An npm module that allows you to mitigate the negative performance and user
experience impact of chat tools.
react-live-chat-loader shows a fake widget
until the page has become idle or users are ready to interact with chat. Currently works with Intercom, Help Scout, Drift, Messenger, Userlike and Chatwoot.
Chat widgets rely heavily on JavaScript which comes at a cost. Given the significant impact that comes from the download, parse, compile and execution of chat JavaScript, React Live Chat Loader implements a "fake", fast loading button and waits for one of the following events before loading the actual widget:
Under the hood React Live Chat Loader makes use of
requestIdleCallback to
track how long the page has been idle for and checks if the person is on a slow
connection (using
navigator.connection.effectiveType) or has data-saver enabled
(using
navigator.connection.saveData) to prevent loading.
⚠️ Please note: Some chat widget providers open automatically based on the people’s interaction from their last session.
To download react-live-chat-loader run:
npm install --save react-live-chat-loader
Or if you're using yarn, run:
yarn add react-live-chat-loader
To allow you to trigger a single live chat within your application, React Live
Chat Loader has a
Context Provider which should be added at the root level of
your application.
You pass your
providerKey and
provider to the
LiveChatLoaderProvider.
For example, to add a
LiveChatLoaderProvider for Help Scout you would do the
following:
import { LiveChatLoaderProvider } from 'react-live-chat-loader'
export default class App extends React.Component {
/* ... */
render() {
return (
<LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey="asdjkasl123123" provider="helpScout">
/* ... */
</LiveChatLoaderProvider>
)
}
}
You can then include the relevant chat where you would like it to appear.
For example, for Help Scout you would import the
HelpScout component and add it
to your application:
import { HelpScout } from 'react-live-chat-loader'
export default class Index extends React.Component {
/* ... */
render() {
return (
<>
/* ... */
<HelpScout />
</>
)
}
}
To display chat from a custom button you can import the
useChat
hook which has the current state of the chat and a function to load the
chat.
import { useChat } from 'react-live-chat-loader'
export const LoadChatButton = () => {
const [state, loadChat] = useChat()
return <button onClick={() => loadChat({ open: true })}>Load Chat</button>
}
You can pass the following props to the
LiveChatLoaderProvider provider:
provider: Choose from
helpScout,
intercom,
drift or
messenger (see below)
providerKey: Provider API Key (see below)
idlePeriod: How long to wait in ms before loading the provider. Default is
2000. Set to
0 to never load. This value is used in a
setTimeout in
browsers that don't support
requestIdleCallback.
beforeInit: A function to be called after the script has loaded, but before the chat provider has been initialized (optional)
onReady: A function to be called once the script has been loaded, the chat provider has been initialized and is ready for use (optional)
Currently there are six supported providers:
To use Help Scout import the
LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the
provider prop
as
helpScout and the
providerKey prop as your Beacon API Key.
Then import the
HelpScout component.
import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, HelpScout } from 'react-live-chat-loader'
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey="asdjkasl123123" provider="helpScout">
/* ... */
<HelpScout />
</LiveChatLoaderProvider>
)
}
}
You can customise the Help Scout beacon by passing the following props to the
HelpScout component:
color: The background color of the beacon
icon: Choose from
message,
antenna,
search,
question,
beacon
zIndex: Changes the CSS index value of how the Beacon relates to other objects
horizontalPosition: Choose from
left or
right
Currently the Help Scout component only supports the icon button style.
To use Intercom import the
LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the
provider prop
as
intercom and the
providerKey prop as your Intercom App ID.
Then import the
Intercom component.
import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Intercom } from 'react-live-chat-loader'
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey="asd239" provider="intercom">
/* ... */
<Intercom />
</LiveChatLoaderProvider>
)
}
}
You can customise the color of the Intercom widget by passing a
color prop to
the
Intercom component.
User or Company context data can be set using
window.intercomSettings. See the official Intercom documentation for more details.
To use Messenger, import the
LiveChatLoaderProvider and then set the
provider prop as
messenger and the
providerKey prop as your Facebook Page ID.
If you are using other Facebook features like share, you should set the
appID prop as your Facebook App ID as the Customer Chat SDK includes all the features that Facebook provide.
You can optionally set the
locale prop, the default value is
en_US.
Then import the
Messenger component.
import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Messenger } from 'react-live-chat-loader'
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<LiveChatLoaderProvider
provider="messenger"
providerKey="111222333444555"
appID="111222333444555"
locale="en_US"
>
/* ... */
<Messenger />
</LiveChatLoaderProvider>
)
}
}
For a list of locale option values, refer to Facebook Localization documentation.
You can customise the Messenger widget by passing the following props to the
Messenger component:
color: The theme color of the widget
loggedInGreeting: The greeting text that will be displayed if the person is currently logged in to Facebook.
loggedOutGreeting: The greeting text that will be displayed if the person is
currently not logged in to Facebook.
greetingDialogDisplay: Sets how the greeting dialog will be displayed.
greetingDialogDelay: Sets the number of seconds of delay before the greeting dialog is shown after the plugin is loaded.
For a list of options, refer to Facebook Customer Chat Plugin documentation.
⚠️ Please note: Facebook Messenger will not load on localhost and you will need to configure your domain through the setup wizard in Facebook for it to load correctly.
To use Drift import the
LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the
provider prop
as
drift and the
providerKey prop as your Drift App ID.
Then import the
Drift component.
import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Drift } from 'react-live-chat-loader'
export default () => (
<LiveChatLoaderProvider providerKey="asdhjg127s1s" provider="drift">
/* ... */
<Drift />
</LiveChatLoaderProvider>
)
You can customise the Drift Messenger by passing the following props to the
Drift component:
color: The background color of the messenger
icon: Choose from
A,
B,
C,
D; you're presented with these preset icons when signing up for Drift, or in the "Drift Widget > Design > Widget icon" entry under the "App Settings" header on the Drift settings page.
To use Userlike import the
LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the
provider prop
as
userlike and the
providerKey prop as your Userlike Widget secret.
Then import the
Userlike component.
import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Userlike } from 'react-live-chat-loader'
export default () => (
<LiveChatLoaderProvider
providerKey="x014e93c288445c0bf6f8a378a0b1af8e6e1125t71634124a88fe63e38hme701"
provider="userlike"
>
/* ... */
<Userlike />
</LiveChatLoaderProvider>
)
You can customise the Userlike Widget by passing the following props to the
Userlike component:
color: The contrasting color, can be
black or
white.
backgroundColor: The main color
position: The button position, can be
right or
left.
vOffset: The amount of vertical margin.
hOffset: The amount of horizontal margin.
style: The shape style, can be
round or
square.
To use Chatwoot import the
LiveChatLoaderProvider and set the
provider prop
as
chatwoot and the
providerKey prop as your Chatwoot secret.
You can optionally set the
locale and
baseUrl props.
Then import the
Chatwoot component.
import { LiveChatLoaderProvider, Chatwoot } from 'react-live-chat-loader'
export default () => (
<LiveChatLoaderProvider
providerKey="E33wn9ftxMDHZx18AaBkfPvY"
provider="chatwoot"
>
/* ... */
<Chatwoot />
</LiveChatLoaderProvider>
)
You can customise the Chatwoot Widget by passing the following props to the
Chatwoot component:
color: The background color, set to same color value you choose in Chatwoot dashboard.
To add a new live chat provider, follow the steps in Contributing: Adding a Provider.
Happy to hear you’re interested in contributing to React Live Chat Loader! Please find our contribution guidelines here.
