react-load-image

by DeedMob
0.1.7 (see all)

Lets you declaratively render different react components based on an image's download state => loading/error/loaded

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-load-image

This is a fork of https://github.com/hzdg/react-imageloader, however many design changes were made and deprecations fixed so it warranted its own repo/package.

This React component allows you to display content while waiting for the image to load, as well as by showing alternate content if the image fails to load.

Installing

npm i react-load-image

Usage

import React from 'react';
import ImageLoader from 'react-load-image';

function Preloader(props) {
  return <img src="spinner.gif" />;
}

React.render((
  <ImageLoader
    src="/path/to/image.jpg"
  >
    <img />
    <div>Error!</div>
    <Preloader />
  </ImageLoader>
), document.body);

Props

NameTypeDescription
onErrorfunctionAn optional handler for the [error] event.
onLoadfunctionAn optional handler for the [load] event.
srcstringThe URL of the image to be loaded, will be passed as the src prop to your first child provided. If you want to use it as a background image, make your first child a react component like Name = (props) => <div style={{backgroundImage: props.src}}/> and do
srcSetstringAn optional value for the srcset attribute of the img

Children

The first child of ImageLoader will be rendered when the image is successfully loaded. The src prop will be passed to it.

The second child of ImageLoader will be rendered when the image load fails.

The third child of ImageLoader will be rendered when the image is in the process of loading

Avoiding duplication Example

import React from 'react';
import ImageLoader from 'react-load-image';
import ImageError from './ImageError';
import ImageLoading from './ImageLoading';

const Image = (props) =>
  <ImageLoader {...props}>
    {this.props.children[0]}
    <ImageError />
    <ImageLoader />
  </ImageLoader>

export default Image;

import Image from './Image';

...
<Image style={{width: '50px'}}>
  <img style={{border: none}} />
</Image>
...

Using it as a backgroundImage

import React from 'react';

const BackgroundImage = ({src, style = {}, ...props} = {}) =>
  <div style={Object.assign({backgroundImage: `url(${src})`}, style)} {...props} />

export default BackgroundImage;

  <Image style={{width: '50px'}}>
    <BackgroundImage />
  </Image>

