBqSYc+iWfsLcBftuIx12arohv852DruxKmlqtJhMv7NZp+5daSaIlnw=="
        }
      ]
    },
    "about": {
      "js": [
        {
          "file": "about.chunk.js",
          "hash": "7e88ef606abbb82d7e82",
          "publicPath": "/dist/about.chunk.js",
          "integrity": "sha256-ZPrPWVJRjdS4af9F1FzkqTqqSGo1jYyXNyctwTOLk9o= sha384-J1wiEV8N1foqRF7W9SEvg2s/FhQbhpKFHBTNBJR8g1yEMNRMi38y+8XmjDV/Iu7w sha512-b16+PXStO68CP52R+0ZktccMiaI1v0jOy34l/DqyGN7kEae3DpV3xPNoC8vt1WfE1kCAH7dlnHDdp1XRVhZX+g=="
        }
      ]
    },
    "app": {
      "css": [
        {
          "file": "app.css",
          "hash": "5888714915d8e89a8580",
          "publicPath": "/dist/app.css",
          "integrity": "sha256-3y4DyCC2cLII5sc2kaElHWhBIVMHdan/tA0akReI9qg= sha384-vCMVPKjSrrNpfnhmCD9E8SyHdfPdnM3DO/EkrbNI2vd0m2wH6BnfPja6gt43nDIF"
        }
      ],
      "js": [
        {
          "file": "app.bundle.js",
          "hash": "0cbd05b10204597c781d",
          "publicPath": "/dist/app.bundle.js",
          "integrity": "sha256-sGdw+WVvXK1ZVQnYHI4FpecOcZtWZ99576OHCdrGil8= sha384-DZZzkPtPCTCR5UOWuGCyXQvsjyvZPoreCzqQGyrNV8+HyV9MdoYZawHX7NdGGLyi sha512-y29BlwBuwKB+BeXrrQYEBrK+mfWuOb4ok6F57kGbtrwa/Xq553Zb7lgss8RNvFjBSaMUdvXiJuhmP3HZA0jNeg=="
        }
      ]
    },
    "vendors": {
      "css": [
        {
          "file": "vendors.css",
          "hash": "5a9586c29103a034feb5",
          "publicPath": "/dist/vendors.css"
        }
      ],
      "js": [
        {
          "file": "vendors.chunk.js",
          "hash": "5a9586c29103a034feb5",
          "publicPath": "/dist/vendors.chunk.js"
        }
      ]
    }
  }
}

Release History


Meta

Author

Marcos GonçalvesLinkedInWebsite

License

Distributed under the MIT license. Click here for more information.

https://github.com/themgoncalves/react-loadable-ssr-addon

Contributing

  1. Fork it (https://github.com/themgoncalves/react-loadable-ssr-addon/fork)
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b feature/fooBar)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -m ':zap: Add some fooBar')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/fooBar)
  5. Create a new Pull Request

Emojis for categorizing commits:

⚡️ New feature (:zap:) 🐛 Bug fix (:bug:) 🔥 P0 fix (:fire:) ✅ Tests (:white_check_mark:) 🚀 Performance improvements (:rocket:) 🖍 CSS / Styling (:crayon:) ♿ Accessibility (:wheelchair:) 🌐 Internationalization (:globe_with_meridians:) 📖 Documentation (:book:) 🏗 Infrastructure / Tooling / Builds / CI (:building_construction:) ⏪ Reverting a previous change (:rewind:) ♻️ Refactoring (like moving around code w/o any changes) (:recycle:) 🚮 Deleting code (:put_litter_in_its_place:)

