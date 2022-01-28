React Live Chat Loader

An npm module that allows you to mitigate the negative performance and user experience impact of chat tools. react-live-chat-loader shows a fake widget until the page has become idle or users are ready to interact with chat. Currently works with Intercom, Help Scout, Drift, Messenger, Userlike and Chatwoot.

🖇️ Table of Contents

💡 How it Works

Chat widgets rely heavily on JavaScript which comes at a cost. Given the significant impact that comes from the download, parse, compile and execution of chat JavaScript, React Live Chat Loader implements a "fake", fast loading button and waits for one of the following events before loading the actual widget:

Person hovers over the fake button

Person clicks the fake button

The page has been idle for a significant amount of time

Under the hood React Live Chat Loader makes use of requestIdleCallback to track how long the page has been idle for and checks if the person is on a slow connection (using navigator.connection.effectiveType ) or has data-saver enabled (using navigator.connection.saveData ) to prevent loading.

⚠️ Please note: Some chat widget providers open automatically based on the people’s interaction from their last session.

📥 Installation

To download react-live-chat-loader run:

npm install --save react-live-chat-loader

Or if you're using yarn, run:

yarn add react-live-chat-loader

🛠 Usage

To allow you to trigger a single live chat within your application, React Live Chat Loader has a Context Provider which should be added at the root level of your application.

You pass your providerKey and provider to the LiveChatLoaderProvider .

For example, to add a LiveChatLoaderProvider for Help Scout you would do the following:

import { LiveChatLoaderProvider } from 'react-live-chat-loader' export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey = "asdjkasl123123" provider = "helpScout" > /* ... */ </ LiveChatLoaderProvider > ) } }

You can then include the relevant chat where you would like it to appear.

For example, for Help Scout you would import the HelpScout component and add it to your application:

import { HelpScout } from 'react-live-chat-loader' export default class Index extends React . Component { render() { return ( <> /* ... */ < HelpScout /> </> ) } }

To display chat from a custom button you can import the useChat hook which has the current state of the chat and a function to load the chat.

import { useChat } from 'react-live-chat-loader' export const LoadChatButton = () => { const [state, loadChat] = useChat() return < button onClick = {() => loadChat({ open: true })}>Load Chat </ button > }

Options

You can pass the following props to the LiveChatLoaderProvider provider:

provider : Choose from helpScout , intercom , drift or messenger (see below)

: Choose from , , or (see below) providerKey : Provider API Key (see below)

: Provider API Key (see below) idlePeriod : How long to wait in ms before loading the provider. Default is 2000 . Set to 0 to never load. This value is used in a setTimeout in browsers that don't support requestIdleCallback .

: How long to wait in ms before loading the provider. Default is . Set to to never load. This value is used in a in browsers that don't support . beforeInit : A function to be called after the script has loaded, but before the chat provider has been initialized (optional)

: A function to be called after the script has loaded, but before the chat provider has been initialized (optional) onReady : A function to be called once the script has been loaded, the chat provider has been initialized and is ready for use (optional)

💬 Supported Providers

Currently there are six supported providers:

Help Scout To use Help Scout import the LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the provider prop as helpScout and the providerKey prop as your Beacon API Key. Then import the HelpScout component. import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, HelpScout } from 'react-live-chat-loader' export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey = "asdjkasl123123" provider = "helpScout" > /* ... */ < HelpScout /> </ LiveChatLoaderProvider > ) } } You can customise the Help Scout beacon by passing the following props to the HelpScout component: color : The background color of the beacon

: The background color of the beacon icon : Choose from message , antenna , search , question , beacon

: Choose from , , , , zIndex : Changes the CSS index value of how the Beacon relates to other objects

: Changes the CSS index value of how the Beacon relates to other objects horizontalPosition : Choose from left or right Currently the Help Scout component only supports the icon button style.

