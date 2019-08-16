This is a fork of https://github.com/hzdg/react-imageloader, however many design changes were made and deprecations fixed so it warranted its own repo/package.
This React component allows you to display content while waiting for the image to load, as well as by showing alternate content if the image fails to load.
npm i react-load-image
import React from 'react';
import ImageLoader from 'react-load-image';
function Preloader(props) {
return <img src="spinner.gif" />;
}
React.render((
<ImageLoader
src="/path/to/image.jpg"
>
<img />
<div>Error!</div>
<Preloader />
</ImageLoader>
), document.body);
|Name
|Type
|Description
onError
|function
|An optional handler for the [error] event.
onLoad
|function
|An optional handler for the [load] event.
src
|string
|The URL of the image to be loaded, will be passed as the src prop to your first child provided. If you want to use it as a background image, make your first child a react component like Name = (props) => <div style={{backgroundImage: props.src}}/> and do
srcSet
|string
|An optional value for the srcset attribute of the img
The first child of
ImageLoader will be rendered when the image is successfully loaded. The
src prop will be passed to it.
The second child of
ImageLoader will be rendered when the image load fails.
The third child of
ImageLoader will be rendered when the image is in the process of loading
import React from 'react';
import ImageLoader from 'react-load-image';
import ImageError from './ImageError';
import ImageLoading from './ImageLoading';
const Image = (props) =>
<ImageLoader {...props}>
{this.props.children[0]}
<ImageError />
<ImageLoader />
</ImageLoader>
export default Image;
import Image from './Image';
...
<Image style={{width: '50px'}}>
<img style={{border: none}} />
</Image>
...
import React from 'react';
const BackgroundImage = ({src, style = {}, ...props} = {}) =>
<div style={Object.assign({backgroundImage: `url(${src})`}, style)} {...props} />
export default BackgroundImage;
<Image style={{width: '50px'}}>
<BackgroundImage />
</Image>