Intercom To use Intercom import the LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the provider prop as intercom and the providerKey prop as your Intercom App ID. Then import the Intercom component. import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Intercom } from 'react-live-chat-loader' export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey = "asd239" provider = "intercom" > /* ... */ < Intercom /> </ LiveChatLoaderProvider > ) } } You can customise the color of the Intercom widget by passing a color prop to the Intercom component. User or Company context data can be set using window.intercomSettings . See the official Intercom documentation for more details.

Messenger To use Messenger, import the LiveChatLoaderProvider and then set the provider prop as messenger and the providerKey prop as your Facebook Page ID. If you are using other Facebook features like share, you should set the appID prop as your Facebook App ID as the Customer Chat SDK includes all the features that Facebook provide. You can optionally set the locale prop, the default value is en_US . Then import the Messenger component. import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Messenger } from 'react-live-chat-loader' export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < LiveChatLoaderProvider provider = "messenger" providerKey = "111222333444555" appID = "111222333444555" locale = "en_US" > /* ... */ < Messenger /> </ LiveChatLoaderProvider > ) } } For a list of locale option values, refer to Facebook Localization documentation. You can customise the Messenger widget by passing the following props to the Messenger component: color : The theme color of the widget

: The theme color of the widget loggedInGreeting : The greeting text that will be displayed if the person is currently logged in to Facebook.

: The greeting text that will be displayed if the person is currently logged in to Facebook. loggedOutGreeting : The greeting text that will be displayed if the person is currently not logged in to Facebook.

: The greeting text that will be displayed if the person is currently not logged in to Facebook. greetingDialogDisplay : Sets how the greeting dialog will be displayed.

: Sets how the greeting dialog will be displayed. greetingDialogDelay : Sets the number of seconds of delay before the greeting dialog is shown after the plugin is loaded. For a list of options, refer to Facebook Customer Chat Plugin documentation. ⚠️ Please note: Facebook Messenger will not load on localhost and you will need to configure your domain through the setup wizard in Facebook for it to load correctly.

Drift To use Drift import the LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the provider prop as drift and the providerKey prop as your Drift App ID. Then import the Drift component. import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Drift } from 'react-live-chat-loader' export default () => ( < LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey = "asdhjg127s1s" provider = "drift" > /* ... */ < Drift /> </ LiveChatLoaderProvider > ) You can customise the Drift Messenger by passing the following props to the Drift component: color : The background color of the messenger

: The background color of the messenger icon : Choose from A , B , C , D ; you're presented with these preset icons when signing up for Drift, or in the "Drift Widget > Design > Widget icon" entry under the "App Settings" header on the Drift settings page.

Userlike To use Userlike import the LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the provider prop as userlike and the providerKey prop as your Userlike Widget secret. Then import the Userlike component. import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Userlike } from 'react-live-chat-loader' export default () => ( < LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey = "x014e93c288445c0bf6f8a378a0b1af8e6e1125t71634124a88fe63e38hme701" provider = "userlike" > /* ... */ < Userlike /> </ LiveChatLoaderProvider > ) You can customise the Userlike Widget by passing the following props to the Userlike component: color : The contrasting color, can be black or white .

: The contrasting color, can be or . backgroundColor : The main color

: The main color position : The button position, can be right or left .

: The button position, can be or . vOffset : The amount of vertical margin.

: The amount of vertical margin. hOffset : The amount of horizontal margin.

: The amount of horizontal margin. style : The shape style, can be round or square .

Chatwoot To use Chatwoot import the LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the provider prop as chatwoot and the providerKey prop as your Chatwoot secret. You can optionally set the locale and baseUrl props. Then import the Chatwoot component. import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Chatwoot } from 'react-live-chat-loader' export default () => ( < LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey = "E33wn9ftxMDHZx18AaBkfPvY" provider = "chatwoot" > /* ... */ < Chatwoot /> </ LiveChatLoaderProvider > ) You can customise the Chatwoot Widget by passing the following props to the Chatwoot component: color : The background color, set to same color value you choose in Chatwoot dashboard.

➕ Adding a Provider

To add a new live chat provider, follow the steps in Contributing: Adding a Provider.

🙌 Contributing

Happy to hear you’re interested in contributing to React Live Chat Loader! Please find our contribution guidelines here.

